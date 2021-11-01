Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux 8.

Prerequisites

Update your Rocky Linux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@rockylinux ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Rocky Linux.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Import and Install ELRepo & GPG Key

The first step is to import the repository from ELREPO from the ELRepo project. This has the latest available kernel or the LTS version with regular updates, so you do not need to compile kernels and install and upgrade using the dnf package manager.

First, import the GPG key to verify the installation package:

sudo rpm --import https://www.elrepo.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-elrepo.org

Next, install the repository, use the following command:

sudo dnf install https://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-8.el8.elrepo.noarch.rpm

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed.

Install Latest Kernel 5.15

With the repository and GPG imported, you can now proceed with the installation. However, Elrepo provides two mainline and stable repositories regarding Linux Kernels. To install kernel 5.15, you will be using the mainline repository.

To install the latest mainline support kernel (NON-LTS):

sudo dnf --enablerepo=elrepo-kernel install kernel-ml kernel-ml-devel kernel-ml-headers

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed.

Now reboot your Rocky Linux system; during the boot window with the option of kernels to choose from, select kernel 5.15.

reboot

Example:

Once back in your Rocky Linux system, verify the kernel and build:

uname -r

Example output:

5.15.0-1.el8.elrepo.x86_64

Additionally, install the Neofetch package that will print out a fancy output in the terminal of your system specs.

sudo dnf install neofetch -y

Next, run the neofetch printout command.

neofetch

Example output:

Congratulations, you have installed the latest 5.15 kernel on your Rocky Linux 8 system.

To keep your kernel 5.15 up to date, you will use the dnf refresh command to pull updates from the ELRepo repository just like any other package on your Rocky Linux system.

To check for updates and upgrade.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

Remember, for any kernel updates, and you will need to reboot your system:

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install the latest 5.15 kernel on your Rocky Linux. Note, if your system is a production server, it would be advised to use the existing kernel that ships with Rocky Linux for the most stability.

However, for those wanting to try kernel 5.15, you can undoubtedly swap back to previous kernels quite easily in the boot menu, so giving it a try isn’t a bad idea, especially if you got new hardware that isn’t supported by Rocky Linux’s kernel.