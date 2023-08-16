How to Install CUDA Toolkit on Debian 11 or 10

NVIDIA’s CUDA, or Compute Unified Device Architecture, is a powerful tool for parallel computing. It uses NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) to boost the speed of computing tasks. This guide will show you how to install CUDA on Debian 11 Bullseye and Debian 10 Buster. We’ll use NVIDIA’s own APT repository for each Debian version to make sure everything runs smoothly. However, keep in mind that Debian 12 Bookworm doesn’t have an official CUDA build yet since it’s a recently released distribution. This guide will be updated when a Debian 12 Bookworm release is available.

What Makes CUDA Toolkit Stand Out:

Parallel Processing: CUDA lets your software run many tasks simultaneously on NVIDIA GPUs. This is great for jobs that need a lot of computing power.

Support for Many Languages: You can use CUDA with programming languages like C, C++, and Fortran. It also works with other computing tools like OpenCL and DirectCompute.

Complete Development Tools: NVIDIA gives developers a full set of tools with Nsight Eclipse Edition. It helps in building, debugging, and improving CUDA applications.

Ready-to-Use Libraries: CUDA has its own set of libraries made for GPU tasks. Examples include cuBLAS for math operations and cuFFT for data analysis.

Future-Ready Design: CUDA is made to work with new and upcoming NVIDIA GPUs. This means your software can improve over time without changing much of your code.

Before Installing CUDA on Debian:

Check Your System: Ensure your computer’s hardware and software are ready for CUDA. NVIDIA has a list of GPUs and system needs you can check.

Use the Right Source: This guide focuses on NVIDIA's APT repository for Debian. It's the best way to get a stable and well-working version of CUDA for your Debian system.

Stay Updated: It's a good idea to look for updates now and then. NVIDIA often brings out new features and fixes to make CUDA better.

To wrap up this introduction, understanding and using CUDA on Debian can significantly boost your applications. As we move forward, we’ll dive deeper into the installation process and best practices to get the most out of NVIDIA’s CUDA toolkit on your Debian system.

Section 1: Clearing Existing CUDA and NVIDIA Installations (When Needed)

Before diving into installing NVIDIA drivers or considering version upgrades on Debian, it’s crucial to start with a clean slate. This means removing any existing NVIDIA installations from your Debian system. This step ensures that you avoid potential issues that might arise from overlapping installations. If you’re new to NVIDIA driver installations, you can skip this section and proceed to the next.

Method 1: Uninstalling NVIDIA Packages Installed via APT

If you’ve previously used the APT package manager to install NVIDIA drivers, you can use a single command to remove all NVIDIA-related packages. This action will effectively remove NVIDIA from your system. Enter the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt autoremove cuda* nvidia* --purge

This command uses the autoremove feature of the apt command. It removes packages that were automatically installed to satisfy dependencies for other packages but are no longer needed. The nvidia* pattern identifies all packages that start with ‘nvidia’. The --purge option tells apt to remove not only the packages but also their associated configuration files.

Method 2: Uninstalling NVIDIA Drivers Installed via Runfile

If you’ve installed NVIDIA drivers using a .run file (which is generally not recommended due to better alternatives like the NVIDIA CUDA repository), a different approach is needed for its removal.

To remove the runfile type of installation, execute the following command:

sudo /usr/bin/nvidia-uninstall

This command runs the nvidia-uninstall script that comes with the runfile installation. The script’s purpose is to methodically remove the NVIDIA driver that was installed using the runfile.

Method 3: Uninstalling CUDA Toolkit Installed via Runfile

If you’ve installed the CUDA toolkit using a runfile, it’s essential to remove this as well. The removal process is similar to that of the NVIDIA drivers. To remove the CUDA toolkit, execute the following command:

sudo /usr/local/cuda-X.Y/bin/cuda-uninstall

In the above command, replace X.Y with the version number of your installed CUDA toolkit. This command runs the cuda-uninstall script, which is included in the runfile installation of the CUDA toolkit. The script is designed to methodically remove the CUDA toolkit from your Debian system.

Section 2: Adding NVIDIA APT Repository and Installing CUDA on Debian

Before proceeding, it’s essential to note that the instructions provided here are specifically tailored for Debian 11 Bullseye and Debian 10 Buster. If you attempt to apply these steps for Debian 12 Bookworm or Debian 13 Trixie, they will not work since NVIDIA hasn’t released official builds for these Debian versions yet. Once they become available, this guide will be updated accordingly.

The most efficient method for CUDA installation is directly from the NVIDIA CUDA repository. This approach ensures that users receive timely updates, including new features, bug fixes, security patches, and other enhancements.

Step 1: Preparing the Debian System

Before initiating the installation process, it’s crucial to ensure your Debian system is adequately prepared. This involves installing several prerequisite packages. While some of these might already exist on your system, it’s wise to confirm. Run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install build-essential gcc dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https dkms curl -y

This command installs essential packages that will be crucial for subsequent steps. Among them, dirmngr manages keys, ca-certificates handles SSL certificates, software-properties-common manages software repositories, apt-transport-https ensures secure package downloads, dkms manages kernel modules, and curl facilitates file downloads from the internet.

Step 2: Authenticating Installation with NVIDIA Repository GPG Key

Ensuring the authenticity and integrity of software packages is paramount. By importing the GPG key for your specific Debian version, you’re verifying the genuineness of the packages in the repository. This key is used to sign the packages, and importing it means you’re instructing your system to trust these signed packages.

