How to Install MariaDB 10.6 on Ubuntu 22.04/20.04

MariaDB 10.6 is an LTS release directly after the 10.5 LTS release. It brought several significant improvements to make it the most efficient and faster version of the LTS MariaDB releases. On top of excellent performance, scalability, and support for new features such as a crash-safe replication mechanism and improved SQL compatibility. Those looking to take their performance to the next level can install directly from MariaDB’s repository rather than using Ubuntu’s default version, which means you can get security fixes and updates as soon as they are available, which makes the system secure and up-to-date.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or upgrade MariaDB 10.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS using the command line terminal and some tips on upgrading your existing database if one exists using the MariaDB.org APT repository so you will always have the latest stable version directly to improve security and performance when releases are available.

Note about the Tutorial

The following tutorial was done with a Ubuntu 22.04 release, and example images were taken. Still, it was tested on Ubuntu 20.04. In the future, if Ubuntu makes any changes to break the tutorial for one of the distribution versions, please place a comment for me to investigate so I can update the tutorial.

Please note that this tutorial will not work on short-term releases and only on the releases in the article title. MariaDB does not maintain repositories for all releases, given the work involved. If you end up using a short-term release, you will need to compile MariaDB or use the version that comes with the release.

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date.

sudo apt update

Optionally, you can list the updates for users who require review or are curious to see what is available to update. This can be good if you have a specific you forgot to place use the apt-hold command.

sudo apt --list upgradable

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

Import MariaDB 10.6 GPG Key & Repository

Install Dependencies

The first step is to install the dependencies needed for the installation. Use the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

Import MariaDB 10.6 Repository

MariaDB is default available on Ubuntu, but as this tutorial installs the latest version directly from MariaDB, in your terminal, use the following command to import the GPG Key.

curl -fsSL https://mariadb.org/mariadb_release_signing_key.asc | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/mariadb.gpg > /dev/null

Next, import the repository, and ensure you match the distribution release.

Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish import command

echo deb [arch=amd64,arm64,ppc64el signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/mariadb.gpg] http://mirror.mariadb.org/repo/10.6/ubuntu/ jammy main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mariadb.list

Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa import command

echo deb [arch=amd64,arm64,ppc64el signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/mariadb.gpg] http://mirror.mariadb.org/repo/10.6/ubuntu/ focal main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mariadb.list

Next, refresh your APT repository with the following command.

sudo apt update

Install MariaDB 10.6 on Ubuntu Linux

To install MariaDB, you must install the client and the server packages. This can be done as follows:

sudo apt install mariadb-server mariadb-client -y

Note that if you have imported MariaDB 10.6, the highest version will be chosen, for example.

Confirm the installation of MariaDB by checking the version and build.

mariadb --version

Example output:

mariadb Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.6.11-MariaDB, for debian-linux-gnu (x86_64) using EditLine wrapper

Enable MariaDB 10.6 Service on Ubuntu Linux

Now you have installed MariaDB, and you can verify the status of the database software by using the following systemctl command:

systemctl status mariadb

Example:

By default, you will find MariaDB status to be activated. If not, start MariaDB using the following command.

sudo systemctl start mariadb

Stop MariaDB:

sudo systemctl stop mariadb

Enable MariaDB on system startup:

sudo systemctl enable mariadb

Disable MariaDB on system startup:

sudo systemctl disable mariadb

Restart the MariaDB service:

sudo systemctl restart mariadb

Run MariaDB 10.6 Security Script on Ubuntu Linux

When installing MariaDB fresh, default settings are considered weak by most standards and cause concern for potentially allowing intrusion or exploiting hackers. A solution is to run the installation security script with the MariaDB installation.

First, use the following command to launch the (mysql_secure_installation) .

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Next, follow below:

Setting the password for root accounts.

accounts. Removing root accounts that are accessible from outside the “localhost.”

Removing anonymous-user accounts.

Removing the test database, which anonymous users can access by default.

Note that you use (Y) to remove everything.

Example:

[joshua@ubuntu-20-04 ~]$ sudo mariadb-secure-installation NOTE: RUNNING ALL PARTS OF THIS SCRIPT IS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL MariaDB SERVERS IN PRODUCTION USE! PLEASE READ EACH STEP CAREFULLY! In order to log into MariaDB to secure it, we'll need the current password for the root user. If you've just installed MariaDB, and haven't set the root password yet, you should just press enter here. Enter current password for root (enter for none): OK, successfully used password, moving on... Setting the root password or using the unix_socket ensures that nobody can log into the MariaDB root user without the proper authorisation. You already have your root account protected, so you can safely answer 'n'. Switch to unix_socket authentication [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. Enabled successfully! Reloading privilege tables.. ... Success! You already have your root account protected, so you can safely answer 'n'. Change the root password? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. New password: Re-enter new password: Password updated successfully! Reloading privilege tables.. ... Success! By default, a MariaDB installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MariaDB without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. ... Success! Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. ... Success! By default, MariaDB comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. - Dropping test database... ... Success! - Removing privileges on test database... ... Success! Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. ... Success! Cleaning up... All done! If you've completed all of the above steps, your MariaDB installation should now be secure. Thanks for using MariaDB!

Additional Commands & Tips for MariaDB 10.6

Run MariaDB Database Tables Upgrade Tool on Ubuntu Linux

For users who have upgraded from a previous version of MariaDB, say 10.5, you should use the following steps and run the tool designed to check your tables and fix any issues with the version upgrade.

Run the following command to begin the upgrade, or check that your database tables are ok.

sudo mariadb-upgrade

Example output:

I would recommend running this command regardless. As you can see above, if it has been done already, it will state it; if not, you will get a long printout of the tables that will be checked and updated accordingly for MariaDB 10.6 compatibility.

Remove MariaDB 10.6 on Ubuntu Linux

If you no longer wish to use MariaDB and want to remove it in full, execute the following command:

sudo apt autoremove mariadb-server mariadb-client --purge -y

Note that this will delete MariaDB, including all database data added with the –purge flag. Do not use the purge end flag if you wish to keep the data.

Lastly, remove the repository and gpg key using the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mariadb.list /usr/share/keyrings/mariadb.gpg

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the official APT repository mirror from MariaDB.org and install the latest version of the MariaDB 10.6 LTS release. Given the method used in this tutorial, you will always have the latest MariaDB version installed, ensuring you get critical security updates and bugs, improvements instead of waiting for Ubuntu or any other third-party repository to make the update available.