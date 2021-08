ModSecurity or often referred to as Modsec is a free, open-source web application firewall (WAF). ModSecurity was created as a module for the Apache HTTP Server. However, since its early days, the WAF has grown and now covers an array of HyperText Transfer Protocol request and response filtering capabilities for various platforms such as Microsoft IIS, Nginx, and of course, Apache.

How the WAF works, the ModSecurity engine is deployed in front of the web application, allowing the engine to scan the incoming and outgoing HTTP connections. ModSecurity is most commonly used in conjunction with the OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS), an open-source set of rules written in ModSecurity’s SecRules language and is highly regarded among the security industry.

OWASP Rule Set with ModSecurity can almost instantly help protect your server against:

Bad user agents

DDOS

Cross website scripting

SQL injection

Session hijacking

Other Threats

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install ModSecurity with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required packages: Listed throughout the tutorial.

Updating Operating System

First, before anything, update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Latest Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04

First, it is advised to remove any existing installations of Nginx and install the latest version using the custom PPA maintained by Ondřej Surý, which also comes with extra dynamic modules such as the Brotli module.

Remove Existing Nginx Installation

Stop the current Nginx service:

sudo systemctl stop nginx

Now remove the existing Nginx installation as follows:

sudo apt-get purge nginx -y && sudo apt autoremove nginx -y

Add Latest Nginx PPA

Now that you have removed your old Nginx service, installing one of the two PPA’s listed below is recommended. The tutorial always recommends installing the mainline. However, stable is just as good.

Install one of the following PPA’s with the following command:

Install latest Nginx (STABLE):

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/nginx-stable -y && sudo apt update

Install latest Nginx (MAINLINE):

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/nginx-mainline -y && sudo apt update

Now that you have installed the PPA and updated the repository list, install Nginx with the following:

sudo apt install nginx-core nginx-common nginx nginx-full

Note that you may be prompted to keep or replace your existing /etc/nginx/nginx.conf configuration file during the installation. It is recommended to keep your existing configuration file by pressing (n). A copy will be made regardless of the maintainer’s version, and you can also check this in the future.

Add Nginx Source Code to Repository

When installing the PPA, by default, the source code is not installed. You will need to manually enable this to download the Nginx source code to compile Modsecurity later in the tutorial.

First, open up the configuration file in /etc/apt/sources.list.d with nano as below:

sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ondrej-ubuntu-nginx-mainline-*.list

Now location the line that begins with # deb-src and uncomment the line.

# deb-src http://ppa.launchpad.net/ondrej/nginx-mainline/ubuntu/ focal main

Example of what it should look like:

Now save the file (CTRL+O) and exit (CTRL+X). Now update the repository list using the following command:

sudo apt update

Download Nginx Source

You will need to download the Nginx source code to compile the ModSecurity dynamic module. To do this, you will need to download and store the source package in the directory location /etc/local/src/nginx.

Create and Configure Directories

Create the location as follows:

sudo mkdir /usr/local/src/nginx && cd /usr/local/src/nginx

Optional – Assign permission to the directory if needed as below:

sudo chown username:username /usr/local/src/ -R

Install Dependencies and Execute Download

Next, download the source package with the following:

sudo apt install dpkg-dev -y && sudo apt source nginx

Note, you will see the following error message as below:

dpkg-source: info: extracting nginx in nginx-1.21.1 dpkg-source: info: unpacking nginx_1.21.1.orig.tar.gz dpkg-source: info: unpacking nginx_1.21.1-1+ubuntu20.04.1+deb.sury.org+1.debian.tar.xz dpkg-source: info: using patch list from debian/patches/series dpkg-source: info: applying 0001-Make-sure-signature-stays-the-same-in-all-nginx-buil.patch dpkg-source: info: applying 0002-define_gnu_source-on-other-glibc-based-platforms.patch W: Download is performed unsandboxed as root as file 'nginx_1.21.1.orig.tar.gz' couldn't be accessed by user '_apt'. - pkgAcquire::Run (13: Permission denied)

This can be safely ignored.