For Debian 11 Bullseye, run:

curl -fSsL https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian11/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-drivers.gpg > /dev/null 2>&1

For Debian 10 Buster, use:

curl -fSsL https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian10/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-drivers.gpg > /dev/null 2>&1

Step 3: Integrating the NVIDIA Repository into Your System

With the GPG key in place, you can now add the NVIDIA repository to your Debian system. This repository contains the necessary packages for CUDA installation.

For Debian 11 Bullseye, use:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-drivers.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian11/x86_64/ /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-drivers.list

For Debian 10 Buster, use:

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nvidia-drivers.gpg] https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/debian10/x86_64/ /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-drivers.list

Step 4: Refreshing the Package List

After adding the NVIDIA repository, it’s vital to update your system’s package list. This ensures that your system recognizes the new packages from the NVIDIA repository. To update, run:

sudo apt update

Step 5: Installing CUDA with NVIDIA Drivers

With the prerequisites in place, you can now install CUDA along with the latest NVIDIA drivers. However, it’s recommended to check available driver versions before proceeding. You can do this with the APT show command:

apt show cuda-drivers -a

This will output a list of available packages for various NVIDIA driver versions.

Terminal screenshot showcasing the apt-show command to list CUDA drivers packages on Debian Linux.

Alternatively, you could also confirm the CUDA version available using the APT Policy command:

sudo apt policy cuda

Using the apt policy command to verify the availability of CUDA Toolkit for installation from NVIDIA’s repository on Debian Linux.

This command will display available CUDA versions. Select the version that best fits your needs. For this guide, we’ll demonstrate the installation of the latest available version. Remember to replace 535 with 530 , 525 , 520 , 515 , etc., based on your choice.

sudo apt install nvidia-driver-535 cuda-driver-535 cuda

After the installation completes, reboot your system to ensure all changes take effect:

sudo reboot

This step finalizes the CUDA setup on your Debian system, ensuring you can effectively leverage its capabilities.

Section 3: Getting Started with CUDA on Debian

Harnessing the power of CUDA on Debian can significantly enhance the computational capabilities of your system. This section provides a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the intricacies of CUDA, ensuring you make the most of this robust platform.

Step 1: Assessing GPU Capabilities

Before diving into CUDA programming, it’s vital to understand the capabilities of your GPU. Different GPUs support varying CUDA versions, and each has unique attributes like the number of cores, memory sizes, and more. To get detailed information about your GPU, use the nvidia-smi command:

nvidia-smi

This command provides insights into various GPU attributes, such as its name, total memory, and supported CUDA version. Being well-informed about your GPU’s specifications is crucial for optimizing CUDA programs.

Step 2: Creating Your First CUDA Program

To kick things off, we’ll develop a basic CUDA program, compile it, and execute it to ensure everything functions correctly. Begin by creating a new file with the .cu extension, which is standard for CUDA programs. You can use any text editor for this:

nano helloworld.cu

Insert the following code into the file. This straightforward program displays a “Hello, World!” message from the GPU:

#include <stdio.h> __global__ void helloFromGPU (void) { printf("Hello World from GPU!

"); } int main(void) { printf("Hello World from CPU!

"); helloFromGPU <<<1, 10>>>(); cudaDeviceReset(); return 0; }

To compile this program, utilize the nvcc command, which stands for NVIDIA CUDA Compiler:

nvcc helloworld.cu -o helloworld

Now, run the compiled program:

./helloworld

The output should display:

Hello World from CPU! Hello World from GPU!

Step 3: Advanced CUDA Programming: Matrix Multiplication

To further demonstrate CUDA’s capabilities, let’s develop a program that performs matrix multiplication using CUDA. This will showcase how CUDA can efficiently handle highly parallel tasks.

Start by creating a new file:

nano matrixmul.cu

Insert the following code into the matrixmul.cu file. This program conducts matrix multiplication on the GPU:

__global__ void gpu_matrix_mult(int *a,int *b, int *c, int m, int n, int k) { // Calculate the row & column index of the element int row = blockIdx.y * blockDim.y + threadIdx.y; int col = blockIdx.x * blockDim.x + threadIdx.x; int sum = 0; if( row < m && col < k ) { for(int j = 0; j < n; j++) { sum += a[row * n + j] * b[j * k + col]; } // Each thread computes one element of the block sub-matrix c[row * k + col] = sum; } }

Compile the program using the nvcc command:

nvcc matrixmul.cu -o matrixmul

Then, execute the compiled program:

./matrixmul

The output will present the result of the matrix multiplication operation. This example illustrates how CUDA can efficiently handle parallel tasks like matrix multiplication, offering a significant performance boost compared to traditional CPU execution.

Conclusion

In this comprehensive guide, we’ve walked through the meticulous process of installing the CUDA Toolkit on Debian 11 Bullseye and Debian 10 Buster. By following the outlined steps, users can harness the computational power of NVIDIA GPUs, unlocking a realm of possibilities for high-performance computing tasks. It’s essential to ensure that the installation aligns with the specific Debian version to guarantee stability and optimal performance. As technology continually evolves, staying updated with the latest releases and official documentation is crucial. For those looking to delve deeper into CUDA’s capabilities or troubleshoot specific issues, the official NVIDIA resources and forums are invaluable.