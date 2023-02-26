How to Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

For those seeking a comprehensive office suite on their Ubuntu system, learning how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or the older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is essential. LibreOffice, a powerful open-source office suite, stands out for its versatility and compatibility. It offers a range of applications that make it the most powerful free and open-source office suite on the market. In this introduction, we’ll delve into the features and benefits that make LibreOffice a top choice for individual users and businesses.

Key Features of LibreOffice:

Comprehensive Suite : LibreOffice includes applications for word processing, creating and editing spreadsheets, slideshows, diagrams, and drawings, working with databases, and composing mathematical formulas.

: LibreOffice includes applications for word processing, creating and editing spreadsheets, slideshows, diagrams, and drawings, working with databases, and composing mathematical formulas. Cross-Platform : LibreOffice is available for various platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, ensuring a consistent experience across different devices.

: LibreOffice is available for various platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, ensuring a consistent experience across different devices. Extensive File Format Support : It supports a wide range of document formats, including Microsoft Office files, making it easy to share and collaborate on documents with users of other software.

: It supports a wide range of document formats, including Microsoft Office files, making it easy to share and collaborate on documents with users of other software. Customizable Interface : Users can tailor the interface, choosing from various themes and toolbar configurations.

: Users can tailor the interface, choosing from various themes and toolbar configurations. Open-Source and Community-Driven : Being open-source means that LibreOffice benefits from the valuable input of a vast community of developers and users who contribute to its continuous improvement.

: Being open-source means that LibreOffice benefits from the valuable input of a vast community of developers and users who contribute to its continuous improvement. Regular Updates: LibreOffice is regularly updated, ensuring users can access the latest features, security patches, and performance improvements.

For those ready to integrate this powerful office suite into their workflow, the subsequent sections will guide you through the installation process of LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, ensuring a smooth transition.

Update Ubuntu Before LibreOffice Installation Or Upgrade

Before proceeding, it’s recommended that you update your Linux system to ensure that all existing packages are up to date. This will help ensure that your system runs smoothly and that no conflicts or issues could impact the installation process.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Import LibreOffice PPA on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

To begin the installation process for LibreOffice on your Linux system, you’ll need to import the appropriate LibreOffice repository corresponding to your desired installation version. The most commonly recommended option is to install the current release PPA, although additional backports and pre-release repositories are available as optional extras if desired. By selecting the appropriate repository for your needs, you can ensure access to your LibreOffice installation’s most up-to-date features and functionality.

Fresh (Stable) LibreOffice PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa -y

Pre-Release LibreOffice PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-prereleases -y

Backports LibreOffice PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-still -y

It’s also worth noting that these commands apply to any currently supported Ubuntu LTS or short-term release supported by the LibreOffice Packaging team. This ensures that users of various Ubuntu distributions can use the installation process described in this guide.

Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT

If you’ve already installed LibreOffice from the Ubuntu default repository, follow the installation method below to ensure all new packages and dependencies are installed correctly.

The next step is to run an apt-update on your Linux system to proceed with the installation process. This command will refresh the package lists and ensure you can access all installed software’s latest updates and features, including LibreOffice.

sudo apt update

To install LibreOffice on your Linux system, run the following command in your terminal. This will initiate the installation process and ensure all necessary files and dependencies are downloaded and installed correctly.

sudo apt install libreoffice

Based on the LibreOffice PPA you’ve added, the latest version of the LibreOffice suite will always be installed. While most users will see upgrades from the LibreOffice PPA or Pre-Release, remember you can only have one version installed at a time. If you want to revert to a different version, you’ll need to uninstall LibreOffice and the PPA, then reinstall your desired version by following the steps again.

Launch LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Once you have successfully installed LibreOffice on your Linux system, you can launch the application using either the terminal or the application icon. If you are new to Linux and Ubuntu, here’s how to do it:

CLI Method to Launch LibreOffice on Ubuntu:

Open a terminal window on your Linux system. Type “libreoffice” without quotes and press Enter. This will launch the LibreOffice application, and you can start using its tools for your productivity tasks.

GUI Method to Launch LibreOffice on Ubuntu:

Look for the application icon for LibreOffice on your Linux desktop. Click on the icon to launch the application. Once LibreOffice is launched, you can use its productivity tools suite to create, edit, and manage your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Pin A visual representation of the LibreOffice icons on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04. Click to launch the respective LibreOffice application.

