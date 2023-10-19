How to Install Node.js on Debian 12, 11 or 10

Embarking on the journey of server-side development, Node.js emerges as a formidable JavaScript runtime environment. For those aiming to install Node.js on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, understanding Node.js’s essence is crucial. This guide will first cover the core features of Node.js.

Node.js Highlights:

Asynchronous Architecture : Node.js thrives on an event-driven, asynchronous framework, adeptly managing multiple requests concurrently, enhancing performance and scalability.

: Node.js thrives on an event-driven, asynchronous framework, adeptly managing multiple requests concurrently, enhancing performance and scalability. Efficient I/O Model : Its non-blocking I/O model ensures swift data processing, even when juggling multiple connections, optimizing responsiveness.

: Its non-blocking I/O model ensures swift data processing, even when juggling multiple connections, optimizing responsiveness. Modular Design : Embracing modularity, Node.js facilitates easy code creation, management, and reuse. With the support of the CommonJS module system, developers can tap into the vast reservoir of third-party modules via the Node Package Manager (npm).

: Embracing modularity, Node.js facilitates easy code creation, management, and reuse. With the support of the CommonJS module system, developers can tap into the vast reservoir of third-party modules via the Node Package Manager (npm). Broad Compatibility : Node.js’s adaptability spans macOS, Linux, and Windows, catering to various development environments.

: Node.js’s adaptability spans macOS, Linux, and Windows, catering to various development environments. Robust Ecosystem: A vibrant community continually enriches Node.js’s ecosystem, offering a plethora of libraries, frameworks, and tools that streamline the development journey.

With a grasp of Node.js’s distinctive attributes, integration is the next step. This guide will detail how to install Node.js on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, leveraging the NodeSource third-party repository. This method ensures access to the latest Node.js versions, the most recent stable or LTS release.

Install Node.js on Debian 12, 11, or 10 via DEFAULT APT

This section will review how to install Node.js directly from the Debian repository. This method is straightforward but might not provide the latest version of Node.js.

Step 1: Update Package List Before Node.js Installation

Before installing Node.js, updating the package list is essential to ensure you get the most recent version in the repository. Run the following command:

sudo apt update

This command will update the package list and provide information about any available updates for your system.

Step 2: Install Node.js via APT Command

Now that your package list is updated, you can install Node.js using the following command:

sudo apt install nodejs

This command will install Node.js along with its required dependencies. Once the installation is complete, you can check the installed version by running:

nodejs -v

This will display the installed version of Node.js on your system.

Install Node.js on Debian 12, 11, or 10 via NodeSource

If you want to install a more recent version of Node.js, you can use the NodeSource PPA. This method allows you to choose a specific version of Node.js and ensures you’re getting the latest release.

Step 1: Add NodeSource PPA on Debian

To add the NodeSource PPA to your system, run the following command:

curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_<version>.x | sudo -E bash -

Replace <version> with the desired major version of Node.js. This command will download and run a script that adds the NodeSource PPA to your system and updates your package list. Common Examples:

Latest stable repository:

curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_current.x | sudo -E bash -

Long-term support repository:

curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_lts.x | sudo bash -

Step 2: Install Node.js on Debian via APT Command

With the NodeSource PPA added, you can now install Node.js using the following command:

sudo apt install nodejs

This command will install the specified version of Node.js along with its required dependencies. After the installation is complete, you can check the installed version by running:

node -v

This will display the installed version of Node.js on your system.

Install Node.js on Debian 12, 11, or 10 via NVM

Another way to install Node.js is using the Node Version Manager (NVM). This method allows you to manage multiple Node.js versions on your system, making switching between versions for different projects easier.

Step 1: Install NVM on Debian

To install NVM, run the following command:

curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/master/install.sh | bash

or

wget -qO- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/master/install.sh | bash

This command downloads and runs the NVM installation script. Once the installation is complete, you need to restart your terminal or run the following command to load NVM:

source ~/.bashrc

Step 2: Install Node.js via NVM Command on Debian

In this step, we’ll install Node.js using the Node Version Manager (NVM). NVM allows you to manage multiple Node.js versions on your system, making switching between versions for different projects convenient.

List available Node.js versions

Before installing a specific version of Node.js, you can check the available versions by running:

nvm ls-remote

This command will display a list of all available Node.js versions. It helps you identify the version you want to install, such as the latest LTS release or a specific version number.

Pin Visual demonstration of how to list Node.js versions with the ‘ls’ command using nvm on Debian Linux.

Install a Node.js version via NVM Command

With NVM installed, you can now install the desired version of Node.js by running the following:

nvm install <version>

Replace <version> with the specific version you want to install. For example, if you want to install Node.js version 19.9.0, you would run:

nvm install 19.9.0

This command will download and install the specified version of Node.js.

Pin A visual guide on using the ‘nvm install’ command to set up Node.js on Debian Linux.

Verify Node.js installation

To check the installed version of Node.js, run the following:

node -v

This will display the installed version of Node.js on your system.

Switch between installed Node.js versions

NVM allows you to switch between different Node.js versions easily. To switch between installed Node.js versions, use the following command:

nvm use <version>

Replace <version> with the version you want to switch to. For example, if you want to switch to Node.js version 18.16.0, you would run:

nvm use 18.16.0

This command will set the specified version as the active Node.js version for your current session. To make a specific Node.js version the default for new terminal sessions, use the command:

nvm alias default <version>

Replace <version> with the desired version number. For example, to set Node.js version 18.16.0 as the default, you would run the following:

nvm alias default 18.16.0

Pin Step-by-step visual on setting a default Node.js alias using nvm on Debian Linux.

You have successfully installed and learned how to manage Node.js versions using NVM.

Additional Node.js Commands on Debian 12, 11 or 10

Remove Node.js From Debian

Remove Node.js installed from the Debian Repository or PPA

If you installed Node.js from the Debian repository or a PPA, you can uninstall it using the apt program. First, let’s explain the command:

sudo apt remove nodejs

This command will remove Node.js along with its associated configuration files. It will prompt you to confirm the removal, and after confirmation, it will proceed with the uninstallation.

Remove Uninstall Node.js installed via NVM

If you installed Node.js using the Node Version Manager (NVM), you can uninstall it by following these steps:

First, check the current version of Node.js installed by running the command:

nvm current

This command will display the active Node.js version on your system.

Before uninstalling the current version of Node.js, you need to deactivate NVM by running:

nvm deactivate

This command will unload the active Node.js version from your current session.

Now, run the following command to uninstall a specific version of Node.js installed using NVM:

nvm uninstall <version>

Replace <version> with the version number you want to uninstall. For example, if you want to uninstall Node.js version 19.9.0, you would run:

nvm uninstall 19.9.0

This command will remove the specified Node.js version from your system.

Conclusion

In summary, there are multiple ways to install Node.js on a Debian Linux system. You can install Node.js from the Debian repository using the NodeSource PPA or the Node Version Manager (NVM), depending on your requirements. Each method has its advantages, with NVM offering the most flexibility for managing multiple Node.js versions on your system. As your development journey progresses, you can choose the installation method that best suits your needs, ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow.