How to Install Telegram on Fedora 37/36/35

Cross-platform messaging apps are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a convenient way to stay in touch with friends and family no matter where they are. Telegram is one such app that offers several unique features that set it apart from its competitors. Perhaps most notably, Telegram provides end-to-end encryption for all chats, meaning that only the sender and recipient can read the messages. This makes Telegram an ideal choice for those who value privacy and security.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on a Fedora Linux desktop using the command line terminal with two installation methods with cli: RPM Fusion and the natively installed Flatpak package manager.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

Before you continue, your system is advised to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid system conflicts.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

#1st Method – Installing Telegram with RPM Fusion

The first option is to use the RPM fusion third-party repository. This is the recommended way to install Telegram for Fedora users by utilizing the DNF package manager. Execute the following commands to import the free and non-free repositories into your terminal.

Enable the Free Repository (Required)

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm -y

Enable the Non-free Repository (Optional – Not Required)

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm -y







Next, execute the following dnf install command .

sudo dnf install telegram -y

#2nd Method – Installing Telegram with Flatpak

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is installed with Fedora 36 unless you have removed it. This is another popular option similar to Snap but would be preferred since it comes natively installed.

First, if Flatpak has been removed, reinstall it using the following command.

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

Next, you need to enable Flatpack for Fedora using the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Telegram using the following flatpak command:

flatpak install flathub org.telegram.desktop -y

If the above command does not work and you receive the “error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can’t fetch summary from disabled remote ‘flathub,” use the following command.

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub







This will fix the issue.

Launching Telegram Client

Once you have the Telegram client installed, launching can be done using CLI or the application icon.

First, you can launch directly from your terminal using the following command.

telegram

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance:

flatpak run org.telegram.desktop

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open the course.

Activities > Show Applications > Telegram.







Example:

Once you open Telegram, you will see the first default landing screen. From here, you can sign up or create an account with either an email or your mobile number.

Example:

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Telegram.

Updating Telegram Client

For future updates for Telegram, run the standard dnf command update command . Ideally, desktop users can set up auto-updates and not need to use the terminal, and overall you should run a terminal update now and then to ensure everything is up to date.

sudo dnf update

You can run the following command when updates are available to begin upgrading.

sudo dnf upgrade







A better one is using an all-in-one command, a new standard.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Removing Telegram Client

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

DNF Remove Method

sudo dnf autoremove telegram -y

Note that autoremove will also delete any unused packages from Telegram or other leftovers from previous applications. This is usually safe and should be done to keep your system from bloating.

Use the following commands for users who may want to disable RPM Fusion.

Disable the Free Updates Repository

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled rpmfusion-free

Disable the Non-Free Updates Repository

sudo dnf config-manager --set-disabled rpmfusion-nonfree

For users curious to see if this works, a quick way is to use the dnf repo | grep command .

dnf repolist | grep rpmfusion

Nothing should be returned; if they are still present, you will see a printout of the repositories.

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak remove --delete-data org.telegram.desktop -y







Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-ups required, similar to the autoremove command described for the dnf remove example command.

flatpak remove --unused