For developers seeking a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to Visual Studio Code (VSCode), VSCodium is a compelling option. This guide will illuminate the process to install VSCodium on Fedora Linux, providing an efficient and transparent coding experience for both personal and professional endeavors.

Key Features of VSCodium:

Open Licensing: Unlike VSCode, VSCodium is under the MIT license, offering a truly open-source experience free from restrictive components.

No Telemetry: With all telemetry components from Microsoft removed, VSCodium ensures your coding activities remain private and untracked.

Binary Transparency: Offering fully reproducible builds, VSCodium allows users to have confidence in the source code and the compilation process, ensuring a secure and transparent application running on your system.

Extension Compatibility: VSCodium supports VSCode extensions, facilitating a smooth transition for users migrating from VSCode while maintaining access to favorite tools and plugins.

Regular Updates: Staying in sync with the VSCode release cycle, VSCodium provides timely access to the latest features and improvements in the coding environment.

For Fedora users who prioritize open-source principles and privacy, VSCodium is a fitting choice. Its telemetry-free approach, open licensing, and compatibility with a wide range of extensions make it an ethical choice and a practical one for various coding projects. This guide is designed to assist you in seamlessly installing VSCodium on Fedora Linux, ensuring you have access to a reliable, privacy-respecting code editor for your development tasks.

Install VSCodium on Fedora Linux via DNF

Step 1: Update Fedora Before VSCodium Installation

To ensure a smooth installation process and maintain good practice, starting with an up-to-date Fedora Linux system is essential. Open your terminal and execute the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command updates all packages on your system. While most users can update without issues, those with specific software versions should review the updates to avoid breaking their applications.

Step 2: Import VSCodium RPM Repo on Fedora

Before installing VSCodium, you need to import the GPG key and repository. By doing so, your Fedora workstation will always have access to the most up-to-date version of VSCodium. Follow the steps below to import the GPG key and repository.

Import the GPG key by running the following command in your terminal:

sudo rpmkeys --import https://gitlab.com/paulcarroty/vscodium-deb-rpm-repo/-/raw/master/pub.gpg

Import the repository by executing the following command:

printf "[gitlab.com_paulcarroty_vscodium_repo]

name=download.vscodium.com

baseurl=https://download.vscodium.com/rpms/

enabled=1

gpgcheck=1

repo_gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=https://gitlab.com/paulcarroty/vscodium-deb-rpm-repo/-/raw/master/pub.gpg

metadata_expire=1h" | sudo tee -a /etc/yum.repos.d/vscodium.repo

Upon executing the command, you should see the following output:

Step 3: Install VSCodium on Fedora Linux via DNF Command

With the repository imported, you can now proceed to install VSCodium. Run the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf install codium

For users interested in the insider build based on Visual Studio Code insider build, execute the following command:

sudo dnf install codium-insiders

Both stable and insider builds can be installed simultaneously, as they share separate installations.

Install VSCodium on Fedora Linux via Flatpak and Flathub

This second section delineates a detailed guide on how to install VSCodium on Fedora Linux utilizing Flatpak and the Flathub repository as an alternative to DNF.

Step 1: Setup Flathub for VSCodium on Fedora

First, add the Flathub repository to your system to access various applications, including VSCodium. Run the following command to add the Flathub repository to Flatpak if you haven’t done so already:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command line instruction adds the Flathub repository to Flatpak if not previously added.

Step 2: Install VSCodium on Fedora Linux via Flatpak Command

With Flatpak and Flathub now configured on your system, install VSCodium on Fedora. Execute the command below to start the installation process:

flatpak install flathub io.vscodium.VSCodium

This command instructs Flatpak to search for the VSCodium package within the Flathub repository and proceed with the installation onto your Fedora Linux system.

If any hindrances are encountered, perhaps due to Flathub not being activated post-import on your Fedora Linux system, the following command can be utilized to rectify the issue:

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

Launch VSCodium on Fedora Linux

After successfully installing VSCodium on your Fedora Linux system, you have several options to open the software. This section covers two convenient methods to launch VSCodium, catering to command-line and desktop users.

CLI Methods to Launch VSCodium on Fedora

For those who prefer working with the command line terminal, launching VSCodium is quick and straightforward. To open the stable version of VSCodium, execute the following command:

codium

If you have installed the insider build, use the following command instead:

codium-insiders

If you installed the Flatpak Flathub version of VSCodium, you will need to run the alternative Flatpak run application command:

flatpak run com.vscodium.codium

GUI Method to Launch VSCodium on Fedora

Desktop users who prefer not to use the command line terminal can easily open VSCodium via the GUI. Follow the steps below to access VSCodium from the desktop environment:

Click on Activities located at the top left corner of your screen. Select Show Applications (represented by a grid icon) at the bottom left corner of the Activities overlay. Locate and click on the VSCodium icon to launch the application.