Verify Source Version

Next, list the directories files with the ls command as follows:

ls

You should see the following output in your /usr/src/local/nginx directory:

Next, confirm that the source package is the same as your Nginx version installed on your Ubuntu operating system. To do this, use the following nginx -v command as follows:

nginx -v

You should get the same output version as the source as follows:

Install libmodsecurity3 for ModSecurity

The package libmodsecurity3 is the actual part of the WAF that does the HTTP filtering for your web applications. On Ubuntu 20.04, you can install this from the default Ubuntu 20.04 repository. However, this is not recommended as with most LTS versions, and it often lags. Instead, you will compile from the source that is far more up-to-date as follows.

Clone ModSecurity Repsoitory from Github

The first step is the clone from Github, and if you do not have git installed, you will need to execute the following command:

sudo apt install git -y

Note, this installs Ubuntu 20.04 default repository version. If you would like the latest up-to-date version using a PPA from the GIT repository team, please visit our guide on installing and updating the latest Git on Ubuntu 20.04.

Next, clone the libmodsecurity3 GIT repository as follows:

sudo git clone --depth 1 -b v3/master --single-branch https://github.com/SpiderLabs/ModSecurity /usr/local/src/ModSecurity/

Once cloned, you will need to CD to the directory:

cd /usr/local/src/ModSecurity/

Install libmodsecurity3 Dependencies

To compile, you will need to install the following dependencies as follows:

sudo apt install gcc make build-essential autoconf automake libtool libcurl4-openssl-dev liblua5.3-dev libfuzzy-dev ssdeep gettext pkg-config libpcre3 libpcre3-dev libxml2 libxml2-dev libcurl4 libgeoip-dev libyajl-dev doxygen -y

Now to finish off, install the following GIT submodules as follows:

sudo git submodule init

Then update the submodules:

git submodule update

Building the ModSecurity Environment

The next step is now actually to build the environment first. Use the following command:

sudo ./build.sh

Next, run the configure command:

sudo ./configure

Note, you will possibly see the following error

fatal: No names found, cannot describe anything.

You can safely ignore this and move on to the next step.

Compiling the ModSecurity Source Code

Now that you have built and configured the environment for libmodsecurity3, it is time to compile it with the command make.

sudo make

A handy trick is to specify the -j <number of cpu> as this can greatly increase compiling speed if you have a powerful server. For example, the LinuxCapable server has 6 CPUs, and I can use all 6 or at least use 4 to 5 to increase speed.

sudo make -j 6

After compiling the source code, now run the installation command in your terminal:

sudo make install

Note, the installation is done in the /usr/local/modsecurity/, which you will reference later in the guide.

Install ModSecurity-nginx Connector

The ModSecurity-nginx connector is the connection point between nginx and libmodsecurity. Basically, it is the component that communicates between Nginx and ModSecurity (libmodsecurity3).

Clone ModSecurity-nginx Repsoitory from Github

Similar to the previous step cloning the libmodsecurity3 repository, you will need to clone the connector repository again using the following command:

sudo git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/SpiderLabs/ModSecurity-nginx.git /usr/local/src/ModSecurity-nginx/

Install ModSecurity-nginx Dependencies

Next, CD directory into the Nginx source directory as follows:

cd /usr/local/src/nginx/nginx-1.21.1

Note, replace the version of the guide with the current Nginx version in your system.

Now, run the command in your Ubuntu terminal to install the dependencies required:

sudo apt build-dep nginx && sudo apt install uuid-dev -y

Next, you will compile the ModSecurity-nginx Connector module only with the –with-compat flag as follows:

sudo ./configure --with-compat --add-dynamic-module=/usr/local/src/ModSecurity-nginx

Now make (create) the dynamic modules with the following command:

sudo make modules

Next, while in the Nginx source directory, use the following command to move the dynamic module you just created that was saved at the location objs/ngx_http_modsecurity_module.so and copy it to the /usr/share/nginx/modules directory.

sudo cp objs/ngx_http_modsecurity_module.so /usr/share/nginx/modules/

You can store the dynamic module anywhere, as long as you specify the full path when loading.

