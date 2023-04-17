How to Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For those aiming to install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, VLC stands as an epitome of excellence in media players. Renowned for its versatility and robust capabilities, VLC Media Player, a creation of the VideoLAN project, has carved a niche among multimedia aficionados. Let’s explore the attributes that make VLC Media Player an indispensable asset for media enthusiasts.

Salient Features of VLC Media Player:

Broad File Compatibility : VLC’s prowess lies in its ability to seamlessly play various audio and video formats, such as MP4, AVI, and MP3, eliminating the need for external codecs.

: VLC’s prowess lies in its ability to seamlessly play various audio and video formats, such as MP4, AVI, and MP3, eliminating the need for external codecs. Universal Platform Support : A testament to its adaptability, VLC is available across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile operating systems, ensuring consistent media playback experiences.

: A testament to its adaptability, VLC is available across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile operating systems, ensuring consistent media playback experiences. Adaptable User Interface : With an array of skins and plugins, VLC offers a malleable interface, empowering users to tailor the player’s aesthetics and functionalities to their liking.

: With an array of skins and plugins, VLC offers a malleable interface, empowering users to tailor the player’s aesthetics and functionalities to their liking. Enhanced Playback Tools : Beyond mere playback, VLC has advanced features like audio filters, subtitle synchronization, and media file conversion, solidifying its position as a comprehensive media tool.

: Beyond mere playback, VLC has advanced features like audio filters, subtitle synchronization, and media file conversion, solidifying its position as a comprehensive media tool. Commitment to Open Source : VLC’s open-source nature ensures it remains free, granting users access to premium media playback without financial constraints.

: VLC’s open-source nature ensures it remains free, granting users access to premium media playback without financial constraints. Dynamic Development and Community: The continuous evolution of VLC is fueled by a passionate community that dedicates itself to refining features, ensuring VLC remains a pinnacle in the media player domain.

In essence, VLC Media Player encapsulates a blend of advanced functionalities and user-centric design, making it a preferred choice over its counterparts. For those eager to integrate this powerhouse into their Ubuntu systems, the subsequent guide will elucidate the steps to install VLC Media Player using either the apt package manager or Flatpak.

Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APTAPT

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before VLC Installation

Before starting the installation process, ensuring your Ubuntu system is up-to-date is crucial. This will prevent potential issues during the installation and maintain a secure and well-performing system. To update your Ubuntu system, open the terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

Option 1: Install VLC Media Player from the Ubuntu Repository

By default, VLC Media Player is available in the Ubuntu 20.04 repository. This option is recommended for users who prefer a stable version and do not require frequent updates or access to the latest features. To install VLC Media Player from the Ubuntu repository, enter the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt install vlc

Option 2: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via VideoLAN PPA

For users who prefer a more up-to-date version of VLC Media Player, the VideoLAN PPA (Personal Package Archive) offers an alternative installation method. Run the following command to import the master daily branch:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:videolan/master-daily -y

After importing the PPA, update the package list to reflect the newly added PPA by entering the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt update

With your desired PPA imported and your package list updated, you can now proceed to install VLC Media Player using the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt install vlc

Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub

An alternative method for installing VLC Media Player is Flatpak, a versatile package management system with a sandboxed application environment. To install VLC Media Player via Flatpak, you must add the Flathub repository containing the VLC Media Player package.

If Flatpak isn’t installed on your system, please refer to “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu with the Flatpak Team Official LaunchPAD PPA.” This guide offers instructions for obtaining the latest supported version using the Flatpak Team Official LaunchPAD PPA.

Step 1: Add the Flathub Repository For VLC on Ubuntu

First, add the Flathub repository containing the VLC Media Player package. To add the Flathub repository, enter the following command in the terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Step 2: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak Command

Now that the Flathub repository has been added, you can install VLC Media Player using the following command in the terminal:

flatpak install flathub org.videolan.VLC -y

Upon completion of the installation process, VLC Media Player will be accessible on your Ubuntu system through the Flatpak sandboxed environment. This ensures that VLC Media Player runs securely and independently from other applications and system libraries.

Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

Snap presents an efficient software distribution and upkeep pathway, a reliable alternative installation option. This guide section will illustrate how to install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap.

Step 1: Ensure Snap’s Presence on Your Ubuntu System

Snap, developed by Canonical (the driving force behind Ubuntu), is a versatile tool for software orchestration. While Snap is typically pre-installed on many Ubuntu distributions, there are times when it might not be present. If you’re in such a scenario, you can get Snap back with the following command:

sudo apt install snapd -y

This action kick-starts the Snap Daemon (snapd), which looks after your Snap applications.

