How to Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

qBittorrent, designed as an efficient BitTorrent client, presents a compelling choice for those aiming to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. With its commitment to open-source principles and an ad-free experience, qBittorrent has carved a niche for itself, especially among Ubuntu enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the attributes that make qBittorrent a preferred choice for torrenting.

Key Attributes of qBittorrent:

Open-Source and No Ads : qBittorrent stands out with its open-source nature, ensuring transparency and adaptability. The absence of ads further enhances the user experience, ensuring uninterrupted torrenting.

: qBittorrent stands out with its open-source nature, ensuring transparency and adaptability. The absence of ads further enhances the user experience, ensuring uninterrupted torrenting. Versatile Compatibility : Catering to a broad user base, qBittorrent is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, facilitating a consistent experience across different operating systems.

: Catering to a broad user base, qBittorrent is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, facilitating a consistent experience across different operating systems. Granular Control : qBittorrent offers a suite of customization tools, from bandwidth allocation to torrent prioritization, catering to both novice and seasoned users.

: qBittorrent offers a suite of customization tools, from bandwidth allocation to torrent prioritization, catering to both novice and seasoned users. Integrated Search : The built-in search engine, supported by multiple plugins, allows users to scout for torrents across various platforms directly from the client.

: The built-in search engine, supported by multiple plugins, allows users to scout for torrents across various platforms directly from the client. Sequential Downloads : This feature empowers users to preview video files even before the completion of the entire download.

: This feature empowers users to preview video files even before the completion of the entire download. RSS Integration: Stay up-to-date with the latest from your favored torrent sites with qBittorrent’s integrated RSS feed reader and downloader.

Given qBittorrent’s robust feature set, it’s evident why it’s gaining traction among Ubuntu users. For those keen on integrating this powerful client, our subsequent guide will elucidate the steps to install qBittorrent on Ubuntu using the command line terminal, ensuring a smooth torrenting journey.

Import qBittorrent PPA on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

In this section, we’ll import the qBittorrent Launchpad PPA (Personal Package Archive) to access the qBittorrent packages for Ubuntu.

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before qBittorrent Installation

Before we start, it’s important to update your Ubuntu system to ensure all packages are up-to-date, which helps avoid conflicts during the qBittorrent installation. First, update the package list by running the following:

sudo apt update

Next, proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command:

sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Initial Packages For qBittorrent on Ubuntu

With your system up-to-date, you must install the necessary dependencies for qBittorrent. These packages ensure your Ubuntu system can securely access and import the qBittorrent PPA. Run the command:

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https

This command will either install the necessary packages or check if they are already installed.

Step 3: Import qBittorrent PPA on Ubuntu

To install qBittorrent, we must import the “qBittorrent Team” PPA containing the latest software version. You can choose between the stable PPA and the unstable PPA. The stable PPA contains well-tested versions, while the unstable PPA contains the latest features that may not be thoroughly tested.

Run the following command to import the PPA of your choice:

Option 1: Import qBittorrent stable PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-stable -y

Option 2: Import qBittorrent unstable PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-unstable -y

Step 4: Update Packages List After qBittorrent PPA Import on Ubuntu

After importing the qBittorrent PPA, update the packages list to include the newly added PPA. This ensures that your system can access the qBittorrent packages during installation. Run the following command:

sudo apt update

Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04: qBittorrent Desktop Client

In this section, we’ll install the qBittorrent desktop client on your Ubuntu system and launch it for the first time.

Step 1: Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Desktop

Now that your system has the necessary dependencies and the qBittorrent PPA, it’s time to install the qBittorrent desktop client. Install qBittorrent using the updated package list by executing the following command:

sudo apt install qbittorrent

This command will fetch the appropriate qBittorrent package from the PPA and install it on your system.

Step 2: Launch qBittorrent on Ubuntu via CLI

With qBittorrent installed, you can launch and start using the application. To launch the qBittorrent desktop client (either stable or unstable, depending on which PPA you imported), you can use the following command in your terminal session:

qbittorrent

This command will open the qBittorrent client, and you can begin managing your torrents.

Alternatively, if you prefer to launch qBittorrent using an application icon instead of the terminal, you can access it through your system’s application menu. To do this, follow the path:

Activities > Show Applications > qBittorrent

Pin Click on the qBittorrent icon to launch the application on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Upon using the qBittorrent program for the first time, you will encounter a pop-up window displaying a legal notice. This notice protects qBittorrent from legal liabilities, as torrents play a substantial role in unauthorized downloads today.