Load and Configure ModSecurity-nginx Connector with Nginx Web Server

Now that you have compiled the dynamic module and located it accordingly, you need to edit your /etc/nginx/nginx.conf configuration file to get ModSecurity operating with your Nginx webserver.

Enable ModSecurity in nginx.conf

Firstly, you need to specify load_module and path to your modsecurity module.

Open up nginx.conf with any text editor. For the tutorial, nano will be used:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Next, add the following line to the file near the top:

load_module modules/ngx_http_modsecurity_module.so;

If you have located the module elsewhere, make sure to include the full path.

Now add the following code under the HTTP {} section as follows:

modsecurity on; modsecurity_rules_file /etc/nginx/modsec/modsec-config.conf;

Example:

If you have located the module elsewhere, make sure to include the full path.

Save the nginx.conf file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X).

Create and Configure Directory and Files for ModSecurity

You will need to create a directory to store the configuration files and future rules, OWASP CRS for the tutorial.

Use the following command to create the /etc/nginx/modsec directory as follows:

sudo mkdir /etc/nginx/modsec/

Now, you need to copy the sample ModSecurity configuration file back from our cloned GIT directory:

sudo cp /usr/local/src/ModSecurity/modsecurity.conf-recommended /etc/nginx/modsec/modsecurity.conf

Using your favorite text editor in Ubuntu, open the modsecurity.conf file as follows:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/modsec/modsecurity.conf

By default, ModSecurity configuration has the rule engine specified as (DetectionOnly), which in other words, runs ModSecurity and detects all malicious behavior but does not action blocks or bans and logs all the HTTP transactions that it flags. This should only be used if you have lots of false positives or have increased the security level settings to an extreme level and testing to see if any false positives occur.

To change this behavior to (on), find the following on line 7:

SecRuleEngine DetectionOnly

Change the line to this to enable ModSecurity:

SecRuleEngine On

Now, you need to locate the following, which is located on line 224:

# Log everything we know about a transaction. SecAuditLogParts ABIJDEFHZ

This isn’t correct and needs to be changed. Modify the line to the following:

SecAuditLogParts ABCEFHJKZ

Now save the modsecurity.conf file using (CTRL+O) then exit (CTRL+X).

The next part is to create the following file modsec-config.conf. Here you will add the modsecurity.conf file along and later on other rules such as OWASP CRS, and if you are using WordPress, the WPRS CRS rule set.

Use the following command to create the file and open it:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/modsec/modsec-config.conf

Once inside the file, add the following line:

Include /etc/nginx/modsec/modsecurity.conf

Save the modsec-config.conf file with (CTRL+O) then (CTRL+X) to exit.

Lastly, copy ModSecurity’s unicode.mapping file with the CP command as follows:

sudo cp /usr/local/src/ModSecurity/unicode.mapping /etc/nginx/modsec/

Now before moving on, you should give your Nginx service a dry run with the following terminal command:

sudo nginx -t

If you have set everything up correctly, you should get the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

To make the changes live, restart your Nginx service using the systemctl command:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Install OWASP Core Rule Set for ModSecurity

ModSecurity on its own does not protect your webserver, and you need to have rules. One of the most famous, respected, and well-known rules set is the OWASP CRS rule set. The rules here are the most widely used amongst web servers and other WAFs. In fact, and most other similar systems base most of their rules off this CRS. Installing this ruleset will automatically give you a great source of protection against most emerging threats on the Internet by detecting malicious actors and blocking them.

It is worthy to note, OWASP CRS normally has stable versions, which often take about a year between releases. The current version is 3.3.3. The issue is that newer rules that are worked on for improvements, new detections, removing false positives, and including new exclusions for common software such as phpBB forums introduced in the 3.3.4 developer (beta) version are not included until the next full release.

