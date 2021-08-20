Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users as you would know, installing Debian 11, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Debian is a straightforward task.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Table of Contents
- 1 Prerequisites
- 2 Install Google Chrome
- 3 How to Launch Google Chrome
- 4 Updating Google Chrome
- 5 Uninstall (Remove) Google Chrome
- 6 Comments and Conclusion
Prerequisites
- Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye
- User account: A user account with sudo or root access.
- Required Packages: wget
Updating Operating System
Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Root or Sudo Access
By default, when you create your account at startup with Debian compared to other distributions, it does not automatically receive sudoers status. You must either have access to the root password to use the su command or visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Debian.
Install wget Package
You will need to have wget installed for this tutorial. To find out if you have it, use the following:
wget --version
Example output if you have it installed:
GNU Wget 1.21 built on linux-gnu.
By default, Debian 11 should have this installed. If missing, use the following command:
sudo apt install wget -y
Note, installing wget without checking will not harm either.
Install Google Chrome
Importing GPG Key
The first step in installing Google Chrome is to import the GPG key for the digital signature; without this, your installation will not complete successfully.
To import the GPG key, use the following command:
wget -q -O - https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | sudo apt-key add -
If the key is successfully imported, you will get the following output:
OK
Import Google Chrome Repository
Once the GPG import is complete, you will need to import the Google Chrome repository now as follows:
sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list'
Install Google Chrome
The next step is to update the repository list using apt update and then install Google Chrome. This can be done in one command using the following terminal command:
sudo apt update && sudo apt install google-chrome-stable
Example output of dependencies that will be installed:
Type Y, then press the enter button to proceed with the installation.
Once installed, verify the version of Google Chrome with the following command:
google-chrome --version
Example output:
Google Chrome 92.0.4515.159
If you would like to install the latest beta or unstable (Nightly Build) version of Google Chrome, use the following commands.
To install Google Chrome Beta:
sudo apt install google-chrome-beta
To install Google Chrome Unstable (Nightly Build):
sudo apt install google-chrome-unstable
How to Launch Google Chrome
Now that you have installed Chrome, you can launch the application. You can type the following command in the terminal to launch Chrome:
google-chrome
To run Chrome in the background and continue using the terminal:
google-chrome &
However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Debian 11 desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Chrome. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.
The first time you open Google Chrome on Debian 11, you will be greeted by the following pop up:
Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.
You will be prompted to sign in, skip this, or sign in optionally. Then you will see The Google Chrome Internet Browser finally as per below:
Congratulations, you have installed Google Chrome on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
Updating Google Chrome
To update Google Chrome, run the APT update command in your terminal:
sudo apt update
If one is available, use the upgrade option:
sudo apt upgrade google-chrome-stable
Uninstall (Remove) Google Chrome
To remove Google Chrome, use the following command:
sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-stable
Example output:
Type Y, then press the enter button to proceed with the uninstall.
This will remove any unused dependencies that were installed with the Chrome installation as well.
Comments and Conclusion
In the tutorial, you have learned how to add and import the GPG key and repository then install Google Chrome’s latest stable version on Debian 11. Overall, Chrome is the most used browser on the planet, with 70% of users using it. Remember, it is probably one of the most targeted Internet Browsers for zero-day exploits. Keep it up to date, and you will be fine.