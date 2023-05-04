How to Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Signal Desktop is a beacon of privacy and security in digital communication, offering end-to-end encryption for all messages. Understanding its suite of features is crucial for those planning to install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.

Key Features of Signal Desktop:

End-to-End Encryption : Signal ensures that your communication remains private, encrypting messages from the sender to the receiver and safeguarding your data from unauthorized access.

: Signal ensures that your communication remains private, encrypting messages from the sender to the receiver and safeguarding your data from unauthorized access. Open-Source Transparency : With its open-source nature, Signal’s code is available for review, reinforcing its commitment to security and transparency.

: With its open-source nature, Signal’s code is available for review, reinforcing its commitment to security and transparency. Cross-Platform Accessibility : Signal Desktop is compatible with various operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux, facilitating seamless communication across different devices.

: Signal Desktop is compatible with various operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux, facilitating seamless communication across different devices. Rich Communication Features : Beyond text messages, Signal supports group messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, and message reactions, providing a comprehensive communication platform.

: Beyond text messages, Signal supports group messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, and message reactions, providing a comprehensive communication platform. User-Friendly Installation: Ubuntu users can effortlessly install Signal Desktop using different methods, such as Apt or Flatpak, simplifying the installation process.

With privacy at its core and an array of communication features, Signal Desktop emerges as a top choice for Ubuntu users seeking a secure, reliable messaging platform. The upcoming guide will walk you through the straightforward steps to install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, preparing you for a secure communication experience.

Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before Signal Desktop Installation

Before we proceed with the installation process, ensuring your Ubuntu system is up-to-date with all the existing packages is crucial. Updating the system ensures you have the latest security patches and software improvements. To update your Ubuntu system, run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install Initial Packages For Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

The Signal Messenger installation requires some dependencies. Although your system probably already contains most of these packages, running the following command will ensure their installation:

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

This command installs the software-properties-common , apt-transport-https , and curl packages, which facilitate the addition of new repositories and ensure secure communication with them.

Step 3: Import Signal APT Repository on Ubuntu

Import the GPG key and the repository to install Signal Messenger via APT. This process ensures that you always have the most up-to-date version of Signal available on your system.

First, import the GPG key using the following command:

curl -fSsL https://updates.signal.org/desktop/apt/keys.asc | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/signal-desktop-keyring.gpg

This command downloads the GPG key from the Signal website, processes it with the gpg command, and saves it to the /usr/share/keyrings directory.

Next, import the repository with this command:

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/signal-desktop-keyring.gpg] https://updates.signal.org/desktop/apt xenial main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/signal-messenger.list

The term “Xenial” might appear in the command, but there’s no need for concern. The application receives updates for all Ubuntu versions, including the latest releases.

Step 4: Update Packages Index After Signal Desktop Import

After importing the Signal repository, update the APT packages index to reflect the newly added repository. Run the following command to do this:

sudo apt update

Step 5: Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

Finally, you can install Signal Messenger by running the following command:

sudo apt install signal-desktop

This command downloads and installs the signal-desktop package, making Signal Messenger available for use on your Ubuntu system.

Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub

This section will explore an alternative method to install Signal using the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is a universal package manager similar to Snap, providing an easy and secure way to install applications on Linux systems. It allows you to have the latest version of applications, independent of your distribution’s repositories and offers better sandboxing for enhanced security.

Step 1: Enable Flathub For Signal Desktop Installation on Ubuntu

Before installing Signal through Flatpak, you must enable the Flathub repository, a primary source for Flatpak applications. To enable Flathub, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command adds the Flathub repository to your Flatpak configuration, ensuring you have access to a wide variety of applications, including Signal.

Step 2: Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak Command

With Flathub enabled, you can now proceed to install Signal using the flatpak install command. Run the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub org.signal.Signal -y

This command installs the Signal Messenger from the Flathub repository, providing you with the latest version of the application.

If your system does not have Flatpak installed, please refer to our own guide on How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu for step-by-step instructions on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snapcraft

The third option is to use the Snapcraft package manager which is installed on all Ubuntu systems unless you removed it. Snap provides a hassle-free method for software installation and management on Ubuntu systems.

Step 1: Ensure Snap is Installed on the Ubuntu System

If your system doesn’t have Snap installed, you can add it with the following command:

sudo apt install snapd -y

Step 2: Install the Core Snap

It’s wise to install the ‘core’ snap before any application, as it helps in maintaining the stability of all Snap applications. To install it, use the following command:

sudo snap install core

Step 4: Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Snap Command

Now, you’re ready to install Signal Desktop. Run the command below to start the installation:

sudo snap install signal-desktop

Launch Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now that you have successfully installed Signal Messenger, it’s time to launch the application and enjoy its features. There are multiple ways to open Signal, and we will discuss each to accommodate your preferences.

