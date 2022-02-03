Install Avidemux on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Avidemux is a free and open-source software application for non-linear video editing and transcoding multimedia files. It is trendy as it allows a user to cut, join, split, rotate videos, adds filters, and support many file types, including AVI, DVD compatible MPEG files, MP4, and ASF, using a variety of codecs.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Install the latest Avidemux on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Prerequisites

User account: A user account with sudo or root access and Internet Access.

The tutorial will utilize the terminal interface, which can be found in the show applications menu.

Example:

Update Operating System

Update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@ubuntu ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Ubuntu.

Use the following command with the root password to log in to use the root account.

su

For users with sudo access, logging into the root account can be skipped.

Import XtraDEB Applications PPA

To install Avidemux and the latest version is, first import the PPA “xtradeb applications”. This PPA contains quite a few useful applications continuously being updated and maintained.

XtraDEB team also maintains the packages for current non-LTS Ubuntu releases, a bonus.

In your terminal, use the following command to import the PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:xtradeb/apps -y

Once installed, run an apt update.

sudo apt update

Installing Avidemux

With the PPA added, you can begin the installation using the following command.

sudo apt install avidemux*

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

Launching Avidemux

Avidemux can be launched by finding the application in your Activities > Show Applications > Avidemux path.

Example:

Once opened, you will land at the default landing screen for Avidemux.

Example:

And that is it, and you have successfully installed the latest version of Avidemux on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Removing Avidemux

Use the following command entirely for users who no longer wish to have Avidemux on their system and want to remove the software.

sudo apt autoremove avidemux* --purge

Also, remember the PPA repository as this is no longer needed. The command looks familiar to adding the repository, and this time you added the syntax “-r” for removal.

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:xtradeb/apps -y

However, do not remove this if you have installed other applications from this repository, or you will miss out on updates.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the PPA that contains the latest version of Avidemux and install the software on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Avidemux is quite popular given it’s easy to use and free. While it may not do everything compared to more prominent names, it is a worthy option to check out.