Step 2: Establish Classic Snap Support for VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

A selection of snap applications employs the ‘classic’ confinement to gain extensive system resource privileges, reminiscent of traditional desktop software. To guarantee these apps operate without a hitch, it’s a good idea to set up a symbolic link (symlink) for classic snap support. Here’s the command for that:

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

Step 3: Set Up the Fundamental Core Snap

Before diving into VLC Media Player’s installation, it’s advisable to have the ‘core’ snap onboard. This foundational Snap delivers essential libraries and services that other Snap applications lean on. Implementing this step can sidestep potential hiccups. Use the command below to fetch the core snap:

sudo snap install core

Step 4: Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

After completing the preparatory measures, you can bring VLC Media Player into your system. The command to achieve this is:

sudo snap install vlc

In this context, ‘sudo’ grants elevated permissions, ‘snap’ engages the Snap package mechanism, ‘install’ signifies setting up the software, and ‘vlc’ is the chosen application for installation.

Launch VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now that you have successfully installed VLC Media Player on your Ubuntu system, you can launch the application in several ways.

CLI Methods to Launch VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

To launch VLC Media Player from the terminal, enter the following command:

vlc

For Flatpak users, you will need to launch VLC Media Player using the command below from a terminal instance:

flatpak run org.videolan.VLC

Lastly, Snap installations of VLC can use the following snap run command:

snap run vlc

GUI Method to Launch VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

While using terminal commands can be convenient, it might not always be the most practical method for launching VLC Media Player. To open VLC Media Player directly from your desktop, follow this path:

Activities > Show Applications > VLC media player

Pin Click the VLC icon to launch the application on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Getting Started with VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now that you have installed and launched VLC Media Player on your Ubuntu system, let’s explore some tips and customizations to enhance your VLC experience.

Customizing Interface and Appearance For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

VLC Media Player offers a range of customization options to personalize the look and feel of the application. Here are some ways to customize the interface and appearance:

Change the skin : To modify the appearance of the VLC Media Player, you can choose from a variety of available skins. To change the skin, navigate to Tools > Preferences (or press Ctrl+P ). Under the Interface tab, change the Look and feel setting from Native to Skins . To select a specific skin, click Choose and browse to the location of the downloaded skin file. Finally, click Save and restart VLC for the changes to take effect.

: To modify the appearance of the VLC Media Player, you can choose from a variety of available skins. To change the skin, navigate to (or press ). Under the tab, change the setting from to . To select a specific skin, click and browse to the location of the downloaded skin file. Finally, click and restart VLC for the changes to take effect. Adjust playback controls: If you want to modify the arrangement of the playback controls, go to Tools > Preferences (or press Ctrl+P ). Under the Interface tab, look for the Show controls in full screen mode option and check or uncheck the box as desired. Click Save to apply your changes.

General Tips For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

Here are some general tips to improve your VLC experience on Ubuntu Linux:

Take snapshots : To take a snapshot of the current video frame, press Shift+S or navigate to Video > Take Snapshot . The captured image will be saved in your Pictures folder by default.

: To take a snapshot of the current video frame, press or navigate to . The captured image will be saved in your folder by default. Add subtitles : To add subtitles to a video, press V or go to Subtitle > Add Subtitle File... and browse to the location of the subtitle file.

: To add subtitles to a video, press or go to and browse to the location of the subtitle file. Adjust audio and video synchronization: If you encounter audio and video synchronization issues, press K to delay the audio or J to advance the audio by 50 milliseconds.

Other Tips For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

Convert media files : VLC Media Player can convert media files from one format to another. To do this, go to Media > Convert/Save , click Add to select the input file, and click Convert/Save . Choose the desired output format, set the destination file, and click Start to begin the conversion process.

: VLC Media Player can convert media files from one format to another. To do this, go to , click to select the input file, and click . Choose the desired output format, set the destination file, and click to begin the conversion process. Stream media files: With VLC Media Player, you can stream media files over a local network or the internet. To set up streaming, go to Media > Stream , add the media file you want to stream, and click Stream . Choose your streaming method and configure the streaming settings as needed. Click Next and Stream to start broadcasting your media.

Pin A snapshot of VLC Media Player’s default UI, showcasing successful installation on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional VLC Media Player Commands with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This section will cover various commands for updating and uninstalling VLC Media Player, depending on the installation method.

Update VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Depending on the installation method used, the following commands can be employed to update the VLC Media Player:

APT Update Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

flatpak update

Snap Update Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

snap refresh

How to Remove VLC Media Player From Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

sudo apt remove vlc

For users who installed VLC Media Player using the LaunchPad PPA, use the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:videolan/master-daily -y

Flatpak Remove Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.videolan.VLC

Snap Remove Method For VLC Media Player on Ubuntu

sudo snap remove vlc

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing VLC Media Player on Ubuntu Linux can be achieved through various methods, such as using the APT package manager, Flatpak, or Snap. Each method offers different advantages, and choosing the right one depends on your preferences and system requirements. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily install, update, and remove VLC Media Player on your Ubuntu system, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable multimedia experience.