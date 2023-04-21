How to Install Deluge on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

Deluge is a versatile and powerful BitTorrent client, offering many features and capabilities to enhance your torrenting experience. It is an open-source, cross-platform solution compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. In this introduction, we will explore the key aspects of Deluge that set it apart from other BitTorrent clients and discuss its compatibility with Ubuntu distributions.

Key Features of Deluge:

Modular Architecture: Deluge is designed with a modular architecture, allowing users to extend its functionality with plugins easily. You can customize the client to suit your needs, making it lightweight or feature-packed.

Client-Server Model: Unlike other BitTorrent clients, Deluge uses a client-server model. This means that its core functionalities are separated from the user interface, making it possible to run Deluge on a remote server and control it from any device with internet access.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Deluge is available on multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. This ensures you can enjoy a consistent torrenting experience, regardless of your preferred operating system.

Flexible User Interface: Deluge offers a choice of user interfaces, including a web-based interface and a traditional desktop client. This allows users to choose the interface that best suits their preferences and requirements.

Encryption and Privacy Features: Deluge supports end-to-end encryption and incorporates privacy features such as proxy support and selective file downloading. This enables users to maintain their privacy while using the BitTorrent protocol.

Queue Management and Prioritization: Deluge allows users to manage their download queues effectively by offering advanced prioritization options. This ensures that you can optimize your torrenting experience by downloading files in the order of your preference.

Free and Open-Source: As an open-source project, Deluge is completely free to use and continuously improved by a community of developers. This ensures that you can enjoy a high-quality torrenting experience without worrying about subscriptions or hidden costs.

This guide will demonstrate how to install Deluge on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS.

Step 1: Update Your Ubuntu System

Before installing Deluge, it is essential to ensure that your Ubuntu system is up-to-date. This helps prevent potential issues due to outdated packages or dependencies. To update your system, run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command first updates your package list ( sudo apt update ) and then upgrades all installed packages to their latest versions ( sudo apt upgrade ).

Step 2: Choose an Installation Method for Deluge

There are two options for installing Deluge on your Ubuntu system: the default Ubuntu repository or the Deluge Team’s Personal Package Archive (PPA).

Option 1: Install Deluge with Ubuntu Repository

Most users’ easiest method is installing Deluge using the standard Jammy Jellyfish or Focal Fossa repository. This ensures compatibility and stability with your Ubuntu distribution. To install the Deluge desktop client, run the following command:

sudo apt install deluge

This command installs the Deluge BitTorrent client and its necessary dependencies.

Option 2: Install Deluge with Deluge Team PPA

Sometimes, Ubuntu LTS releases can lag behind new software releases due to their focus on system stability and security. As a result, you might prefer to install a more recent version of Deluge with new features and performance improvements.

The Deluge team maintains an upstream release PPA that contains newer versions of the software. To install Deluge from the PPA, first, install the software-properties-common package, which provides tools for managing PPAs:

sudo apt install software-properties-common -y

Next, import the Deluge Team PPA into your system:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deluge-team/develop -y

Now, update your package list to include the new PPA:

sudo apt update

Finally, install the Deluge BitTorrent client using the imported PPA:

sudo apt install deluge

Optionally, you can confirm the PPA version is installed with the following command:

As seen above, the PPA version is installed as its newer.

Section 2: Launch Deluge BitTorrent Client

After successfully installing Deluge, it’s time to launch the application. Two primary methods for launching Deluge are the command-line interface (CLI) or the graphical user interface (GUI). We will discuss both methods below.

Step 1: Launch Deluge using CLI

If you prefer using the terminal, you can launch Deluge by simply typing the following command:

deluge

Step 2: Launch Deluge using GUI

For desktop users who prefer using the graphical user interface, follow these steps:

Open Activities: Click on the Activities button located in the top-left corner of your desktop or press the “Super” key (usually the Windows key) on your keyboard. Show Applications: Click on the “Show Applications” icon located in the bottom-left corner of the Activities overview, or press the “Super” key and “A” simultaneously. Search for Deluge: Type “Deluge” in the search bar to quickly locate the application. Launch Deluge: Click on the Deluge icon to launch the application. If you frequently use Deluge, you can add it to your favorites for quick access by right-clicking on the icon and selecting “Add to Favorites.”

Example of Deluge application icon on Ubuntu Linux:

Section 3: Getting Started with Deluge BitTorrent Client on Ubuntu Linux

This section will provide useful tips and tricks to help you make the most of your Deluge BitTorrent client on Ubuntu Linux. We’ll cover general tips, customization options, and other helpful advice to enhance your torrenting experience.

