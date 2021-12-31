How to Install Tripwire IDS on Debian 11 Bullseye

Tripwire IDS is a reliable intrusion detection system that identifies changes made to specified files and directories. Tripwire IDS Detects intrusions by analyzing operating systems and applications, resource utilization, and other system activity.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Tripwire IDS on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye.

Debian 11 Bullseye. User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update Operating System

Update your Debian operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@debian~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Debian.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

The tutorial will utilize the terminal for the installation found in Activities > Show Applications > Terminal.

Example:

Advertisement

Install Tripwire on Debian

Tripwire comes as a default package in Debian’s repositories, making it ideal and easy to install. To begin the installation of Tripwire, execute the following command:

sudo apt install tripwire

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed.

As the installation begins, you will get a pop-up Tripwire configuration screen warning you about how the software uses a pair of keys to sign into various files to make sure they are not tampered with. During the installation, during the briefest of moments, an attacker can potentially see these if your system is highly compromised. Make sure your network is secure.

Proceed by pressing (TAB) to highlight the (Ok) selection and hit enter to continue the installation set-up.

Example:

You are prompted to create a site key passphrase in the next screen now or later, which should be done during the setup.

Select <Yes> to create a site key passphrase to continue installing.

Example:

Another warning message arises about the potential of the keys being intercepted for a brief moment during the installation. Again make sure your network is secure and take steps to make sure. This is only really a problem on extensive networks where local users may be sniffing.

Proceed by pressing (TAB) to highlight the (Ok) selection and hit enter to continue the installation set-up.

In the next screen, you are prompted to create a local key passphrase now or later, which should be done during the setup. Note, this is separate from the site key passphrase and should not be identical.

Select <Yes> to create a site key passphrase to continue installing.

Example:

In the next part, you rebuild the Tripwire configuration file.

Select <Yes> to create a site key passphrase to continue installing.

Example:

A common theme you will notice by now is more warning messages. This message explains where Tripwire keeps its policies on attributes of files monitored along with the procedures of changes.

Proceed by pressing (TAB) to highlight the (Ok) selection and hit enter to continue the installation set-up.

Example:

Rebuild the Tripwire policy file.

Select <Yes> to create a site key passphrase to continue installing.

Example:

The following message window will inform you that Tripwire uses two different keys for authentication, which you may have noticed by now. Be sure to make sure these passphrases are recorded down manually somewhere safe.

Proceed by pressing (TAB) to highlight the (Ok) selection and hit enter to continue the installation set-up.

Example:

Enter the site passphrase:

Example:

Re-enter the site passphrase:

Example:

A repeat of the Tripwire uses two different keys, and this is the same message repeated for the site passphrase now being used for the local passphrase.

Proceed by pressing (TAB) to highlight the (Ok) selection and hit enter to continue the installation set-up.

Example:

Enter the local passphrase:

Example:

Re-enter the local passphrase:

Example:

At this point, you should receive a message saying Tripwire has been installed.

Example:

Congratulations, you have installed Tripwire. Now, continue to configure Tripwire.

How to Configure Tripwire on Debian

Now the long journey of never-ending pop-ups is complete, and now it’s time for you to configure the basics of your Tripwire installation on your Debian operating system.

The first thing you need to do is generate Tripwire keys and initialize the database. You can use any text editor on Debian to configure Tripwire. For the guide, we will use nano.

First, navigate to the directory of Tripwire.

cd /etc/tripwire/

Now bring up your (twcfg.txt) configuration file by executing the following command:

sudo nano twcfg.txt

Example:

The default settings are primarily ok here, and it’s recommended you change the default (REPORTLEVEL=3) to (REPORTLEVEL=4). Once done, hit (CTRL+O) to save then (CTRL+X) to exit.

Now you will generate a new configuration file by executing the following terminal command:

sudo twadmin -m F -c tw.cfg -S site.key twcfg.txt

You will be prompted for your site passphrase.

Enter the passphrase and press the ENTER KEY.

