How to Upgrade from Debian 11 Bullseye to Debian 12 Bookworm

Debian 12, christened “Bookworm”, stands as the latest advancement from the Debian Project, marking a pivotal upgrade from its predecessor, Debian 11 “Bullseye”. The release of “Bookworm” comes after a rigorous development cycle of 1 year, 9 months, and 28 days, during which the Debian team and contributing developers collaborated to refine the open-source platform and extend its capabilities. The result is a robust version of the “Universal Operating System” that caters to diverse use-cases and architectures, reinforcing its adaptability and reach.

In terms of distinguishing improvements and changes, “Bookworm” incorporates several significant enhancements over “Bullseye”, as illustrated in the points below:

Desktop Environments : The updated desktop environments in Debian 12 are a major upgrade. These include Gnome 43, KDE Plasma 5.27, LXDE 11, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, and Xfce 4.18.

Packages and Software Updates : Debian 12 showcases over 11,089 fresh packages, increasing the total count to an impressive 64,419. Furthermore, obsolete packages have been effectively curtailed, resulting in over 6,296 being removed from the repository. More than 43,254 packages have also been updated. Significant software upgrades feature Apache 2.4.57, the Linux kernel 6.1 series, LibreOffice 7.4, OpenJDK 17, and Python 3.11.2, among others.

Translated Man Pages : Debian 12 continues to support global users with an increased number of man-pages translated into multiple languages, such as Czech, Danish, Greek, Finnish, Indonesian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Russian, Serbian, Swedish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

Specialized Blends : Debian 12 debuts a new package in the Debian Med Blend – shiny-server, aimed at simplifying scientific web applications using R. Additionally, the Debian Astro Blend has been enriched with new software packages like astap, planetary-system-stacker, and openvlbi.

ARM64 Secure Boot : The release reinstates support for Secure Boot on ARM64, providing users with UEFI-capable ARM64 hardware the option to boot with Secure Boot mode for improved security.

Architecture Support : Debian 12 extends official support to nine architectures, including 32-bit PC (i386), 64-bit PC (amd64), and 64-bit ARM (arm64). Notably, the new minimum processor requirement for 32-bit PC (i386) is i686.

Cloud Computing : The Debian Cloud team has successfully made Debian 12 "Bookworm" available on several cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, and OpenStack.

Changes in GRUB and Filesystem Layout: By default, GRUB packages in Debian 12 will no longer run os-prober for other operating systems. The release exclusively supports the merged-usr root filesystem layout and discontinues support for the non-merged-usr layout. Systems installed as "Buster" or "Bullseye" will not experience any filesystem changes, but older layout systems will be converted during the upgrade.

The arrival of Debian 12 “Bookworm” reflects the Debian Project’s continuous commitment to innovation, stability, and the delivery of an OS that aligns with the evolving needs of its users. To leverage the advancements of “Bookworm”, the subsequent guide will provide a comprehensive walk-through on upgrading from Debian 11 “Bullseye” to Debian 12 “Bookworm” using CLI commands.

Step 1: Update Debian System Packages

Run the following command in the terminal to update your current Debian 11 Bullseye installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Rebooting your system is crucial if you have updated many packages, including the kernel.

reboot

Step 2: Change “sources.list” to Bookworm

To ensure a smooth transition, it’s crucial to update the sources list from Bullseye to Bookworm. Instead of manually editing the /etc/apt/sources.list file, you can efficiently perform this task using the following command in the terminal:

sudo sed -i 's/bullseye/bookworm/g' /etc/apt/sources.list

For users who require access to non-free and contrib repositories, which may or may not be already enabled, verify their presence by running the following command after updating the sources list:

grep "deb http://deb.debian.org/debian/ bookworm main contrib non-free-firmware" /etc/apt/sources.list

If the previous command returns no output (indicating the line doesn’t exist), use the following sed commands to modify the existing “bookworm main” line by appending “contrib” and “non-free”:

sudo sed -i '/deb http:\/\/deb.debian.org\/debian\/ bookworm main/ s/$/ contrib non-free-firmware/' /etc/apt/sources.list sudo sed -i '/deb-src http:\/\/deb.debian.org\/debian\/ bookworm main/ s/$/ contrib non-free-firmware/' /etc/apt/sources.list

These commands will ensure that your Debian system has access to the non-free and contrib repositories in addition to the main repository.

This is an example of /etc/apt/sources.list open with nano text editor, which after executing the above commands, should look like this or close to it:

Step 3: Run the Upgrade to Debian 12 Bookworm

Initially, you need to synchronize the cache with the Debian 12 Bookworm repositories by running a simple APT update command.

sudo apt update

To upgrade to Debian 12 Bookworm, run the following command in the terminal.

sudo apt full-upgrade

Please note that you may be asked to restart services during the upgrade process, as shown in the example below.

Whether or not to restart services is up to the user. It is important to note that you should not run any important services during the upgrade process. For server users, it is crucial to stop any services such as Nginx, MySQL, and PHP and make backups of configuration files. This is an excellent practice to have in place, regardless of an upgrade.

Once the upgrade process is complete, reboot your system by running the command in the terminal.

reboot

You will notice a new background and the Linux Kernel 6.1 starting during the reboot.

Example:

Please note that the login screen may still display the Debian 11 logo. However, this will be updated soon.

Step 4: Upgrade Post-Installation Check

Verifying the Debian operating version and building using the CAT command is recommended after the upgrade process is finished.

cat /etc/os-release

Example output confirming the upgrade:

Step 5: Clean Up Obsolete Packages (Optional)

Removing old and unnecessary packages from your Debian 12 system for optimal performance and cleanliness is recommended by using the –purge and autoremove commands.

sudo apt --purge autoremove

Troubleshooting

Nvidia Drivers

It is currently suggested to remove Nvidia drivers, as some users have reported issues during upgrades. To do this, use a command to eliminate any remaining Nvidia components on your system.

sudo apt autoremove nvidia* --purge

Another way to uninstall Nvidia drivers is for those installed using the “.run” file. It is advised to remove this installation and use the command provided.

sudo /usr/bin/nvidia-uninstall

As a last resort, if the above options do not work, try uninstalling the CUDA toolkit using the command provided.

sudo /usr/local/cuda-X.Y/bin/cuda-uninstall

It is important to note that you may need to list the directories to locate the CUDA repository correctly.

ls /usr/local/cuda*

In conclusion, upgrading from Debian 11 Bullseye to Debian 12 Bookworm can be a smooth process, but taking the necessary precautions before proceeding is important. It is recommended to back up your data and ensure that all the required packages are up to date. Removing old and unnecessary packages is also suggested to keep your system clean and efficient. Additionally, if you encounter any issues with Nvidia drivers, it is recommended to remove them before upgrading. Following these steps should ensure a successful upgrade to Debian 12 Bookworm.