The drawback can be seen in two ways, use the 3.3.3 package, have stable excellent rules but possibly not be updated for the latest threats, fixes, and improvements but using the 3.3.4 dev version, you will have all this but possibly could see other issues occur, however, this is rare since before the OWASP Core rule set team pulls new commitments to the main repository, they have monthly meetings to discuss the changes so often it is not just one individual making the call but an entire team reviewing the changes and approving it as a collective normally making the dev version pretty stable.

In the tutorial, both will be covered, and it is up to you how to go about it. Make sure, in whatever case, you monitor your ModSecurity logs regardless of issues, especially around false positives.

Option 1. Install OWASP CRS 3.3.3 (Stable)

Using the wget command, download the OWASP CRS 3.3.3 archive as follows:

wget https://github.com/coreruleset/coreruleset/archive/refs/heads/v3.3/master.zip

Install the Unzip package if you do not have this installed on your server:

sudo apt install unzip -y

Now unzip the archive as follows:

sudo unzip /etc/nginx/master.zip -d /etc/nginx/modsec

As to before, like the modsecurity.conf sample configuration, OWASP CRS comes with a sample configuration file that you need to rename. It is best to use the CP command and keep a backup for the future in case you need to restart again.

sudo cp /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3-master/crs-setup.conf.example /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3-master/crs-setup.conf

To enable the rules, open the /etc/nginx/modsec/modsec-config.conf using any text editor again:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/modsec/modsec-config.conf

Once inside the file again, add the following two additional lines:

Include /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.3/crs-setup.conf Include /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.3/rules/*.conf

Example only:

Save the file (CTRL+O) and exit (CTRL+T).

As per before, you need to test any new additions to your Nginx service before making live:

sudo nginx -t

You should get the following output which means everything is correctly working:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Restart your Nginx service to make the changes live as follows:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Option 2. Install OWASP CRS 3.3.4 (dev)

Note, using the 3.3.4 dev, and you will need to monitor the repository for changes constantly. Often new additions come a few times a month to a few times a week. If you do not have the commitment or are not confident, install option 1 and skip this option altogether.

Using the wget command, download the OWASP CRS 3.3.4 archive as follows:

wget https://github.com/coreruleset/coreruleset/archive/refs/heads/v3.4/dev.zip

Install the Unzip package if you do not have this installed on your server:

sudo apt install unzip -y

Now unzip the dev.zip archive as follows:

sudo unzip dev.zip /etc/nginx/modsec

As to before, like the modsecurity.conf sample configuration, OWASP CRS comes with a sample configuration file that you need to rename. It is best to use the CP command and keep a backup for the future in case you need to restart again.

sudo mv /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.4-dev/crs-setup.conf.example /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.4-dev/crs-setup.conf

To enable the rules, open the /etc/nginx/modsec/modsec-config.conf using any text editor again:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/modsec/modsec-config.conf

Once inside the file again, add the following two additional lines:

Include /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.4-dev/crs-setup.conf Include /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.4-dev/rules/*.conf

Example only:

Save the file (CTRL+O) and exit (CTRL+T).

As per before, you need to test any new additions to your Nginx service before making live:

sudo nginx -t

You should get the following output which means everything is correctly working:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Restart your Nginx service to make the changes live as follows:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Updating 3.3.4-dev

If you need to update the rules for the dev OWASP CRS version, re-download the archive like the first step and re-extract the files. The files that are designed to be edited will not be replaced hence why you have seen so many sample pages throughout the installation.

Using and Understanding OWASP CRS

OWASP core rule has quite a lot of options, the default settings, however, out of the box, will protect most servers immediately without hurting your real visitors and good SEO bots. Below, some areas will be covered to help explain. Further reading would be best to investigate all the options in the configuration files themselves as they have quite a bit of text data to explain what they are.

Open up your CRS-setup.conf file as follows:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3-master/crs-setup.conf

From here, you can modify most of your OWASP CRS settings.

