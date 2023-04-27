How to Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Xournal++ is a robust open-source application optimized for Linux users for note-taking and PDF annotation. If you plan to install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its features and benefits is crucial.

Key Features of Xournal++:

Tailored Compatibility : Designed specifically for Linux, Xournal++ ensures smooth integration with Ubuntu systems, providing a seamless user experience.

Community-Driven Development: Being open-source, Xournal++ is continuously refined and enhanced by the global developer community, guaranteeing a tool that evolves with users' needs.

PDF Annotation: Xournal++ stands out with its inherent PDF support, allowing users to directly annotate and highlight PDF documents, a capability often absent in similar applications.

Customizable User Interface: Users can personalize the Xournal++ interface to suit their preferences, creating an environment that aligns with their workflow and aesthetic desires.

Handwriting Recognition: With support for stylus and touch input, Xournal++ is ideal for individuals using tablets or touchscreen devices.

Cross-Platform Consistency: While crafted for Linux, Xournal++ also operates on Windows and macOS, ensuring a uniform application experience across different operating systems.

Offline Accessibility: Xournal++ is accessible offline, providing uninterrupted access to your notes whenever necessary.

: Xournal++ is accessible offline, providing uninterrupted access to your notes whenever necessary. Diverse Export Options: Offering various export formats, including PDF, SVG, and PNG, Xournal++ facilitates easy sharing of notes and annotations.

Xournal++ is not just a tool; it’s a comprehensive solution for users needing a reliable note-taking and PDF annotation application on Ubuntu. The upcoming guide will walk you through the steps to install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, utilizing a Launchpad PPA for the latest versions or Flatpak with the Flathub repository.

Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT

Step 1: Update Ubuntu System Before Xournal++ Installation

Before installing Xournal++, ensuring your Ubuntu system is up-to-date is crucial. This process helps prevent potential issues during the installation and keeps your system secure. To update your system, open the terminal and enter the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command fetches the latest package information and upgrades any outdated packages on your system.

Step 2: Import Xournal++ Launchpad PPA on Ubuntu

The recommended method for installing Xournal++ is importing the Launchpad PPA maintained by Andreas Butti. This approach ensures you receive the latest stable release with new features and updates. You can visit Andreas’ Launchpad here.

First, make sure you have the necessary dependencies installed by running the following:

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https -y

After installing the above packages, import the Xournal++ PPA by executing the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:andreasbutti/xournalpp-master -y

Step 3: Update Package Index After PPA Import on Ubuntu

With the Xournal++ PPA imported, updating the package index to recognize the new repository is essential. Run the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt update

Step 4: Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

Finally, install Xournal++ by running the following command:

sudo apt install xournalpp

Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Flatpak and Flathub

This section details an alternative way to install Xournal++ using the Flatpak package manager. Many Linux distributions feature Flatpak, making it a popular choice similar to Snap for accessing the latest packages.

If your system does not have Flatpak installed, please refer to our guide on “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu” for step-by-step instructions on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

Step 1: Enable Flathub For Xournal++ on Ubuntu

Before installing Xournal++ through Flatpak, you must enable the Flathub repository, a primary source for Flatpak applications. To enable Flathub, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command adds the Flathub repository to your Flatpak configuration, ensuring you have access to various applications, including Xournal++.

Step 2: Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak Command

With Flathub enabled, you can now install Xournal++ using the flatpak install command. Run the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub com.github.xournalpp.xournalpp

Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

We will also discuss installing Xournal++ through Snapcraft. If you’re new to Ubuntu, know that Snap provides a streamlined way to deploy software on Ubuntu, and it comes pre-installed on many Ubuntu distributions.

Step 1: Make sure you have Snap installed on Ubuntu for Xournal++.

Snap, designed by Canonical (Ubuntu’s developer), is a handy tool for managing software. If your system lacks Snap, install it with the command below:

sudo apt install snapd -y

Step 2: Install the Core Snap

Before you proceed with Xournal++ installation, install the ‘core’ snap first. This provides essential libraries and services for other snaps. Use the command below to install it:

sudo snap install core

Step 3: Install Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap

With the preliminary steps completed, you are ready to install Xournal++. Execute the command below for installation:

sudo snap install xournalpp

Launch Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Once you’ve installed Xournal++, several ways exist to launch the application. In this section, I’ll walk you through the various methods to start Xournal++.