CLI Methods to Launch Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

To open Signal using the terminal, execute the following command based on your installation method:

APT Signal Desktop Installations:

signal

Flatpak Signal Desktop Installations:

flatpak run org.signal.Signal

Snap Signal Desktop Installations:

snap run signal-desktop

GUI Method to Launch Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

You can launch Signal directly from your desktop environment for a more user-friendly approach. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Activities. Click on Show Applications. Locate the Signal icon and click on it to start the application.

Pin Screenshot depicting the step to launch Signal Messenger from the Application Menu on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Getting Started with Signal with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now that you have installed the messenger client on your desktop, here are some helpful tips for getting the most out of Signal on your Ubuntu Linux system.

Customize Your Signal Appearance with Ubuntu

Signal offers various customization options to enhance your messaging experience. To access these settings:

Click on your profile picture in the top-left corner of the Signal window. Select Preferences.

Here are some customization options you might find useful:

Theme : Choose between Light and Dark themes to suit your preference.

: Choose between Light and Dark themes to suit your preference. Chat wallpaper: Customize the chat background with a solid color or an image.

Set Privacy Settings on Signal Desktop with Ubuntu

Privacy is a top priority for Signal users. To fine-tune your privacy settings:

Click on your profile picture in the top-left corner of the Signal window. Select Privacy.

Some key privacy settings include:

Screen Security : Enable or disable screen captures and recent app previews.

: Enable or disable screen captures and recent app previews. Read Receipts : Control whether others can see when you’ve read their messages.

: Control whether others can see when you’ve read their messages. Typing Indicators: Show or hide typing notifications for your contacts.

Manage Signal Desktop Notifications with Ubuntu

Customize your notifications to ensure you receive important messages while minimizing distractions:

Click on your profile picture in the top-left corner of the Signal window. Select Notifications.

Adjust the following settings to your liking:

Notification Sounds : Choose a sound for incoming messages and calls.

: Choose a sound for incoming messages and calls. Message Preview : Display or hide message content in notifications.

: Display or hide message content in notifications. Mute All Conversations: Silence notifications from all chats.

Use Signal Keyboard Shortcuts with Ubuntu

Leverage keyboard shortcuts to navigate and use Signal more efficiently. Some essential shortcuts include:

Ctrl + T : Start a new conversation.

: Start a new conversation. Ctrl + Shift + S : Open the search bar.

: Open the search bar. Ctrl + Shift + X: Archive or unarchive the selected conversation.

For a full list of keyboard shortcuts, click on your profile picture, select Help, and then click on Keyboard Shortcuts.

Link and Unlink Devices with Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

You can link your Signal Desktop Messenger to your mobile app for seamless communication across devices:

Open Signal on your mobile device. Navigate to Settings > Linked Devices. Tap the + icon and scan the QR code displayed on your desktop application.

To unlink a device, follow steps 1 and 2 above, then select the device and tap Unlink.

Pin A screenshot shows signing into Signal Messenger using a QR code on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional Signal Desktop Commands for Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

In this section, we will explore some additional commands to manage Signal Messenger on Ubuntu Linux, including how to update, uninstall, and remove the repository and GPG key.

Update Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

To check for updates and ensure that you’re using the latest version of Signal Desktop and other installed packages, run the following command in the terminal:

APT Update Command Method for Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Command Method for Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

flatpak update

Snap Update Command Method for Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

snap refresh

Remove Signal Desktop From Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If you decide to uninstall Signal Desktop from Ubuntu, follow these commands below that match your Signal Desktop installation:

APT Remove Command Method for Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

First, remove Signal Messenger using the following command:

sudo apt remove signal-desktop

Second, remove the Signal repository by executing the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/signal-messenger.list

Lastly, for better security and system maintenance, remove the GPG key with this command:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/signal-desktop-keyring.gpg

Flatpak Remove Command Method for Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

For Flatpak installations, you will need to use a different command to remove Signal from your desktop:

flatpak uninstall org.signal.Signal

Snap Remove Command Method for Signal Desktop on Ubuntu

If you installed your installation using Snap, run the following command to remove it:

sudo snap remove signal-desktop

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, this guide outlined simple steps to install Signal Desktop Messenger on Ubuntu Linux using various methods and provided essential tips and commands for its use and maintenance.