Once you agree to the legal notice, the main window of your newly installed qBittorrent software will appear, ready for use.

Pin A look at the qBittorrent desktop client on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Install qBittorrent-nox on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 (Web UI)

qBittorrent-nox allows you to install qBittorrent on a headless Ubuntu server or a remotely accessed desktop. With the WebUI interface, you can efficiently manage qBittorrent using your favorite browser.

Step 1: Install qBittorrent-nox on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

To install qBittorrent-nox, run the following command:

sudo apt install qbittorrent-nox

qBittorrent-nox is designed for headless clients and is accessible via a Web interface at the default localhost location: http://localhost:8080. The Web UI access is secured by default. The default username is admin, and the default password is adminadmin.

Step 2: Create a System User and Group for qbittorrent-nox on Ubuntu

Instead of running qBittorrent-nox using the terminal command, you’ll create a systemd service unit that runs in the background and starts at system boot.

First, create a qbittorrent-nox user and group so the service can run as an unprivileged user:

sudo adduser --system --group qbittorrent-nox

The --system flag means you’re creating a system user instead of a regular user.

Example output:

Adding system user `qbittorrent-nox' (UID 129) ... Adding new user `qbittorrent-nox' (UID 129) with group `qbittorrent-nox' ... Creating home directory `/home/qbittorrent-nox' ...

Step 3: Add Username to qBittorrent Group on Ubuntu

Next, add your username to the qbittorrent-nox user group using the following command:

sudo adduser your-username qbittorrent-nox

Example using my username:

sudo adduser joshua qbittorrent-nox

Step 4: Create a Systemd Service File for qbittorrent-nox on Ubuntu

Create a systemd service file for qbittorrent-nox :

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/qbittorrent-nox.service

Copy and paste the following lines into the file:

[Unit] Description=qBittorrent Command Line Client After=network.target [Service] Type=forking User=qbittorrent-nox Group=qbittorrent-nox UMask=007 ExecStart=/usr/bin/qbittorrent-nox -d --webui-port=8080 Restart=on-failure [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X).

Step 5: Reload the Systemd Daemon for qbittorrent-nox on Ubuntu

Reload your systemd daemon for the changes to take effect:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Step 6: Start and Enable qBittorrent-nox on Ubuntu

Start qBittorrent-nox with the following command:

sudo systemctl start qbittorrent-nox

To have qBittorrent-nox start automatically on boot, use the following command:

sudo systemctl enable qbittorrent-nox

Before proceeding, check the status to ensure everything is working correctly:

systemctl status qbittorrent-nox

Step 7: Access qBittorrent Web UI via Ubuntu

Using the Web UI, you can access qBittorrent through your local network’s browser. Type the server’s internal IP address followed by the port number (8080), for example, 192.168.55.156:8080. If hosted locally, use the localhost address 127.0.0.1:8080.

The default username is admin, and the default password is adminadmin.

Pin Accessing qBittorrent remotely via its headless nox webui on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Before taking any further actions, altering the default username and password to safeguard your qBittorrent Web UI is essential. To update the login details, navigate through the following route:

Tools > Options > Web UI > Authentication

At this point, you can modify the username and password to your desired combination. Doing so will guarantee that your qBittorrent Web UI remains safe and can only be accessed by those with the proper authorization.

Pin Step-by-step guide to changing your qBittorrent WebUI password on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional qBittorrent Commands for Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Update qBittorrent or qBittorrent-nox on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

While using the command line terminal might require more effort, it is often the most efficient way to keep your system up-to-date. To update qBittorrent or qBittorent-nox, run the following command:

sudo apt update

If an update is available for qBittorrent or qBittorrent-nox, proceed with the upgrade by executing the command below:

sudo apt upgrade

Remove qBittorrent or qBittorrent-nox From Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If you wish to uninstall qBittorrent, follow this simple process. First, remove the custom PPA if you installed it according to the previous tutorial.

To remove the PPA you imported, use the following commands:

Remove qBittorrent stable PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-stable -y

Remove qBittorrent unstable PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-unstable -y

Next, uninstall qBittorrent with the command below:

sudo apt remove qbittorrent

For users who have installed qBittorrent-nox, use the following command to remove it:

sudo apt remove qbittorrent-nox

Conclusion

In this article, we have covered the installation of qBittorrent on Ubuntu Linux, including how to install qBittorrent desktop client, qBittorrent-nox with Web UI, and how to update or remove the software. You can quickly and efficiently manage your torrent files by following these steps.