OWASP CRS Scoring

To break it down, ModSecurity has two modes:

Anomaly Scoring Mode

# -- [[ Anomaly Scoring Mode (default) ]] -- # In CRS3, anomaly mode is the default and recommended mode, since it gives the # most accurate log information and offers the most flexibility in setting your # blocking policies. It is also called "collaborative detection mode". # In this mode, each matching rule increases an 'anomaly score'. # At the conclusion of the inbound rules, and again at the conclusion of the # outbound rules, the anomaly score is checked, and the blocking evaluation # rules apply a disruptive action, by default returning an error 403.

Self-Contained Mode

# -- [[ Self-Contained Mode ]] -- # In this mode, rules apply an action instantly. This was the CRS2 default. # It can lower resource usage, at the cost of less flexibility in blocking policy # and less informative audit logs (only the first detected threat is logged). # Rules inherit the disruptive action that you specify (i.e. deny, drop, etc). # The first rule that matches will execute this action. In most cases this will # cause evaluation to stop after the first rule has matched, similar to how many # IDSs function.

Anomaly Scoring is normally for most users the best mode to use.

There are four paranoia levels:

Paranoia Level 1 – Default level and recommended for most users.

Default level and recommended for most users. Paranoia Level 2 – Advanced users only.

Advanced users only. Paranoia Level 3 – Expert users only.

Expert users only. Paranoia Level 4 – Not recommended at all, except for exceptional circumstances.

# -- [[ Paranoia Level Initialization ]] --------------------------------------- # # The Paranoia Level (PL) setting allows you to choose the desired level # of rule checks that will add to your anomaly scores. # # With each paranoia level increase, the CRS enables additional rules # giving you a higher level of security. However, higher paranoia levels # also increase the possibility of blocking some legitimate traffic due to # false alarms (also named false positives or FPs). If you use higher # paranoia levels, it is likely that you will need to add some exclusion # rules for certain requests and applications receiving complex input. # # - A paranoia level of 1 is default. In this level, most core rules # are enabled. PL1 is advised for beginners, installations # covering many different sites and applications, and for setups # with standard security requirements. # At PL1 you should face FPs rarely. If you encounter FPs, please # open an issue on the CRS GitHub site and don't forget to attach your # complete Audit Log record for the request with the issue. # - Paranoia level 2 includes many extra rules, for instance enabling # many regexp-based SQL and XSS injection protections, and adding # extra keywords checked for code injections. PL2 is advised # for moderate to experienced users desiring more complete coverage # and for installations with elevated security requirements. # PL2 comes with some FPs which you need to handle. # - Paranoia level 3 enables more rules and keyword lists, and tweaks # limits on special characters used. PL3 is aimed at users experienced # at the handling of FPs and at installations with a high security # requirement. # - Paranoia level 4 further restricts special characters. # The highest level is advised for experienced users protecting # installations with very high security requirements. Running PL4 will # likely produce a very high number of FPs which have to be # treated before the site can go productive. # # All rules will log their PL to the audit log; # example: [tag "paranoia-level/2"]. This allows you to deduct from the # audit log how the WAF behavior is affected by paranoia level. # # It is important to also look into the variable # tx.enforce_bodyproc_urlencoded (Enforce Body Processor URLENCODED) # defined below. Enabling it closes a possible bypass of CRS.

Test OWASP CRS on your Server

To test if OWASP rules are working on your server, open up your Internet Browser and use the following:

https://www.yourdomain.com/index.html?exec=/bin/bash

You should receive a 403 forbidden error. If not, then a step has been missed.

The most common problem is missing to change DetectionOnly to On, as covered earlier in the tutorial.

Dealing with False Positives & Custom Rules Exclusion

One of the often never-ending tasks is dealing with false positives, ModSecurity and OWASP CRS do a great job together, but it comes at the cost of your time, but given the protection, you get it is worth it. For starters, never put the paranoia level up high to start with is the golden rule.

