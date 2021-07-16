Rsync (Remote Sync): Practical Examples of Rsync





















Rsync is a Linux-based tool that can be used to sync files between remote and local servers. Rsync has many options that can help you define the connections you make. From deciding the type of shell that should be used to files that should be excluded in a transfer, Rsync gives you the power to shape the transfer specifications.

Rsync uses compression and decompression method while sending and receiving data both ends leading to overall less bandwidth consumption.

Rsync has the support for copying devices, groups, links, owners and permissions.

In the following tutorial, we will run by some of the most common examples of using Rsync.

Install Rsync On Linux

Below are some of the most common Linux systems and how to install Rsync.

Install Rsync Alma Linux, Fedora, Rhel, Rocky Linux

sudo yum update && sudo yum install rsync -y

Install Rsync Debian, Linux Mint, Ubuntu

sudo apt update && sudo apt install rsync -y

Rsync Command Syntax

First, it is useful to know the basics of Rsync syntax, which is very straightforward and operates to a similar CP, SCP, and SSH operation style. Some examples are as follows:

Function Syntax Example Local Sync: rsync {options} {Source} {Destination} Remote Sync Pull: rsync {options} <User_Name>@<Remote-Host>:<Source-File-Dir> <Destination> Remote Sync Push: rsync <Options> <Source-Files-Dir> <User_Name>@<Remote-Host>:<Destination>

DEST – Destination directory.

– Destination directory. HOST – Remote hostname or IP Address.

– Remote hostname or IP Address. OPTION – The rsync options .

– The rsync options . SRC – Source directory.

– Source directory. USER – Remote username.

Rysnc Commands

Rsync comes with a great number of options to control how to apply and use the sync software. Some of the most common commands are below:

Command Purpose -a, –archive archive files and directory while synchronizing ( -a equal to following options -rlptgoD) -b, –backup take the backup during synchronization -l, –links copy symlinks as symlinks during the sync -d, –delete deletes extraneous files from the destination location. -e, –rsh=COMMAND mention the remote shell to use in rsync -h, –human-readable display the output numbers in a human-readable format -u, –update don’t copy the files from source to destination if destination files are newer -r, –recursive sync files and directories recursively -n, –dry-run perform a trial run without synchronization –p, –progress show the sync progress during transfer -z, –compress compress file data during the transfer -q, –quiet suppress message output -v, –verbose verbose output

Copy/Sync Files and Directory Locally

The following command will sync a single file on a local machine from one location to another location. The example will take the following file (backup.zip) and copy or sync it to (/tmp/backups/) folder.

rsync -zvh backup.zip /tmp/backups/

Note, even if the path does not exist, the Rsync command can create a directory.

Copy/Sync a Directory on Local Computer

To transfer or sync all the files from one directory to a different directory in the same machine. The example you will see here is taking the (downloads) directory and creating a backup again in sync location (/tmp/backups/) directory.

rsync -avzh /home/joshua/Downloads /tmp/backups/

Copy a Directory from Local Server to a Remote Server

Rsync can be used to sync directories to and from local servers to remote servers. We will use the folder (backup) on your local server to be sent to remote machines in your internal or external network in the following example.

Copy/Sync a Remote Directory to a Local Machine

The next Rsync remote directory example will sync the opposite way around this time. The following example code snippet will use Rsync to sync a remote directory to your local server. Example directory (/home/josh/backup/packages) to be copied to your local server (/tmp/packages).

Copy a File from a Remote Server to a Local Server with SSH

One of the most popular ways to transfer data between local and remote servers is to use SSH (Secure Shell) as the data is protected in a secured connection and encrypted so that nobody can read the data in transit which, given the privacy concerns these days, is a critical factor.

To specify a protocol with rsync with SSH, you need to specify the (-e) protocol option as per the start of the guide with basic commands and syntax.

Copy a File from a Local Server to a Remote Server with SSH

The next example will show the opposite with rsync syncing a file, this time from your local server to a remote internal or external server using SSH and Rsync.

Exclude Files and Directories

These two options allow you to exclude files by specifying parameters. The first option is to use the (–exclude) argument and specify the files and directories you want to exclude on the command line.

Firstly, when excluding files or directories, you need to make sure that you use the relative paths to the source destination, or else it will fail or have incorrect outcomes in excluding the wrong files. In the following first example, you will see an option to exclude (cache) and (tmp) directories:

rsync -a --exclude=cache --exclude=tmp /src_directory/ /dst_directory/

In the second option, you will use the (–exclude-from) option and specify the files and directories you want to exclude which is stored in a file:

rsync -a --exclude-from='/exclude-file.txt' /src_directory/ /dst_directory/

Set the Max Size of Files to be Transferred

The following example will limit the size of files to be synced. This is useful for constantly running rsync between local and remote machines where files possibly could bloat or bandwidth factors come into play.

Show Progress While Transferring Data with rsync

Another popular feature when syncing large directories is to see the progress. This can be done in the following example using the (-progress) option, which will show the files and the time remaining on the transfer to complete.

Comments and Conclusion

Overall, Rsync is probably one of the most efficient, free and secure ways to sync files between operating systems and servers. One drawback is that rsync can accidentally overwrite your files, so it is vital to double-check everything before you sync or using the (–dry-run) option.

Rsync is fantastic for moving complex file syncs and for transferring a large number of files. To many users, it’s better to use Rsync for moving large batches of files than SCP. When used with cron, Rsync is also able to take automatic backups. While it may look and sound difficult, Rsync can be beneficial and accomplish things that less intimidating interfaces may not be able to.