Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo privilages or root access (su command) .

A user account with or . Required Packages: wget

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Root or Sudo Access

By default, when you create your account at startup with Debian compared to other distributions, it does not automatically receive sudoers status. You must either have access to the root password to use the su command or visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Debian.

Option 1. Install Discord as a Snap Package

Discord can be installed through the snap package feature that can be installed on Debian. The Discord snap package is distributed and maintained by Discord.

First, install snapd on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system:

sudo apt install snapd

Example output:

If you are installing SSnap for the first time, it is advised to install the core files to avoid conflicting issues:

sudo snap install core

Example output:

core 16-2.51.4 from Canonical✓ installed

Next, enter the following snap command to install the Discord client:

sudo snap install discord

Example output:

discord 0.0.16 from Snapcrafters installed

Note, Snap packages are more significant in size than traditional repositories through the APT package manager. However, the trade-off is more straightforward maintained packages that are often updated to the latest available version.

For the future, to update Discord and any other packages installed by Snap, run the following command:

sudo snap refresh

If you no longer need to have Discord installed, remove it using the Snap remove command.

sudo snap remove discord

Example output:

discord removed

Option 2. Install Discord as a .Deb Package

Alternatively, you can install Discord as a .deb package. This may be favored amongst developers and power users since snap packages eat up more room and are bloated and often in Debian compared to Ubuntu clash with bugs on some applications.

Usually, installing a .deb package on Debian is straightforward; however, this time, it requires just a bit more work given in Debian 11 Bullseye; the package “libappindicator3-1” is only available in Buster and Sid for the moment. Installing this is also necessary for other applications such as Slack and many more.

First, you will fix the dependency issue of the package “libappindicator3-1”. To do this, you will need to download the .deb package by visiting the Discord downloads page and getting the latest download link, then return to your terminal and download the package.

Example:

wget https://dl.discordapp.net/apps/linux/0.0.16/discord-0.0.16.deb

Note, getting the link for Discord to download can be sometimes tricky. The worst case is using the above command, replacing the numbers with the current version, downloading it manually, and navigating to your Downloads directory to execute the next task.

Now, use the following dpkg example command to unpack:

dpkg-deb -x discord-0.0.16.deb unpack dpkg-deb --control discord-0.0.16.deb

Note, replace 0.0.16 with the newer number in the future when other versions overtake this one.

Next, use the following mv command:

mv DEBIAN unpack

Now, open up the file “./unpack/DEBIAN/control” and remove libappindicator3-1 and replace it with libayatana-appindicator3-1.

sudo nano ./unpack/DEBIAN/control

Example From:

Example To:

Save the file (CTRL +O), then exit the file (CTRL+X).

Now rebuild the .deb file, note it will be renamed from the original package name:

dpkg -b unpack discord-fixed.deb

Install Discord, make sure to run the fixed .deb file, not the original, or you will be back to square one.

sudo apt install ./discord-fixed.deb

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Next, verify the installation by checking the apt-cache policy on Discord:

apt-cache policy discord

Example output:

How to the Launch Discord Client

With the install complete from either installation method, you can run Discord in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

discord

Alternatively, run the Discord & command in the background to free up the terminal:

discord &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Discord. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Now open Discord, you will come to the login page, either create an account or use an existing account, and that’s it; you have successfully installed Discord on Debian 11 Bullseye.

The tutorial has outlined how to install Discord in both snap and Debian packages. However, Snap packages are somewhat unpopular, so the .deb packages are the way to go for more advanced users. Discord is and will be the number 1 gaming platform for online communities for the years to come. However, TeamSpeak self-hosted is making a comeback. The future will determine if Discord can keep its dominance, given the privacy concern these days.