A good rule of thumb is to run the rule set for a few weeks to months with hardly any false positives, then increase, for example, paranoia level 1 to paranoia level 2, so you are not swamped with a ton simultaneously.

Excluding False Positives known Applications

Modsecurity by default has the ability to whitelist common actions that lead to false positives as below:

#SecAction \ # "id:900130,\ # phase:1,\ # nolog,\ # pass,\ # t:none,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_cpanel=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_dokuwiki=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_drupal=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_nextcloud=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_phpbb=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_phpmyadmin=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_wordpress=1,\ # setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_xenforo=1"

To enable, for example, WordPress, phpBB, and phpMyAdmin as you use all three, uncomment the lines and leave the (1) number intact, change the other services you do not use, for instance, Xenforo to (0) as you do not want to whitelist these rules. Example below:

SecAction \ "id:900130,\ phase:1,\ nolog,\ pass,\ t:none,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_cpanel=0,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_dokuwiki=0,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_drupal=0,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_nextcloud=0,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_phpbb=1,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_phpmyadmin=1,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_wordpress=1,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_xenforo=0"

You can also modify the syntax, which would be cleaner. For example:

SecAction \ "id:900130,\ phase:1,\ nolog,\ pass,\ t:none,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_phpbb=1,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_phpmyadmin=1,\ setvar:tx.crs_exclusions_wordpress=1"

As you can see, removed are the options not needed, and added (“) at the end of WordPress for correct syntax.

Excluding Rules in Before CRS

To deal with custom exclusions, firstly, you need to change the name from the REQUEST-900-EXCLUSION-RULES-BEFORE-CRS-SAMPLE.conf file with the cp command as follows:

sudo cp /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3-master/rules/REQUEST-900-EXCLUSION-RULES-BEFORE-CRS.conf.example /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3-master/rules/REQUEST-900-EXCLUSION-RULES-BEFORE-CRS.conf

A point to remember, when creating exclusion rules, each one must have id:<rule number> and be unique, or else when your test your Nginx service, you will get an error. Example “id:1544,phase:1,log,allow,ctl:ruleEngine=off”, the id 1544 cannot be used for a second rule.

For example, some REQUEST_URI’s will raise false positives. The example below is two with Google pagespeed beacon and WMUDEV plugin for WordPress:

SecRule REQUEST_URI "@beginsWith /wp-load.php?wpmudev" "id:1544,phase:1,log,allow,ctl:ruleEngine=off" SecRule REQUEST_URI "@beginsWith /ngx_pagespeed_beacon" "id:1554,phase:1,log,allow,ctl:ruleEngine=off"

As you can see, any URL that begins with the path will be automatically allowed.

Another option is to whitelist IP addresses, a few ways you can go about this:

SecRule REMOTE_ADDR "^195\.151\.128\.96" "id:1004,phase:1,nolog,allow,ctl:ruleEngine=off" ## or ### SecRule REMOTE_ADDR "@ipMatch 127.0.0.1/8, 195.151.0.0/24, 196.159.11.13" "phase:1,id:1313413,allow,ctl:ruleEngine=off"

The @ipMatch can be used more extensively for subnets. If you want to deny a subnet or IP address change, allow to deny. You can also, with a little know-how, create blacklists and whitelists and configure this with fail2ban. The possibilities can often be endless.

One last example is to disable only rules that trigger false positives, not blanket whitelisting the entire path, as you saw with the first REQUEST_URI example. However, this takes more time and testing. For instance, you want to remove rules 941000 and 942999 from your /admin/ area as it keeps triggering false bans and blocks for your team, find in your modsecurity logs file the rule ID and then disable only that ID with RemoveByID as the example below:

SecRule REQUEST_FILENAME "@beginsWith /admin" "id:1004,phase:1,pass,nolog,ctl:ruleRemoveById=941000-942999"

Examples can be found on the ModSecurity GIT wiki page; LinuxCapable will, in the future, create a tutorial on this part as there is quite a lot to cover.

