How to Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For those aiming to install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, VLC stands as an epitome of excellence in media players. Renowned for its versatility and robust capabilities, VLC Media Player, a creation of the VideoLAN project, has carved a niche among multimedia aficionados. Let’s explore the attributes that make VLC Media Player an indispensable asset for media enthusiasts.
Salient Features of VLC Media Player:
- Broad File Compatibility: VLC’s prowess lies in its ability to seamlessly play various audio and video formats, such as MP4, AVI, and MP3, eliminating the need for external codecs.
- Universal Platform Support: A testament to its adaptability, VLC is available across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile operating systems, ensuring consistent media playback experiences.
- Adaptable User Interface: With an array of skins and plugins, VLC offers a malleable interface, empowering users to tailor the player’s aesthetics and functionalities to their liking.
- Enhanced Playback Tools: Beyond mere playback, VLC has advanced features like audio filters, subtitle synchronization, and media file conversion, solidifying its position as a comprehensive media tool.
- Commitment to Open Source: VLC’s open-source nature ensures it remains free, granting users access to premium media playback without financial constraints.
- Dynamic Development and Community: The continuous evolution of VLC is fueled by a passionate community that dedicates itself to refining features, ensuring VLC remains a pinnacle in the media player domain.
In essence, VLC Media Player encapsulates a blend of advanced functionalities and user-centric design, making it a preferred choice over its counterparts. For those eager to integrate this powerhouse into their Ubuntu systems, the subsequent guide will elucidate the steps to install VLC Media Player using either the apt package manager or Flatpak.
Table of Contents
Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APTAPT
Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before VLC Installation
Before starting the installation process, ensuring your Ubuntu system is up-to-date is crucial. This will prevent potential issues during the installation and maintain a secure and well-performing system. To update your Ubuntu system, open the terminal and enter the following command:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Step 2: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command
Option 1: Install VLC Media Player from the Ubuntu Repository
By default, VLC Media Player is available in the Ubuntu 20.04 repository. This option is recommended for users who prefer a stable version and do not require frequent updates or access to the latest features. To install VLC Media Player from the Ubuntu repository, enter the following command in the terminal:
sudo apt install vlc
Option 2: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via VideoLAN PPA
For users who prefer a more up-to-date version of VLC Media Player, the VideoLAN PPA (Personal Package Archive) offers an alternative installation method. Run the following command to import the master daily branch:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:videolan/master-daily -y
After importing the PPA, update the package list to reflect the newly added PPA by entering the following command in the terminal:
sudo apt update
With your desired PPA imported and your package list updated, you can now proceed to install VLC Media Player using the following command in the terminal:
sudo apt install vlc
Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub
An alternative method for installing VLC Media Player is Flatpak, a versatile package management system with a sandboxed application environment. To install VLC Media Player via Flatpak, you must add the Flathub repository containing the VLC Media Player package.
If Flatpak isn’t installed on your system, please refer to “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu with the Flatpak Team Official LaunchPAD PPA.” This guide offers instructions for obtaining the latest supported version using the Flatpak Team Official LaunchPAD PPA.
Step 1: Add the Flathub Repository For VLC on Ubuntu
First, add the Flathub repository containing the VLC Media Player package. To add the Flathub repository, enter the following command in the terminal:
sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
Step 2: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak Command
Now that the Flathub repository has been added, you can install VLC Media Player using the following command in the terminal:
flatpak install flathub org.videolan.VLC -y
Upon completion of the installation process, VLC Media Player will be accessible on your Ubuntu system through the Flatpak sandboxed environment. This ensures that VLC Media Player runs securely and independently from other applications and system libraries.
Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap
Snap presents an efficient software distribution and upkeep pathway, a reliable alternative installation option. This guide section will illustrate how to install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap.
Step 1: Ensure Snap’s Presence on Your Ubuntu System
Snap, developed by Canonical (the driving force behind Ubuntu), is a versatile tool for software orchestration. While Snap is typically pre-installed on many Ubuntu distributions, there are times when it might not be present. If you’re in such a scenario, you can get Snap back with the following command:
sudo apt install snapd -y
This action kick-starts the Snap Daemon (snapd), which looks after your Snap applications.
