Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused internet browser that sets itself apart from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings.

Brave claims its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome. Even with multiple tabs open at once, the new Brave Software uses 66% less memory and has 50 million more active users than before – a growth of 2X in 5 years!

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Rocky Linux 9 by importing the official GPG keys and repository with step-by-step instructions on installing, updating, and removing the browser, including disabling/enabling the DNF repository. As a bonus, the beta and nightly optional installation methods are included, installed alongside stable.

Update Rocky Linux

Before you continue, your system is advised to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid system conflicts during the installation and good system maintenance.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Import GPG Key & Brave Repository

Users have three choices to import for their Brave Browser installation. The first and most recommended is to install the Brave Browser stable branch for most of your usage. However, since they are not unique, you can install the beta and nightly build repositories and stable for more advanced or curious users.

Option 1 – Import Brave Browser Stable (Recommended)

Import Stable GPG KEY:

sudo rpm --import https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/brave-core.asc

Import Stable Repository:

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/x86_64/

Option 2 – Import Brave Browser Beta

Import Beta GPG KEY:

sudo rpm --import https://brave-browser-rpm-beta.s3.brave.com/brave-core-nightly.asc

Import Beta Repository:

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://brave-browser-rpm-beta.s3.brave.com/x86_64/

Option 3 – Import Brave Browser Nightly (Caution!)

Import Nightly GPG KEY:

sudo rpm --import https://brave-browser-rpm-nightly.s3.brave.com/brave-core-nightly.asc

Import Nightly Repository:

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://brave-browser-rpm-nightly.s3.brave.com/x86_64/

Install Brave Browser

Brave Browser can now be installed using the following.

First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:

sudo dnf update --refresh

Now install Brave with the following command:

sudo dnf install brave-browser -y

Install Brave Browser Beta or Nightly

Alternatively, you can install Brave Beta or Nightly build if you’ve added the repositories. These two versions are not recommended for everyday use, especially not on a main desktop or production environment.

Note that they do not replace your stable version and are installed separately.

Install the Beta version of Brave Browser

sudo dnf install brave-browser-beta -y

Install Brave Browser Nightly Build (Dev)

sudo dnf install brave-browser-nightly -y

Alternatively, you can install all three in one hit using the following command.

sudo dnf install brave*

How to Launch the Brave Browser

Once the installation is complete, there are several ways you can run bravely. First, while you’re in your terminal, use the following command:

brave-browser

The best way to use the browser for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Brave Browser.

Example:

The first time you open Brave, you will be greeted with the following pop-up window:

Uncheck or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

Now you will finally see Brave Internet Browser, run through the “Let’s go” first-time tour, or click on the “Skip welcome tour” for most users.

Example:

Next, you will land at the default search engine landing page.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Brave Browser

Brave browser users will be notified of updates given that you have installed it with the DNF package manager and the rest of your system updates. However, it is advised to run a command-line terminal update check constantly.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

How to Remove (Uninstall) Brave Browser

Run one of the following commands corresponding to your Brave version and remove the repository to remove Brave.

Remove the Brave Browser Stable Build

sudo dnf autoremove brave-browser -y

Note that unused dependencies will also be removed.

If you have installed the beta or unstable version.

Remove the Brave Browser Beta Build

sudo dnf autoremove brave-browser-beta -y

Remove the Brave Browser Nightly Build

sudo dnf autoremove brave-browser-nightly -y

Finally, it is always good to disable the repositories if you no longer require them; you can re-enable them later if you want to install Brave again.

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled brave-browser*

Note that this will blanket disable all brave browser repositories and replace brave-browser* with the full name by printing out the brave repositories you imported into your terminal.

dnf repolist | grep brave

Use the following enable command for users who want to re-enable the repositories for future installs.

sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled brave-browser*

Comments and conclusion

Brave is growing in popularity for a reason. It is the perfect browser for people who want to take back control of their data and keep their browsing habits private. With Brave, you can ensure that your information is safe and secure while browsing the internet. If you’re looking for a new browser that puts your privacy first, try Brave today!