Tips on Getting Started with LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

With the installation of LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 complete, let’s explore each application in depth to help you make the most out of your experience with LibreOffice on Ubuntu.

Writer LibreOffice Application Tips on Ubuntu

Start Writer

To begin with LibreOffice Writer, the word processing module of the LibreOffice suite:

Open the main LibreOffice application. Click the “LibreOffice Writer” icon from the main dashboard, which typically resembles a piece of paper with a blue background.

New Document

Creating a fresh document to draft your content is a straightforward process:

Inside LibreOffice Writer, navigate to the top-left corner. Click on File . Hover over New in the dropdown menu to reveal a sub-menu. Select Text Document . A blank document will open, offering a canvas for your words.

Formatting

Giving your content a structured and appealing look is essential. LibreOffice Writer offers a plethora of formatting tools:

Text Alignment : Whether you want your text left-aligned, centered, right-aligned, or justified, find these options on the main toolbar.

: Whether you want your text left-aligned, centered, right-aligned, or justified, find these options on the main toolbar. Font Adjustment : Personalize your text’s appearance by selecting from various fonts, altering the font size, or tweaking the style (bold, italic, underline). The main toolbar and the “Format” menu provide easy access to these features.

: Personalize your text’s appearance by selecting from various fonts, altering the font size, or tweaking the style (bold, italic, underline). The main toolbar and the “Format” menu provide easy access to these features. Style Changes: For sections like headings, subheadings, or quotes, predefined styles can be applied. Access these from the “Styles” sidebar on the right or via the Styles and Formatting option under the “Format” menu. Customizing and creating your own styles is also possible for a more personalized document structure.

Saving

Protecting your content and ensuring it’s stored securely:

Click on File located at the top-left corner. Select Save from the dropdown. A dialog box will appear if you save the document for the first time. Browse to your desired directory or folder. Enter a name for your document in the ‘Name’ field. Click Save . It’s good practice to save your work periodically to prevent data loss. Utilize the Ctrl + S shortcut for quicker saves during your writing process.

Pin A look at the default user interface of LibreOffice Writer on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Calc LibreOffice Application Tips on Ubuntu

Open Calc

To launch the Calc application, which is LibreOffice’s answer to spreadsheet needs:

Open the main LibreOffice application. Search for an icon representing a spreadsheet (usually a grid with a green background) within the application dashboard. Click on the “LibreOffice Calc” icon to open the spreadsheet module.

Create Spreadsheet

Starting a new spreadsheet project involves a few simple steps:

Once inside Calc, go to the top-left corner of the screen. Click on the File option. From the dropdown menu that appears, hover over New . Select Spreadsheet from the sub-menu. Instantly, a blank spreadsheet with a familiar grid layout will appear, primed for your data entries.

Work with Data

Spreadsheets are dynamic tools, and Calc provides an intuitive interface for data entry and analysis:

Data Entry : Click on any cell to make it active. Begin typing to input data. Navigate between cells using arrow keys or by clicking directly on them.

: Click on any cell to make it active. Begin typing to input data. Navigate between cells using arrow keys or by clicking directly on them. Functions & Formulas : Above the spreadsheet grid, there’s a function bar where you can enter formulas. Calc has got you covered whether you want simple arithmetic or complex statistical functions. Start any formula with an equal sign (=). Calc offers formula suggestions as you type, making the process more intuitive. For example, typing =SUM( can be used to sum a range of cells.

: Above the spreadsheet grid, there’s a function bar where you can enter formulas. Calc has got you covered whether you want simple arithmetic or complex statistical functions. Start any formula with an equal sign (=). Calc offers formula suggestions as you type, making the process more intuitive. For example, typing can be used to sum a range of cells. Data Analysis: Calc provides pivot tables, charts, and various data tools to analyze and visualize your data effectively. Explore these features under the Data and Insert menus.

Save Your Work

Ensuring your data remains safe and accessible for future use:

After entering your data or making changes, click on File in the top-left corner. Choose Save from the dropdown menu. If it’s your first time saving this spreadsheet, a dialog box prompts you to save the location and file name. Browse to the directory where you want the file stored. Enter a filename and ensure the format is set to .ods for optimal compatibility. Click Save . As with Writer, frequently saving your work using Ctrl + S is recommended to minimize data loss risks.