Optional – Include Project Honeypot

Project Honey Pot is the first and only distributed system for identifying spammers and the spambots they use to scrape addresses from your website. Using the Project Honey Pot system, you can install custom-tagged addresses to the time and IP address of a visitor to your site. If one of these addresses begins receiving email, we not only can tell that the messages are spam, but also the exact moment when the address was harvested and the IP address that gathered it.

ModSecurity can have the option to integrate Project Honeypot, which will query the database and block any addresses that are on the HoneyPot blacklist. Note, using this can lead to false positives. However, this is small as the data is reliable, but sometimes good bots mainly get flagged, so be careful.

The other problem using this service with your ModSecurity is that the first time a visitor comes to your site, the precious and often critical load times for new visitors will be slower because your web server will send to query Project Honeypot and wait for a response. In the future, once the IP has been sent, the response sent back is cached, making the next visit quicker. However, given so much emphasis on load times with SEO, some may not enjoy the extra load time no matter how minor it is.

Step 1. Create an account a free account.

Step 2. Once you have signed up and logged in, on the dashboard, find the line (Your http:BL API key) and click get one.

Step 3. Go back to the CRS-setup.conf file by opening it using a text editor:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/modsec/coreruleset-3.3.3/crs-setup.conf

Step 4. Find the line starting with #SecHttpBlKey, which is on line 629.

#SecHttpBlKey XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX #SecAction "id:900500,\ # phase:1,\ # nolog,\ # pass,\ # t:none,\ # setvar:tx.block_search_ip=1,\ # setvar:tx.block_suspicious_ip=1,\ # setvar:tx.block_harvester_ip=1,\ # setvar:tx.block_spammer_ip=1"

Step 5. Change the SecHttpBlKey XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX with your key from Project HoneyPot.

Example:

SecHttpBlKey amhektvkkupe

Step 6. Next, uncomment all the lines to enable the rule. If you want to deactivate a rule, instead of (1), put (0) instead if you want any of the rules disabled. By default, block_search_ip=0 is for search engine bots, do not enable this unless you want Bing, Google, and other good bots coming to your site.

SecHttpBlKey amhektvkkupe SecAction "id:900500,\ phase:1,\ nolog,\ pass,\ t:none,\ setvar:tx.block_search_ip=0,\ setvar:tx.block_suspicious_ip=1,\ setvar:tx.block_harvester_ip=1,\ setvar:tx.block_spammer_ip=1"

Note, do not use amhektvkkupe. Use your own key instead!

Step 7. Test Nginx to make sure no errors have occurred with the following:

sudo nginx -t

Example output if all correct:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Now restart your Nginx service:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

WordPress WPRS Rule Set for ModSecurity

Another option for WordPress users is to install and run alongside your OWASP CRS rule set, a well-known project entitled WPRS rule set. As this is optional and isn’t for everyone, the tutorial will not cover it in this section. However, if you would like to install this for extra protection if you use WordPress on your server, please visit our tutorial on Installing WordPress ModSecurity Rule Set (WPRS).

Create ModSecurity LogRotate file:

ModSecurity, given how many lines and information it can log, will grow quite quickly. As you are compiling the module and it isn’t installed through any official repository from Ubuntu, you will need to create your own log rotate file.

First, create and open your ModSecurity rotate file modsec:

sudo nano /etc/logrotate.d/modsec

Add the following code:

/var/log/modsec_audit.log { rotate 31 daily missingok compress delaycompress notifempty }

This will keep logs for 31 days. If you prefer to have less, change 31 to say 7 days equally a week’s worth of logs. You should be rotating daily for ModSecurity. If you need to review the log files having a weekly file will be a disaster to sift through, given how large it will be.

In the tutorial, you have a grasp of installing the Nginx source, compiling ModSecurity, and setting up the OWASP Rules amongst the top parts. Overall, deploying ModSecurity to your server will provide instant protection. However, patience, time, and dedication in learning will need to be such a great feature. The last thing you want is to block SEO bots or, more importantly, real users that could be potential customers.