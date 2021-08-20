Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users as you would know, installing Debian 11, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Debian is a straightforward task.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required Packages: wget

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Root or Sudo Access

By default, when you create your account at startup with Debian compared to other distributions, it does not automatically receive sudoers status. You must either have access to the root password to use the su command or visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Debian.

Install wget Package

You will need to have wget installed for this tutorial. To find out if you have it, use the following:

wget --version

Example output if you have it installed:

GNU Wget 1.21 built on linux-gnu.

By default, Debian 11 should have this installed. If missing, use the following command:

sudo apt install wget -y

Note, installing wget without checking will not harm either.

Advertisement

Install Google Chrome

Importing GPG Key

The first step in installing Google Chrome is to import the GPG key for the digital signature; without this, your installation will not complete successfully.

To import the GPG key, use the following command:

wget -q -O - https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | sudo apt-key add -

If the key is successfully imported, you will get the following output:

OK

Import Google Chrome Repository

Once the GPG import is complete, you will need to import the Google Chrome repository now as follows:

sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google.list'

Install Google Chrome

The next step is to update the repository list using apt update and then install Google Chrome. This can be done in one command using the following terminal command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install google-chrome-stable

Example output of dependencies that will be installed:

Type Y, then press the enter button to proceed with the installation.

Once installed, verify the version of Google Chrome with the following command:

google-chrome --version

Example output:

Google Chrome 92.0.4515.159

If you would like to install the latest beta or unstable (Nightly Build) version of Google Chrome, use the following commands.

To install Google Chrome Beta:

sudo apt install google-chrome-beta

To install Google Chrome Unstable (Nightly Build):

sudo apt install google-chrome-unstable

How to Launch Google Chrome

Now that you have installed Chrome, you can launch the application. You can type the following command in the terminal to launch Chrome:

google-chrome

To run Chrome in the background and continue using the terminal:

google-chrome &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Debian 11 desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Chrome. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

The first time you open Google Chrome on Debian 11, you will be greeted by the following pop up:

Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

You will be prompted to sign in, skip this, or sign in optionally. Then you will see The Google Chrome Internet Browser finally as per below:

Congratulations, you have installed Google Chrome on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.

Advertisement

Updating Google Chrome

To update Google Chrome, run the APT update command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo apt upgrade google-chrome-stable

Uninstall (Remove) Google Chrome

To remove Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-stable

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter button to proceed with the uninstall.

This will remove any unused dependencies that were installed with the Chrome installation as well.

Advertisement

In the tutorial, you have learned how to add and import the GPG key and repository then install Google Chrome’s latest stable version on Debian 11. Overall, Chrome is the most used browser on the planet, with 70% of users using it. Remember, it is probably one of the most targeted Internet Browsers for zero-day exploits. Keep it up to date, and you will be fine.