Example output:

You will create the following file (twpolmake.pl) to optimize the Tripwire policy using the nano text editor.

sudo nano twpolmake.pl

Then enter the following code into your file:

#!/usr/bin/perl $POLFILE=$ARGV[0]; open(POL,"$POLFILE") or die "open error: $POLFILE" ; my($myhost,$thost) ; my($sharp,$tpath,$cond) ; my($INRULE) = 0 ; while () { chomp; if (($thost) = /^HOSTNAME\s*=\s*(.*)\s*;/) { $myhost = `hostname` ; chomp($myhost) ; if ($thost ne $myhost) { $_="HOSTNAME=\"$myhost\";" ; } } elsif ( /^{/ ) { $INRULE=1 ; } elsif ( /^}/ ) { $INRULE=0 ; } elsif ($INRULE == 1 and ($sharp,$tpath,$cond) = /^(\s*\#?\s*)(\/\S+)\b(\s+->\s+.+)$/) { $ret = ($sharp =~ s/\#//g) ; if ($tpath eq '/sbin/e2fsadm' ) { $cond =~ s/;\s+(tune2fs.*)$/; \#$1/ ; } if (! -s $tpath) { $_ = "$sharp#$tpath$cond" if ($ret == 0) ; } else { $_ = "$sharp$tpath$cond" ; } } print "$_

" ; } close(POL) ;

Once complete, save the file (CTRL+O) then exit the nano editor (CTRL+X).

Next, if you are using SUDO, you will need to switch to the root account, or else you cannot continue.

su

Now create the configuration file using the following.

perl twpolmake.pl twpol.txt > twpol.txt.new / sudo twadmin -m P -c tw.cfg -p tw.pol -S site.key twpol.txt.new

Note that twadmin may require sudo command if you face a twadmin not found error.

Example output:

You will create a new Tripwire database by executing the following command in your terminal.

sudo tripwire -m i -s -c tw.cfg

Note, to display the generated database, use the following command:

sudo twprint -m d -d /var/lib/tripwire/debian.twd

Note, this may take a few minutes.

To keep the tripwire IDS database you created up to date, execute the following command:

sudo tripwire --update --accept-all

Example output:

Now, it’s a good idea to test the tripwire system by running it. Execute the command to do so:

sudo tripwire -m c -s -c /etc/tripwire/tw.cfg

Tripwire files its reports to the default location at (/var/lib/tripwire/report/):

cd /var/lib/tripwire/report/ && ls

If you like to review any report located in the directory, use the following print command.

sudo twprint -m r -t 4 -r /var/lib/tripwire/report/<report file name>.twr

Advertisement

How to Verify Tripwire on Debian

Now you have installed and configured your tripwire system, and it’s best to do some quick tests to make sure the tripwire is working correctly at this point. The ideal way is to create a few files and run the tripwire against them to detect the files.

First, create some files:

sudo touch test1 test2 test3

The next step is to run the Tripwire to make sure the Tripwire can successfully detect the files:

sudo tripwire --check --interactive

If you have no errors in your Tripwire IDS, you should see the newly created files.

Example:

Note, you can also check the generated reports at any given time by executing the following command:

sudo twprint --print-report --twrfile /var/lib/tripwire/report/<report file name>.twr

How to Setup Cronjob Report

To set up a cronjob to have automatic reporting at desired times, type the following command:

sudo crontab -e

Now make up the desired time you want to run your report. If unsure of how to set a time, use Crontab.Guru.

Run every 12 hours example:

00 */12 * * * /usr/sbin/tripwire --check

The reports will be generated and stored at the file location(/var/lib/tripwire/report/).

Advertisement

Comments and Conclusion

To round things up, you have installed and configured Tripwire IDS on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Overall, hackers usually contaminate a hijacked system with trojans, backdoors, and manipulated files. Tripwire helps prevent this problem by encrypting information (checksums, file sizes, Mtime, ctime, inode, etc.) and essential directories and files and storing the information in a database.