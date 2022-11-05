How to Install Otter on Fedora 37/36

Based on the open-source Chromium project, Otter Browser strives to recreate the best aspects of Opera 12, focusing on providing powerful features for power users while remaining fast and lightweight, making it a good choice for those looking for an alternative to mainstream browsers. The following short tutorial will show you how to install the browser from Fedora’s default repository, which, given Fedora focuses on upstream releases, is normally up-to-date with the latest release.

Recommended Steps Before Installation

Before you begin, ensure your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the installation, and for good practice, use the terminal command as follows.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Install Otter

Otter Browser is featured in Fedora’s default package repository, making it straightforward to install and maintain using the default DNF package manager.

sudo dnf install otter-browser -y

Alternatively, you can verify the version in the terminal using the following command.

otter-browser --version







Example output:

Otter 1.0.03

How to Launch Otter

Desktop users will not open a terminal to launch the browser each time, so use the following path to launch the application icon.

Activities > Show Applications > Otter Browser

Example:

Once done, you will see the final landing page, and you are good to go browsing.

Example:







Congratulations, you have successfully installed Otter Browser on your desktop.

How to Update Otter

The best way to upgrade the software is to use the following terminal command. Do note that you may get update notifications for the weekly version. However, you will need to install the app image separately.

sudo dnf update --refresh

How to Remove Otter

Execute the following terminal command for users wanting to remove the browser that matches the installation choice you originally installed.

sudo dnf autoremove otter-browser