Pin A preview of the default user interface of LibreOffice Calc on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Impress LibreOffice Application Tips on Ubuntu

Launch Impress

LibreOffice Impress is your go-to for creating dynamic presentations:

Start by opening the main LibreOffice suite application. Within its dashboard, look for the icon symbolizing presentations – typically a screen or chart with a blue background. Click on the “LibreOffice Impress” icon to open the presentation module.

Begin Presentation

Every impactful presentation starts with a blank slide:

Once inside Impress, navigate to the top-left corner of the interface. Click on the File option from the menu. A drop down menu appears. Hover over New to reveal further options. Choose Presentation from the list. A new window might prompt you to select a template or theme. You can start with a blank one or select from the pre-designed options available.

Design Slides

Crafting compelling slides is an art, and Impress provides an array of tools to help:

Adding Text : Every slide typically contains text boxes by default. Click inside them to add titles or content. You can also add additional text boxes via the Insert menu or the toolbar.

: Every slide typically contains text boxes by default. Click inside them to add titles or content. You can also add additional text boxes via the menu or the toolbar. Incorporating Multimedia : Add images, videos, or sound to your slides. Navigate to Insert and select the appropriate option. A file explorer window will allow you to locate and select the media file you want.

: Add images, videos, or sound to your slides. Navigate to and select the appropriate option. A file explorer window will allow you to locate and select the media file you want. Slide Designs & Transitions : Make your slides visually appealing with slide designs and transitions. Under the Slide menu, explore options like Slide Layout and Slide Transition . These tools ensure each slide flows seamlessly into the next, holding your audience’s attention.

: Make your slides visually appealing with slide designs and transitions. Under the menu, explore options like and . These tools ensure each slide flows seamlessly into the next, holding your audience’s attention. Templates: Impress offers a collection of templates for those who prefer a consistent and professional look without starting from scratch. Access these under File > New > Templates, and choose the Presentations category. Templates save time and offer design inspiration, ensuring your content fits within a visually coherent framework.

Save

Preserving your progress is crucial:

Once you’ve added content to your slides and are pleased with the design, head to the File menu at the top-left. Select Save from the dropdown. If it’s your first time saving this presentation, a dialog box will prompt you to specify a save location and filename. Navigate to your desired directory. Name your file. Ensure it’s saved with the .odp extension for best compatibility with Impress. Click Save . Remember, to mitigate any data loss, make use of the Ctrl + S shortcut to save your work frequently.

Pin A visual overview of the default user interface of LibreOffice Impress on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Draw LibreOffice Application Tips on Ubuntu

Initiating Draw

LibreOffice Draw is a feature-rich application designed for vector graphic creations:

Begin by launching the main LibreOffice suite application. Within its intuitive interface, scout for the icon synonymous with drawing — typically a pencil or shape. Click on the “LibreOffice Draw” icon to open the drawing module. You’ll be welcomed with a blank canvas, ready for your ideas to take form.

Beginning a Drawing Session

The blank canvas is a testament to the unlimited possibilities ahead:

If you’re already in another LibreOffice application, go to the File menu at the top-left corner. From the dropdown, hover over New to show a side menu. Select Drawing from the list, and immediately, a new blank canvas appears, ready for your vector artistry.

Drawing Mastery

LibreOffice Draw offers an assortment of tools to cater to both the novice and the seasoned artist:

Basic Shapes : On the left-hand toolbar, you’ll notice predefined shapes like rectangles, ellipses, and polygons. Clicking on one of these icons allows you to drag and shape them on the canvas.

: On the left-hand toolbar, you’ll notice predefined shapes like rectangles, ellipses, and polygons. Clicking on one of these icons allows you to drag and shape them on the canvas. Custom Lines and Curves : The line tool, also on the left, lets you draw straight lines. Hold down Shift for perfect 45° angles. For curves, use the curve tool, plotting points and adjusting the tangents.

: The line tool, also on the left, lets you draw straight lines. Hold down for perfect 45° angles. For curves, use the curve tool, plotting points and adjusting the tangents. Textual Elements : Adding text is straightforward. Click on the “T” icon, drag a text box on your canvas, and type away. This is ideal for adding labels or annotations to your designs.