Getting Started with VSCodium on Fedora Linux

This section will provide tips and tricks to help you make the most out of VSCodium on Fedora Linux. From general tips to customizations and other helpful hints, this guide will help you enhance your VSCodium experience.

General VSCodium Tips with Fedora

Discover and navigate through features: Familiarize yourself with the VSCodium interface by exploring its features and options. This will help you become more efficient and effective in your coding tasks. Leverage the Command Palette: Press Ctrl+Shift+P to open the Command Palette, a powerful search bar that allows you to quickly find and execute commands without navigating through menus. Use keyboard shortcuts: Learn and use keyboard shortcuts to speed up your workflow. You can find a list of shortcuts by pressing Ctrl+K Ctrl+S or by visiting the official VSCodium keyboard shortcut reference.

VSCodium Customizations with Fedora

Install extensions : Enhance VSCodium’s functionality for your preferred programming languages, frameworks, and tools. To access the Extensions Marketplace, click on the square icon on the sidebar or press Ctrl+Shift+X .

: Enhance VSCodium’s functionality for your preferred programming languages, frameworks, and tools. To access the Extensions Marketplace, click on the square icon on the sidebar or press . Choose a color theme : Personalize VSCodium’s appearance by selecting a color theme. Open the Command Palette with Ctrl+Shift+P , type “color theme,” and choose your preferred option from the list.

: Personalize VSCodium’s appearance by selecting a color theme. Open the Command Palette with , type “color theme,” and choose your preferred option from the list. Configure settings: Tailor VSCodium to your preferences by customizing its settings. Press Ctrl+, to open the Settings editor, you can modify various options related to the editor, user interface, extensions, and more.

Other VSCodium Tips with Fedora

Use Git integration : VSCodium has built-in support for Git, enabling you to manage your code repositories more efficiently. Access Git features by clicking on the source control icon on the sidebar or pressing Ctrl+Shift+G .

: VSCodium has built-in support for Git, enabling you to manage your code repositories more efficiently. Access Git features by clicking on the source control icon on the sidebar or pressing . Debugging : Take advantage of VSCodium’s built-in debugger to identify and fix issues in your code. Click on the bug icon in the sidebar or press Ctrl+Shift+D to open the Debug view.

: Take advantage of VSCodium’s built-in debugger to identify and fix issues in your code. Click on the bug icon in the sidebar or press to open the Debug view. Use the integrated terminal: Access a built-in terminal within VSCodium to run commands without switching between the editor and a separate terminal window. Press `Ctrl+ “or click “Terminal” in the top menu and select “New Terminal.”

Additional VSCodium Management Commands with Fedora Linux

This section will cover some essential command line operations related to VSCodium, including updating and uninstalling the software. These commands will ensure you can efficiently manage VSCodium on your Fedora Linux system.

Update VSCodium on Fedora Linux

DNF Method to Update VSCodium on Fedora

To keep VSCodium up-to-date and maintain the best performance, it’s crucial to update the software regularly. Instead of manually checking for updates, you can use the command line to update VSCodium and your other DNF system packages. Run the following command to perform a blanket check for updates across all DNF packages:

sudo dnf update --refresh

This command will also update VSCodium if a new version is available.

Flatpak Method to Update VSCodium on Fedora

Similar to the DNF method, run the following command to check for updates to the VSCodium Flatpak installation:

flatpak update

This will check VSCodium for updates and any other Flatpak installations.

VSCodium installed by either method needs to be constantly checked for updates, its a very active project that normally sees significant amount of updates pushed every month to few weeks.

Remove VSCodium From Fedora Linux

DNF Method to Remove VSCodium From Fedora

You can remove it using the command line if you no longer require VSCodium on your Fedora Linux system. To uninstall the standard version of VSCodium, execute the following command:

sudo dnf remove codium sudo dnf remove codium-insiders

For those who installed the insider build, use this command instead:

sudo dnf remove codium-insiders

If you decide not to use VSCodium in the future and wish to remove the repository from your system, run the following command:

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/vscodium*

Flatpak Method to Remove VSCodium From Fedora

Lastly, the removal process is very straightforward if you use Flatpak with the Flathub repository to install VSCodium.

Run the following command to remove the software:

flatpak uninstall com.vscodium.codium

Closing Thoughts

Installing and using VSCodium on Fedora Linux provides a valuable alternative for developers favoring open-source software over Visual Studio Code. This guide covered installation steps for VSCodium on Fedora using DNF or Flatpak, launching the application, initial tips and customizations, and command-line management of VSCodium. Opting for VSCodium instead of Visual Studio Code yields a lightweight, customizable, and privacy-focused development environment aligned with open-source principles.