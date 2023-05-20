How to Remove Firefox Snap from Ubuntu Linux

Ubuntu Linux, a robust, user-friendly, and popular Linux distribution, has long embraced the potential of Snapcraft, a universal packaging system developed by Canonical, the very creators of Ubuntu itself. Within this packaging ecosystem, we find our focus of interest – Firefox, one of the most widely used web browsers, wrapped in the practicality of a Snap package, referred to as Firefox Snap. This packaging format extends the benefits of easy installation and updates, along with compatibility across a multitude of Linux distributions.

However, every coin has two sides, and the Snap packaging system is no exception. While it offers many advantages, it may also bring along certain challenges that may prompt users to consider an alternative. Here, we delve into the reasons to consider removing the Firefox Snap from Ubuntu Linux:

Resource Consumption : One of the key aspects to evaluate in any software is its impact on system resources. Despite their ease of management, Snap packages have been observed to consume more system resources than their traditional counterparts. This increased demand could potentially slow down system performance, a concern that becomes particularly pronounced on older hardware.

Software Limitations: Interoperability and seamless integration are expected features of any software operating within a system. However, Snap packages, including Firefox Snap, have been reported to stumble in this respect occasionally. Users might find that these packages do not integrate as smoothly with the system or other installed software, which may lead to unexpected limitations and a less optimal user experience.

As users of Ubuntu Linux, we are not confined to a single approach. The beauty of this open-source operating system lies in its flexibility and the vast range of options it offers. Therefore, if the Firefox Snap version doesn’t suit your needs or meet your expectations, there’s an alternate path available. This path is paved with the latest stable release of Firefox, made available directly through the Ubuntu Mozilla PPA.

In this guide, we will walk through the process of discarding the Snapcraft version of Firefox and embracing the latest stable release instead. The guide will demonstrate how to remove Snapcraft’s version of Firefox and install the latest stable release of Firefox using the Ubuntu Mozilla PPA.

Section 1: Deactivating and Uninstalling Firefox from Snapcraft

Step 1: Disabling Firefox Snap

The first step in this process is to disable the Firefox snap package. Disabling a snap package essentially puts it into a state where it can no longer run or consume system resources, but its data remains intact on your system. This is particularly useful if you intend to re-enable it later. However, in our case, this is a preparatory step for complete removal.

Here’s the command to disable the Firefox snap:

sudo snap disable firefox

After running this command, the Firefox snap will be deactivated, meaning it won’t be able to launch or consume system resources anymore.

Step 2: Removing Firefox Snap

Once the Firefox snap is disabled, we can proceed with its removal. The command to remove a snap package uninstalls the package and removes all associated data. In this step, we will use the --purge option to ensure that all the data related to Firefox Snap is thoroughly cleaned up from the system.

Run the following command to remove Firefox snap:

sudo snap remove --purge firefox

This command will uninstall the Firefox snap and purge all of its associated data, leaving no residual files on your system.

Section 2: Installing Firefox Using the Ubuntu Mozilla Team PPA

Step 1: Checking and Installing Required Packages

In our journey to secure and up-to-date browsing with Firefox, the first crucial step involves ensuring that our system has all the necessary tools. This prerequisite check relies on the installation of two important packages: software-properties-common and apt-transport-https . The former allows efficient repository management, while the latter equips the package manager to safely retrieve packages via HTTPS.

To affirm the presence of these packages or update them, execute the following command:

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https -y

Step 2: Integrating the Firefox Stable Repository

Having equipped our system, we now steer towards adopting the stable version of Firefox. This pursuit requires integrating the Firefox Stable Repository into our system. In simpler terms, we add the Personal Package Archive (PPA) maintained by the Mozilla Team to our system’s list of repositories. This PPA is a goldmine for Ubuntu users, offering the most recent software versions directly from the developers.

The command for this PPA integration is as follows:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mozillateam/ppa -y

With sudo , we inform the system that we intend to execute the upcoming command with the elevated privileges of a superuser. The add-apt-repository script does the heavy lifting, seamlessly adding the APT repository to our system. Here, ppa:mozillateam/ppa signifies the specific PPA we wish to incorporate. Lastly, the -y flag smoothens our process by auto-confirming any prompts encountered during the operation.

Step 3: Implementing Firefox APT Pinning

To achieve the perfect balance between Firefox’s stable version and the default priority Snapcraft, we employ APT pinning. This technique enables us to assign custom priority levels to different package sources within Ubuntu. To ensure precision and convenience, we use the echo command to directly introduce the required configurations into the configuration file:

echo -e "Package: firefox*

Pin: release o=LP-PPA-mozillateam-ppa

Pin-Priority: 550



Package: firefox*

Pin: release o=Ubuntu

Pin-Priority: -1" | sudo tee /etc/apt/preferences.d/99-mozillateamppa

By defining priorities, we express our preferences:

The Firefox Stable PPA ( Pin-Priority: 550 ) is our top pick. The Firefox Ubuntu Snapcraft repository ( Pin-Priority: -1 ) is deactivated, ensuring Firefox installations via the Mozilla Team PPA instead of Snapcraft.

Step 4: Refreshing the APT Package Index

With a new repository on board, we now need to inform APT about the potential new packages it can fetch. This step, called updating the APT package index, is pivotal for the successful retrieval of packages from the newly added repository.

To update the APT package index, use the following:

sudo apt update

This command nudges APT to refresh its list of known packages based on the repositories stipulated in /etc/apt/sources.list and /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ . This list will now include the recently added PPA, ensuring your system’s awareness of the most recent Firefox version.

Step 4: Installing Firefox: The Stable Version

With the foundation laid and preparations done, we can now proceed to the final step: installing the stable version of Firefox.

Execute the following command to install Firefox:

sudo apt install firefox -y

The apt install command directs the APT utility to install the firefox package, and the -y flag automatically affirms any prompts that might emerge during the operation. Once the command has run its course, your system will be equipped with the most recent stable Firefox version, thereby replacing the Snapcraft version we aimed to avoid.

Step 5: Verifying the Installation

With the installation complete, we want to ensure that everything went as planned. The most effective way to confirm that we are now utilizing the APT’s native version with the Ubuntu Mozilla Team’s PPA Firefox stable version is to execute the following command:

apt-cache policy firefox

This command reveals vital information about the installed version and the repository from which it was fetched. If the output corresponds to the PPA version, you can rest assured that the installation was successful.

Closing Thoughts on Removing Firefox Snap

In conclusion, we’ve explored a comprehensive guide on removing the Snapcraft version of Firefox from an Ubuntu Linux system and replacing it with the stable version from the Mozilla Team’s Personal Package Archive (PPA). This process involves disabling and purging the Snap package, updating the APT package index to recognize the new PPA, and finally installing the stable Firefox version. Following these steps will provide you with the most recent stable version of Firefox and potentially reduce system resource usage and software limitations associated with Snap packages.

Additional Resources and Links

