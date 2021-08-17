Last Updated on August 17, 2021 by Joshua James

Wine is an open-source compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on Unix-like operating systems like Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. It is an interface that translates Windows system calls into equivalent POSIX calls used by Linux and other Unix-based operating systems.

For Linux users, Wine is a savior when running Windows-based applications on UNIX systems. However, not all Windows applications will run in Wine and may have strange crashes or bugs. The Wine AppDB is a database containing a list of applications that have been tested and confirmed to work under Wine.

In the following guide, you will learn how to install and configure Wine on Linux Mint 20 operating systems.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Linux Mint 20.+

Linux Mint 20.+ User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Check Linux Mint if 32-bit or 64-bit

The first step is to identify if your system is 32-bit or 64-bit correctly. To do this, run the lscpu command:

lscpu

Example output:

If you notice the line CPU op-mode(s), this entry tells what you are running.

To break it down:

32-bit means you are running a 32-bit Linux OS

means you are running a Linux OS 32-bit, 64-bit signifies that you are running a 64-bit OS

Install Wine from Linux Mint Repository

Now that you know which version of Wine to install, you can install the latest and most stable version of Wine from the Linux Mints repository.

For 32bit:

sudo apt install wine32

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

For 64bit:

sudo apt install wine64

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Example output:

You can confirm your Wine version to verify installation and build using the following command:

wine --version

Example output:

wine-5.0 (Ubuntu 5.0-3ubuntu1)

Note, installing Wine from the default repository will always be a much older version than what is current from WineHQ.

Install Wine from WineHQ Repository

To use the latest up-to-date versions from Wine, you will need to use their repository to install or update. Wine is under constant development with multiple releases sometimes each month for improvements, bug fixes, and security fixes.

To install, follow the steps below:

Install Architecture

The first step is the add the i386 architecture before installing a 64-bit version of Wine:

sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386

Import the GPG Key

The first step in installing the latest Wine build is to import the GPG key:

sudo wget -qO- https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key | sudo apt-key add -

If downloaded and imported successfully, you should get the output:

OK

Import the Repository (Using Ubuntu 20.04 Focal)

sudo apt install software-properties-common && sudo add-apt-repository 'deb https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/ focal main'

Install Wine

Now that you have imported the GPG key and the official repository, proceed to install Wine using the following command:

sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Or if you prefer to install the development branch use the following:

sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-devel

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Note, the WineHQ Development branch is the most recent version of Wine from the developers. It can often be unstable and should only be installed by developers and not the average user unless you want to live on the edge.

Lastly, verify your Wine version:

wine --version

You should get the following output (EXAMPLE ONLY):

wine-6.15

Post Installation & Configuring

To start Wine, run the command winecfg from your Linux Mint terminal. This command will proceed to install Mono and Gecko and sets the Wine environment.

Press Install to proceed from Mono to Gecko Installer.

Again, press the Install button to proceed to finish the installation off.

Once you have finished, the Wine configuration dialogue will be shown. In this section of the software, you can configure various Wine settings.

The default settings should be sufficient in most cases. However, if you change anything, the Windows version will default Windows 7 to something more recently, such as Windows 10.

Once finished, close the dialogue box by clicking the OK button.

Example of using Wine to Install Windows App

In a brief example, we will use Wine to install the chat application Telegram. Note that this comes natively in Linux packages, but we will use Wine to install the Windows version on a Linux Mint operating system for a guide purpose.

First, download the Telegram Windows Version .exe package.

Next, navigate to your downloads directory and right-click the .exe of the Telegram application you want to install.

Windows x64 version link:

https://telegram.org/dl/desktop/win64

Once you have downloaded the Windows version of Telegram, right-click the .exe. Now you will see Open With winebrowser. Click it to open the Windows application on your Linux Mint 20 operating system.

Next, you will see the first set-up box appear for Telegram.

Select your language, then click the OK button.

Next is the default installs path. As you can see, it has a default install path similar to Windows, C:\users\linuxcapable\Application Data\Telegram. Desktop. Windows applications are installed in most Linux-based systems on your Linux Mint system in the ~/.wine/drive_c/ directory.

For most users, leave as default, and click the Next > button to proceed with the installation.

In the next step, you can change the folder, mostly do not touch this. The default should be fine. Optional, you can opt-out of creating a start menu folder by selecting Don’t create a Start Menu folder.

Click on the Next > button to proceed to the next page.

Once you have done this, you will get a new option to Create a desktop shortcut. By default, it is selected. If you do not wish this, then unselect and click the Next > button.

Lastly, you will see an overview of the options you have selected. If you want to change anything, now is the time.

If everything looks in order and correct, click the Install button to finish the installation of Telegram.

Overall, the installation should take less than 10 seconds once done. You should see the following:

Click the Finish button, and launch Telegram.

Congratulations, your Wine is working correctly to install Windows applications on your Linux Mint system.

Note, if you have issues installing any applications, always use stable versions first before development branches.

Uninstall Wine

Depending on what option you choose how to install Wine, some of the methods to remove are:

Remove Wine 32-bit:

sudo apt remove wine32

Remove Wine 64-bit:

sudo apt remove wine64

Remove WineHQ Stable:

sudo apt remove --install-recommends winehq-stable

Remove WineHQ Development:

sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-devel

Clean up all leftover dependencies:

sudo apt-get autoremove --purge

In the guide, you have now learned how to install Wine, including a demonstration of installing a Windows .exe application using Wine on your Linux Mint-based operating system. Overall, Wine is an excellent program with some real benefits combining Windows and Linux for the user.

Examples of Wine benefits over Windows: