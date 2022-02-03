Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

LibreOffice is a free open-source office productivitiy suite that is used by millions of users around the world. The office suite software uses a native file format ODF or otherwise known as Open Document Format that is being an accepted and almost required format in multiple organisations across the globe.

LibreOffice includes Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LibreOffice current, pre-release and backports (LibreOffice Still) on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

The tutorial will utilize the terminal interface, which can be found in the show applications menu.

Example:

Update Operating System

Update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@ubuntu ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Ubuntu.

Use the following command with the root password to log in to use the root account.

su

For users with sudo access, logging into the root account can be skipped.

Import LibreOffice PPA

The first part of the installation is to import the LibreOffice repository that suites your desired version of the installation. The recommended option is to install the current release PPA, with the backports and pre-release repositories being optional extras.

ONLY INSTALL THE PPA REQUIRED, DO NOT INSTALL ALL THREE.

Option 1 – Import LibreOffice PPA Current Release (Recommended):

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa -y

Option 2 – Import LibreOffice PPA Pre-Release:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-prereleases -y

Option 3 – Import LibreOffice PPA Backports (LibreOffice Still):

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-still -y

Next, run an apt-update.

sudo apt update

Installing LibreOffice

Install LibreOffice using the following command.

sudo apt install libreoffice

Example output (installing current release):

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

Launching LibreOffice

LibreOffice has many applications that can be utilized, the best option is to see what is installed by going into the Activities > Show Applications > LibreOffice search location.

Example:

From here, open the application you prefer.

Example (LibreOffice Writer):

Alternatively, for applications, you may want to use quite frequently, right click the icon and click add to favourites. This will then make the icons appear on the taskbar.

Example:

Use the same method to remove them, but this time you can right-click the icon on the primary taskbar to remove it instead of finding the application icon in the show applications.

Removing LibreOffice

To remove LibreOffice to save on system resources use the following command.

sudo apt autoremove libreoffice --purge

The command will remove any unused dependecies.

For users that have installed the PPA, remove this afterwards for complete removal.

Remove LibreOffice PPA Current Release:

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:libreoffice/ppa -y

Remove LibreOffice PPA Pre-Release:

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-prereleases -y

Remove LibreOffice PPA Backports (LibreOffice Still):

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:libreoffice/libreoffice-still -y

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install LibreOffice PPA with the current, pre-release or backports installation options.

Overall, LibreOffice is a solid free open-source choice for users that are migrating from Windows. While LibreOffice still has a way to go to maybe have the look and feel off Microsoft Office, with every release the improvements or new additions are pretty significant.