Step 2: Establish Classic Snap Support for VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
A selection of snap applications employs the ‘classic’ confinement to gain extensive system resource privileges, reminiscent of traditional desktop software. To guarantee these apps operate without a hitch, it’s a good idea to set up a symbolic link (symlink) for classic snap support. Here’s the command for that:
sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap
Step 3: Set Up the Fundamental Core Snap
Before diving into VLC Media Player’s installation, it’s advisable to have the ‘core’ snap onboard. This foundational Snap delivers essential libraries and services that other Snap applications lean on. Implementing this step can sidestep potential hiccups. Use the command below to fetch the core snap:
sudo snap install core
Step 4: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap
After completing the preparatory measures, you can bring VLC Media Player into your system. The command to achieve this is:
sudo snap install vlc
In this context, ‘sudo’ grants elevated permissions, ‘snap’ engages the Snap package mechanism, ‘install’ signifies setting up the software, and ‘vlc’ is the chosen application for installation.
Launch VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Now that you have successfully installed VLC Media Player on your Ubuntu system, you can launch the application in several ways.
CLI Methods to Launch VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
To launch VLC Media Player from the terminal, enter the following command:
vlc
For Flatpak users, you will need to launch VLC Media Player using the command below from a terminal instance:
flatpak run org.videolan.VLC
Lastly, Snap installations of VLC can use the following snap run command:
snap run vlc
GUI Method to Launch VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
While using terminal commands can be convenient, it might not always be the most practical method for launching VLC Media Player. To open VLC Media Player directly from your desktop, follow this path:
Activities > Show Applications > VLC media player
Getting Started with VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Now that you have installed and launched VLC Media Player on your Ubuntu system, let’s explore some tips and customizations to enhance your VLC experience.
Customizing Interface and Appearance For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
VLC Media Player offers a range of customization options to personalize the look and feel of the application. Here are some ways to customize the interface and appearance:
- Change the skin: To modify the appearance of the VLC Media Player, you can choose from a variety of available skins. To change the skin, navigate to
Tools > Preferences(or press
Ctrl+P). Under the
Interfacetab, change the
Look and feelsetting from
Nativeto
Skins. To select a specific skin, click
Chooseand browse to the location of the downloaded skin file. Finally, click
Saveand restart VLC for the changes to take effect.
- Adjust playback controls: If you want to modify the arrangement of the playback controls, go to
Tools > Preferences(or press
Ctrl+P). Under the
Interfacetab, look for the
Show controls in full screen modeoption and check or uncheck the box as desired. Click
Saveto apply your changes.
General Tips For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
Here are some general tips to improve your VLC experience on Ubuntu Linux:
- Take snapshots: To take a snapshot of the current video frame, press
Shift+Sor navigate to
Video > Take Snapshot. The captured image will be saved in your
Picturesfolder by default.
- Add subtitles: To add subtitles to a video, press
Vor go to
Subtitle > Add Subtitle File...and browse to the location of the subtitle file.
- Adjust audio and video synchronization: If you encounter audio and video synchronization issues, press
Kto delay the audio or
Jto advance the audio by 50 milliseconds.
Other Tips For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
- Convert media files: VLC Media Player can convert media files from one format to another. To do this, go to
Media > Convert/Save, click
Addto select the input file, and click
Convert/Save. Choose the desired output format, set the destination file, and click
Startto begin the conversion process.
- Stream media files: With VLC Media Player, you can stream media files over a local network or the internet. To set up streaming, go to
Media > Stream, add the media file you want to stream, and click
Stream. Choose your streaming method and configure the streaming settings as needed. Click
Nextand
Streamto start broadcasting your media.
Additional VLC Media Player Commands with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This section will cover various commands for updating and uninstalling VLC Media Player, depending on the installation method.
Update VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Depending on the installation method used, the following commands can be employed to update the VLC Media Player:
APT Update Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade
Flatpak Update Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
flatpak update
Snap Update Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
snap refresh
How to Remove VLC Media Player From Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.
APT Remove Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
sudo apt remove vlc
For users who installed VLC Media Player using the LaunchPad PPA, use the following command:
sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:videolan/master-daily -y
Flatpak Remove Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.videolan.VLC
Snap Remove Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
sudo snap remove vlc
Conclusion
In conclusion, installing VLC Media Player on Ubuntu Linux can be achieved through various methods, such as using the APT package manager, Flatpak, or Snap. Each method offers different advantages, and choosing the right one depends on your preferences and system requirements. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily install, update, and remove VLC Media Player on your Ubuntu system, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable multimedia experience.