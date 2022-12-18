AnyDesk is a remote desktop software that allows you to connect to your computer remotely and work from anywhere without being limited by the location of an internet connection. The following tutorial will teach you how to install AnyDesk on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8 workstation desktop. The tutorial will create and import the official repository with cli commands and install AnyDesk.
Table of Contents
What is AnyDesk?
AnyDesk is a fast and secure remote desktop program offering unparalleled access and control for any user, whether you are accessing a computer across town or the world. Developed with an advanced technology that allows users to connect over any network securely, AnyDesk offers unbeatable performance and responsiveness with low latency, even in unstable connections and congested networks. With AES encryption ensuring that no one but authorized parties can gain access to your system, any device connected with AnyDesk guarantees the highest levels of security while enabling seamless collaboration between computers from any location with any required platform compatibility.
Recommended Steps Before AnyDesk Installation
Before proceeding with the tutorial, ensuring your system is up-to-date with all existing packages is good.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Install AnyDesk
Import AnyDesk RPM
Before proceeding any further, you must copy and paste the following command in your terminal, creating the AnyDesk repository file located under /etc/yum.repos.d/ directory.
AMD64 (64-bit) users:
sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/anydesk.repo<<EOF
[anydesk]
name=AnyDesk Rocky Linux
baseurl=http://rpm.anydesk.com/centos/x86_64/
gpgcheck=1
repo_gpgcheck=1
gpgkey=https://keys.anydesk.com/repos/RPM-GPG-KEY
EOF
Alternatively, you can verify the repository was added using the dnf repolist command.
dnf repolist | grep anydesk
Example output:
[joshua@rocky-linux ~]$ dnf repolist | grep anydesk
anydesk AnyDesk Rocky Linux
Run AnyDesk Installation Command
Finally, install AnyDesk, with the following command.
sudo dnf install anydesk -y
Optionally, you can check the version installed using the following command.
anydesk --version
Example output:
[joshua@rocky-linux ~]$ anydesk --version
6.2.1[
Launch AnyDesk
Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.
Using the command line terminal, you can open it quickly by using the following command.
anydesk
The best way to use AnyDesk for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path:
Activities > Show Applications > AnyDesk.
Example:
Once open, you can begin using AnyDesk by connecting to a remote PC by getting its address.
Example:
Additional Commands & Tips
Update AnyDesk
The software should update itself with your system packages for desktop users using the DNF package manager. For users who want to check manually, use the following command in your terminal.
sudo dnf update --refresh
Remove AnyDesk
When you no longer want the video conference software installed on your system, use the following command to remove it.
sudo dnf autoremove anydesk
Remove the repository if you plan not to re-install AnyDesk again.
sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/anydesk.repo
Conclusion
In the tutorial, you have learned how to install AnyDesk on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8 using the official repository so that you will have the latest version installed at all times. Overall, AnyDesk does work well with Enterprise Linux distributions, given they are popular in workplaces and scenarios where AnyDesk shines, so it should work well.