General Tips for Using Deluge

Adding torrents : To add a torrent to Deluge, click on the “+” icon in the top-left corner of the application window. You can then choose to add a torrent file or enter a magnet link.

: To add a torrent to Deluge, click on the icon in the top-left corner of the application window. You can then choose to add a torrent file or enter a magnet link. Adjusting download speed : To control the download and upload speed in Deluge, click on the “Preferences” icon (the gear icon) at the top-right corner of the application window. Navigate to the “Bandwidth” tab, where you can set global upload and download limits.

: To control the download and upload speed in Deluge, click on the icon (the gear icon) at the top-right corner of the application window. Navigate to the tab, where you can set global upload and download limits. Enabling encryption : To enhance your privacy, you can enable encryption in Deluge. Go to “Preferences” > “Network” and check the “Enable incoming/outgoing encrypted connections” option.

: To enhance your privacy, you can enable encryption in Deluge. Go to > and check the option. Managing plugins: Deluge supports various plugins to extend its functionality. To manage plugins, click on “Preferences” > “Plugins”. You can enable or disable plugins and configure their settings.

Customizing Deluge

Changing the interface language : To change the language of Deluge’s interface, go to “Preferences” > “Interface” and select your desired language from the dropdown menu. Restart Deluge for the changes to take effect.

: To change the language of Deluge’s interface, go to > and select your desired language from the dropdown menu. Restart Deluge for the changes to take effect. Customizing columns : To customize the columns displayed in the main Deluge window, right-click on any column header and select the columns you want to show or hide.

: To customize the columns displayed in the main Deluge window, right-click on any column header and select the columns you want to show or hide. Changing the theme: Deluge uses your system’s GTK theme by default. To change the theme, you can install and use a theme manager like LXAppearance or Gnome Tweaks to select a different GTK theme.

Other Helpful Tips

Enabling blocklist : To protect yourself from malicious peers, you can enable a blocklist in Deluge. Go to “Preferences” > “Network” > “Blocklist” and enable the blocklist by providing a blocklist URL or importing a blocklist file.

: To protect yourself from malicious peers, you can enable a blocklist in Deluge. Go to > > and enable the blocklist by providing a blocklist URL or importing a blocklist file. Scheduling downloads : To schedule your downloads in Deluge, go to “Preferences” > “Scheduler” . Here, you can set time slots for various download/upload speed limits based on your preferences.

: To schedule your downloads in Deluge, go to > . Here, you can set time slots for various download/upload speed limits based on your preferences. Using proxy: If you want to use a proxy for your torrent traffic, go to “Preferences” > “Proxy” and configure the proxy settings for different types of traffic, including peer, web seed, tracker, and DHT.

Example of Deluge UI once launched on Ubuntu Linux:

Section 4: Additional Deluge Commands for Ubuntu Linux

This section will cover some essential commands for managing the Deluge BitTorrent client on Ubuntu Linux, including updating, uninstalling, and removing the Deluge PPA.

Step 1: Updating Deluge Desktop Client

Deluge updates should appear as notifications when available. However, sometimes these notifications may fail to show up. In such cases, you can manually check for updates using the terminal. To do so, run the following command:

sudo apt update & sudo apt upgrade

This command first updates your package list ( sudo apt update ) and then upgrades all installed packages, including Deluge, to their latest versions ( sudo apt upgrade ).

Step 2: Uninstalling Deluge Desktop Client

If you no longer wish to use Deluge, you can uninstall it from your Ubuntu system. To remove the Deluge desktop client, execute the following command:

sudo apt remove deluge

This command uninstalls Deluge and its dependencies, freeing up space on your system.

Step 3: Removing Deluge Team PPA

After uninstalling Deluge, you may want to remove the Deluge Team PPA that you added earlier. To remove the PPA, use the following command with the --remove flag:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:deluge-team/develop -y

By removing the PPA, you ensure that your package list no longer includes the packages provided by the Deluge Team PPA, keeping your system clean and organized.

This guide covered installing the Deluge BitTorrent client on Ubuntu Linux, including updating your system, installing Deluge via the Ubuntu repository or the Deluge Team PPA, and launching the application using either the CLI or GUI methods. We have also provided some tips and tricks for getting started with Deluge and additional commands for managing the software on your Ubuntu system.

Following these steps, you can enjoy a seamless torrenting experience with the Deluge BitTorrent client, tailored to your preferences and optimized for your Ubuntu Linux system.