: Adding text is straightforward. Click on the “T” icon, drag a text box on your canvas, and type away. This is ideal for adding labels or annotations to your designs. Fill and Color: Found on the bottom toolbar, you can adjust the fill color of your shapes and the line color. This allows for intricate coloring and shading, giving depth to your drawings.

Design Preservation

Losing a masterpiece is a creator’s worst nightmare. To ensure safety:

After breathing life into your design, find the File menu located at the top-left corner. From the dropdown list, select Save . If it’s your first time saving this particular drawing, you’ll be prompted to choose a location and provide a name for the file. Browse to the directory where you’d like to keep the drawing. Assign a relevant filename, ensuring the .odg extension is intact, which is the standard for Draw. Hit Save . Remember, it’s wise to save your progress periodically. Using the Ctrl + S shortcut can be a savior.

Pin A snapshot of the default user interface of LibreOffice Draw on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Math LibreOffice Application Tips on Ubuntu

Launching Math

LibreOffice Math is the go-to module for crafting and displaying mathematical expressions:

Begin by starting the overarching LibreOffice suite. A series of module icons will be presented, each representing a distinct LibreOffice application. Seek the icon that’s emblematic of mathematics, often resembling a summation symbol or an “integral” sign. Click on the “LibreOffice Math” icon to open the mathematical module. A fresh window reveals itself, awaiting your mathematical input.

Formula Crafting

Every mathematical journey begins with a single expression:

With Math open, notice the menu options lining the top. Navigate to Insert . In the dropdown menu, hover over Object . From the subsequent side menu, opt for Formula . An editing window emerges below, allowing you to commence your mathematical exploration.

Effective Formula Representation

Math’s true prowess lies in its ability to handle complex mathematical symbols seamlessly:

Symbols Panel : To your right, you’ll likely discern a pane brimming with various mathematical symbols, from integrals to Greek letters. Clicking on one directly inserts it into your formula.

: To your right, you’ll likely discern a pane brimming with various mathematical symbols, from integrals to Greek letters. Clicking on one directly inserts it into your formula. Manual Input : For users familiar with the language of Math, manually typing using the recognized syntax can speed up the formula creation process. For instance, typing %pi generates the π symbol.

: For users familiar with the language of Math, manually typing using the recognized syntax can speed up the formula creation process. For instance, typing generates the π symbol. Operators & Functions: Beyond simple symbols, Math supports various operators and functions. Whether it’s summations, integrals, or trigonometric functions, the application ensures your mathematical expression is accurate and elegant.

Formula Preservation

Mathematics is an eternal discipline, and your expressions should reflect that longevity:

Once you’ve artfully arranged your formula, direct your attention to the File menu situated in the top-left corner. From its dropdown list, pick Save . If this is a maiden save for this specific formula, you’ll be directed to decide on a saving location and bestow a name upon your file. Traverse to the directory where you envision preserving the formula. Confer a pertinent name to the file, ensuring the .odf extension remains — the default for Math. Click Save . Habitual saving, particularly after significant edits, is a commendable practice. Embrace the Ctrl + S shortcut as your mathematical ally.

Pin A visual representation of the default user interface of LibreOffice Math on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Base LibreOffice Application Tips on Ubuntu

Initiating Base

LibreOffice Base is the suite’s database management module, offering a range of tools to manipulate relational databases:

Begin by launching the main LibreOffice application. Among the collection of module icons, you’ll encounter one specifically tailored for database management, easily distinguishable by its database-related imagery. Single out and click on the “LibreOffice Base” icon. This action will introduce you to the Base environment, setting the stage for your database endeavors.

Database Generation

Starting a database is a foundational step, and Base offers flexibility in this arena:

With the Base module active, scan the top menu to locate the File option. Hovering over it unveils a dropdown. Navigate and select New , then opt for Database from the ensuing list. A wizard springs forth, presenting choices: either craft a fresh database or interlink with a previously established one. Follow the wizard’s guidance. If you’re creating anew, determine the type (embedded or server-based) and the location. If you’re connecting, specify the database type and access credentials.

Efficient Data Organization

Databases thrive on order, and Base grants ample tools for meticulous data arrangement:

Tables : Core to databases, tables house your data. Within Base, you can fashion new tables or modify extant ones, adjusting fields, types, and constraints as necessary.