CLI Methods to Launch Xournal++ on Ubuntu

If you have an open terminal and prefer to launch Xournal++ immediately, enter the following command that matches your installation:

xournalpp

flatpak run com.github.xournalpp.xournalpp

snap run xournalpp

GUI Method to Launch Xournal++ on Ubuntu

For those who prefer using a graphical interface, you can quickly launch Xournal++ from your desktop. Depending on your Ubuntu version and desktop environment, the steps may vary slightly, but generally, you can follow this path:

Activities > Show Applications > Xournal++

Pin Click the Xournal++ icon to launch the application on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Tips for a Smooth Xournal++ Experience on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This section will provide various tips to help you make the most out of your Xournal++ experience on Ubuntu Linux. These tips will cover general usage, customizations, and other helpful advice to enhance productivity and user experience.

Utilize Xournal++ Layers for Complex Documents on Ubuntu

Xournal++ supports layers, allowing you to create complex documents with ease. To work with layers:

Click on Layer in the menu bar.

in the menu bar. Select Add Layer to create a new layer.

to create a new layer. Use Layer Up and Layer Down options to change the order of layers.

and options to change the order of layers. Toggle layer visibility using the Show/Hide Layer option.

Customize Xournal++ Background and Paper Style on Ubuntu

Personalize your note-taking environment by customizing the background and paper style:

Click on Journal in the menu bar.

in the menu bar. Choose Configure Page Template .

. Select your preferred background color, ruling style, and spacing.

Configure Xournal++ Grid and Snap Settings on Ubuntu

To create more precise drawings and annotations, configure grid and snap settings:

Click on View in the menu bar.

in the menu bar. Enable Grid and adjust grid size according to your needs.

and adjust grid size according to your needs. Enable Snap to snap objects to the grid.

Use LaTeX for Mathematical Formulas with Xournal++ on Ubuntu

Xournal++ supports LaTeX integration, allowing you to insert mathematical formulas into your notes:

Click on the TeX icon in the toolbar.

in the toolbar. Enter your LaTeX code in the pop-up window.

Click on Preview to see the rendered formula.

to see the rendered formula. Click on OK to insert the formula into your document.

Export to Various File Formats with Xournal++ on Ubuntu

Share your work by exporting your Xournal++ document to different file formats:

Click on File in the menu bar.

in the menu bar. Select Export to .

. Choose your preferred file format, PDF, PNG, or SVG.

Utilize Xournal++ Keyboard Shortcuts on Ubuntu

Increase your productivity by using Xournal++’s keyboard shortcuts:

Ctrl + Z : Undo

: Undo Ctrl + Y : Redo

: Redo Ctrl + S : Save

: Save Ctrl + C : Copy

: Copy Ctrl + V: Paste

Explore more keyboard shortcuts by checking the menu bar options.

Pin Xournal++ showcasing its default GUI upon first launch after successful installation on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional Xournal++ Commands with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This section will cover how to update and remove Xournal++ using the terminal. These commands will help you manage the Xournal++ application on your Ubuntu Linux system.

Update Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Even though updates usually appear in notifications, it’s a good idea to manually check for them in the terminal if they don’t appear. Use the appropriate command to verify updates depending on how you initially installed the software.

APT Method to Update Xournal++ on Ubuntu

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Method to Update Xournal++ on Ubuntu

flatpak update

Snap Method to Update Xournal++ on Ubuntu

sudo snap refresh

Remove Xournal++ on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If you no longer require the Xournal++ application, use one of the following commands to remove it, depending on your original installation method:

APT Method to Remove Xournal++ on Ubuntu

Remove the Xournal++ application:

sudo apt remove xournalpp

For users who installed Xournal++ from the PPA, remove the PPA using the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:andreasbutti/xournalpp-master -y

Flatpak Method to Remove Xournal++ on Ubuntu

flatpak remove --delete-data com.github.xournalpp.xournalpp -y

Snap Method to Remove Xournal++ on Ubuntu

sudo snap remove xournalpp

Conclusion

In conclusion, we have covered various methods for installing Xournal++ on Ubuntu Linux. By utilizing APT or Flatpak, you can quickly and efficiently set up Xournal++ on your system. Remember to keep your application up-to-date to access the latest features and bug fixes, and use the provided commands to manage your installation effectively.