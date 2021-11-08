The new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is fast approaching, with it recently receiving its official codename Jammy Jellyfish. For now, the schedule is set for release on April 21, 2022, but this may change in the future at a moment’s notice.

Some of the new features include:

GNOME 42 Desktop

Golang 1.8

Linux Kernel 5.16 or 5.17

PHP 8.1

OpenSSL 3.0

Ruby 3.0

This is a small list of what’s to come, with more to be revealed and no doubt added to the full release.

For those wanting to get a sneak peek, you can download daily builds here, or for existing installations, you will learn how to upgrade from a fully up-to-date Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri to the beta (pre-release) branch of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS code named Jammy Jellyfish.

Ubuntu 22.04 Timeline

The following is the timeline for the development, freeze, beta, and release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, including the end-of-life date.

October 2021 – Development pre-release commenced. February 24, 2022 – First feature freeze. March 31, 2022 – Beta release. April 14, 2022 – Final freeze, First Release Candidate. April 21, 2022 – Planned full release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. April 2027: End of Life.

Dates can be changed at a moment’s notice, but the dates should be closed if modified.

Advertisement

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 21.10, other Ubuntu systems must upgrade.

Ubuntu 21.10, other Ubuntu systems must upgrade. User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status. To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@ubuntu ~]$ sudo whoami root

If you have not set up a sudo user account and would like to, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Ubuntu.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Important Notice of Beta Upgrade

Currently, at this tutorial, the beta or development branch of Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish is quite unstable. Do not upgrade your main PC to this version. Instead, use either a virtual machine or a spare Laptop or a PC.

The release is still scheduled for April 2022. Only then, if you are game enough, should you upgrade your main desktop to the beta. Even then, make sure to take backups of any critical data! You have been warned.

Advertisement

Run the Upgrade Manager

The first step is to open your Ubuntu terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) and type in the following command:

sudo update-manager -d

The command opens the update manager, but the with -d option. For those that did not know, the -d option tells it to look for development releases.

If the update manager fails to open, check to see if the update-manager-core is installed. By default, this should be present.

sudo apt install update-manager-core -y

Depending on your Internet connection and other factors, it can take a few moments; however, most users should see the following window appear within a minute:

Once the window appears, hit the Upgrade… button.

Troubleshooting

If the pop-up window does not appear to upgrade from 21.10 to 22.04, this is usually caused by not upgrading your packages. As of the start of the tutorial, make sure your existing Ubuntu 21.10 operating system is entirely up to date.

Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish

The actual upgrade is straightforward. However, depending on your computer or server hardware and your Internet connection, it can take 15 to 30 minutes to several hours. The tutorial will run down the screens you will see during the upgrade.

Step 1. You will see first the release notes. Remember, this is a development branch release which is clearly stated. Do not use this release if you run anything that works in production environments or your primary operating system that cannot afford issues.

Click the Upgrade button to proceed with the upgrade.

Step 2. Once you have proceeded from the release notes, you will come to a screen showing Do you want to start the upgrade? This screen shows the details of what will be installed, no longer needed, and what packages will be upgraded.

Click Start the Upgrade to begin the process.

Example only:

Note, you will see the following pop-up informing you that the screen lock will be disabled during the upgrade process until your operating system reboots to ensure a smooth upgrade.

Step 3. Once the upgrade installation has been completed, you will be prompted to remove old packages no longer required. Most users should click Remove unless they have a particular reason to keep the packages.

Click Remove(Recommended) or Keep:

Step 4. After choosing to remove or keep the obsolete packages, the default method would be to keep the packages if you would like to roll back, but in most cases, they are removed at this part, but this is a decision for you to choose.

Once the installation is complete, you will need to restart your Ubuntu system to finalize the upgrade.

Click Restart Now:

Step 5. Once you have rebooted your operating system, the 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish development release should be successfully installed. To confirm this, re-open your Ubuntu terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) and use the following command:

lsb_release -a

Congratulations, you have successfully installed and upgraded to Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.

Advertisement

Optional – Remove Old Obsolete Packages

After the upgrade, If everything has worked out correctly and no errors have occurred, and you did not remove the old obsolete packages when prompted during the initial upgrade, you can clean your system up using the following command to remove and clean the operating system.

sudo apt autoremove --purge

In the tutorial, you have learned how to upgrade your existing Ubuntu 21.10 short-term release to the beta / pre-release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. These builds are not for the average user until a final RC candidate is available. Overall, the development branch should only be used for enthusiasts, developers, or power users who can deal with broken packages and system bugs.