: Core to databases, tables house your data. Within Base, you can fashion new tables or modify extant ones, adjusting fields, types, and constraints as necessary. Records : Individual data entries populate your tables. Base’s user-friendly interface ensures that adding, altering, or purging records is streamlined. Filtering and sorting tools refine your view, granting easy access to crucial information.

: Individual data entries populate your tables. Base’s user-friendly interface ensures that adding, altering, or purging records is streamlined. Filtering and sorting tools refine your view, granting easy access to crucial information. Relations: For more advanced users, Base offers relationship tools. Establish links between tables, forging one-to-one, one-to-many, or many-to-many connections. This structural prowess boosts data integrity and query efficiency.

Database Conservation

Databases often harbor crucial data, demanding diligent preservation practices:

After your data-related exertions, prioritize safeguarding your work. The File menu beckons from the top-left corner. A click reveals the Save option. For first-time saves, the system will solicit a location and name for your database. Navigate to your desired directory, bequeath a fitting name upon your database file, ensuring the .odb extension tags along — the hallmark of Base files. Confirm with Save . Regularly echoing this process, especially post substantive changes, fortifies your database against data loss. Remember, Ctrl + S functions as a swift save shortcut.

Pin A look at the default user interface of LibreOffice Base on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Key Usage Tips for LibreOffice on Ubuntu

Swift Sidebar Access

The sidebar in LibreOffice stands as a cornerstone for an efficient workflow, housing a wealth of vital features:

Locating the Sidebar: You’ll spot a thin, vertical tab on the right-hand side of your LibreOffice application. Clicking on this reveals the sidebar in all its glory. Functionality Galore: This utility-rich sidebar offers: Formatting tools like font adjustments, paragraph settings, and page layouts.

Navigator for quickly jumping between sections, especially useful in lengthier documents.

Styles and Formatting lets you apply pre-defined styles or create custom ones.

Gallery for easy insertion of images and multimedia.

And more, depending on your active LibreOffice module. Customization: Right-clicking within the sidebar lets you adjust its display and pin or auto-hide it based on your workflow needs.

Personalizing the Interface

Every user is unique, and LibreOffice acknowledges this by offering extensive interface customization:

Accessing Toolbar Customization: Right-click on any toolbar, and select Customize Toolbar . This launches a dialog brimming with options. Adjusting Toolbars: The dialog offers two main tabs — Toolbars and Menus . In Toolbars , you can: Add, remove, or reposition buttons.

Create new toolbars tailored to your frequent tasks.

Opt for icon size, style, and arrangement that syncs with your aesthetic preference. Manipulating Menus: Shifting to the Menus tab, you gain the power to: Rearrange, add, or remove menu entries.

Create entirely new menus or submenus.

Designate shortcuts to frequently accessed functions.

Seamless File Transitions

LibreOffice prides itself on its adaptability, boasting compatibility with a plethora of file formats:

Open and Edit with Ease: Whether you’ve received a .docx from MS Word or a .xlsx from Excel, drag and drop it into LibreOffice or use File > Open to initiate the file. Saving in Diverse Formats: When you opt to save a file ( File > Save As ), a dropdown menu lets you pick from an array of formats. This means you can work within LibreOffice but save in a format best suited for your recipient’s software. Conversion Utility: If you frequently need to convert files to a specific format, consider using LibreOffice’s built-in batch converter. It’s a time-saver, especially when dealing with multiple documents.

By leveraging these tips, you’ll find LibreOffice a versatile and user-friendly suite, capable of catering to many office-related needs.

Pin A visual guide on how to customize the options within the LibreOffice Suite on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional Commands For LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Remove (Uninstall) LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If you no longer need LibreOffice on your Linux system, you can easily remove it to free up system resources. Here are the steps to remove LibreOffice:

sudo apt remove libreoffice

If you also imported the LibreOffice PPA repository during installation, you may want to remove it to avoid potential conflicts with other software on your system.

Use one of the following commands that match the LibreOffice PPA version you imported:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:libreoffice/ppa -y

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-prereleases -y

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-still -y

In conclusion, LibreOffice is a powerful and versatile office productivity suite that offers many tools and features for creating, editing, and managing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. With its cross-platform compatibility, open-source architecture, and user-friendly interface, LibreOffice is an excellent choice for a reliable, free, and feature-rich alternative to other office suites like Microsoft Office.