How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 20.04

Spotify is a popular music streaming service that has taken the world by storm since its launch in 2006. With over 320 million active users across 178 countries, it has become one of the most widely used music platforms globally. Its user-friendly interface and a vast library of songs, podcasts, and other audio content make it a go-to choice for music lovers of all ages.

Here are some reasons for Spotify’s popularity:

Large Music Library: Spotify offers a vast music library, boasting over 70 million songs, podcasts, and other audio content. This gives users a wide variety of options, ensuring they can find music that suits their preferences.

Personalized Playlists: Spotify uses an advanced algorithm to create personalized playlists for each user based on their listening habits, search history, and preferences.

User-Friendly Interface: The platform is easy to navigate, with a simple and intuitive user interface that makes it easy to search for music and create playlists.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Spotify is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, making it easy to access music from any device.

Affordable Pricing: Spotify offers a free plan with ads and premium plans that allow users to access ad-free music and additional features at a reasonable price.

Unlike its competitors, Spotify’s vast music library and personalized playlist feature stand out from other music streaming services such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal. It also offers cross-platform compatibility, which is not always available with other music streaming services.

This guide will demonstrate how to install Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the command line terminal and Spotify apt repository, Flatpak, or Snapcraft. Whether you’re a Linux user looking to stream music or a Spotify user looking to try out a new operating system, this guide will provide step-by-step instructions on getting Spotify up and running on your Ubuntu machine.

Method 1: Install Spotify with APT

Installing Spotify on Ubuntu is first by using the APT package manager and importing the official Spotify repository. This option is ideal for most users as it allows for easy updates. Here’s a step-by-step guide to installing Spotify with APT:

Begin by ensuring that your system is up-to-date to avoid any conflicts. Run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install the necessary dependencies required for installing Spotify using the APT method with the following command:

sudo apt install curl libcanberra-gtk-module software-properties-common apt-transport-https

Import the GPG key using the following command:

curl -sS https://download.spotify.com/debian/pubkey_7A3A762FAFD4A51F.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/spotify.gpg > /dev/null

Add the official repository by running the following command:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/spotify.gpg] http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

Update your system to reflect the newly imported repository by running the following:

sudo apt update

Finally, install Spotify by running the following command:

sudo apt install spotify-client

Note you may need to reboot your computer if you immediately try to open it after installing. Once you reboot, the issue will resolve itself.

reboot

Following these steps will successfully install Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the APT package manager.

Method 2: Install Spotify with Flatpak

Another method for installing Spotify on Ubuntu is using the Flatpak package manager. However, it’s worth noting that Flatpak is not pre-installed on Ubuntu distributions due to Snap, which is Flatpak’s rival, owned by Canonical and Ubuntu.

Install the Spotify client using the following command:

flatpak install flathub com.spotify.Client

If you don’t have Flatpak installed on your Ubuntu machine, refer to our installation guide. The guide utilizes a LaunchPAD PPA from the Flatpak team to ensure you get the latest version of Flatpak for all versions of Ubuntu.

Method 3: Install Spotify with Snapcraft

The third way to install Spotify on Ubuntu is using the Snapcraft package manager. By default, Snapcraft should already be installed on Ubuntu systems unless it was removed previously. Here are the steps to install Spotify with Snapcraft:

Install the snap core to avoid any conflicts with the following command:

sudo snap install core

Create a symlink to enable classic snap support. This command is also useful in the future if you want to install other applications using Snaps:

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

Install the Spotify snap package using the following command:

sudo snap install spotify

With these steps, you can successfully install Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the Snapcraft package manager.

How to Launch Spotify

Once you have successfully installed Spotify on Ubuntu using one of the three methods (APT, Flatpak, or Snapcraft), you can easily launch the application. Here’s how to do it:

Launch Spotify with APT Command:

Open the terminal and enter the following command to launch Spotify:

spotify

Launch Spotify with Flatpak Command:

Open the terminal and enter the following command to launch Spotify:

flatpak run com.spotify.Client

Launch Spotify with Snap Command:

Open the terminal and enter the following command to launch Spotify:

snap run spotify

If you prefer to launch the Spotify application using the icon on Ubuntu, here are the steps:

Click on the “Activities” button in the top left corner of the screen. Search for “Spotify” in the search bar and click the Spotify icon to launch the application.

Example of Spotify Application icon on Ubuntu:

Once you open Spotify, you will see the first default landing screen. If you are new to Spotify or Linux, here are some tips to help you get started with Spotify on Ubuntu:

Open Spotify: To open Spotify, search for it in the Activities menu or click on the Spotify icon on your desktop if you have created a launcher.

Sign in: If you already have a Spotify account, enter your login details to access your playlists and saved songs. If you don’t have an account, you can create one by clicking the “Sign Up” button.

Browse and Search for Music: You can search for music using the search bar at the top of the screen. You can also explore new music by clicking on the “Browse” tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Create Playlists: Click the “New Playlist” button in the left-hand sidebar to create a playlist. Give your playlist a name, and then search for songs to add to your playlist.

Save Songs: You can save individual songs by clicking the “heart” icon next to the title. You can save entire albums by clicking the “Save” button.

Check out Recommendations: Spotify provides personalized recommendations based on your listening history. You can access these recommendations by clicking on the “Discover” tab.

Connect to Other Devices: You can connect Spotify to other devices, such as your phone or speaker, by clicking the “Devices Available” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Customize Your Settings: You can customize your Spotify settings by clicking on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen. You can adjust your playback settings, notifications, and social media sharing preferences here.

Following these tips, you can start with Spotify on Ubuntu and enjoy listening to your favorite songs, podcasts, and other audio content.

Example of Spotify application on Ubuntu desktop:

Congratulations, you have successfully installed and launched Spotify.

Additional Tips

How to Remove (Uninstall) Spotify

If you no longer need Spotify on your Ubuntu machine, you can easily remove it using the following methods, depending on the installation method you used:

APT Remove Method

Open the terminal and run the following command to remove Spotify:

sudo apt remove spotify-client

If you don’t plan on reinstalling Spotify in the future, you can remove the repository by running the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

Lastly, remove the GPG key with the following command:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/spotify.gpg

Flatpak Remove Method

Open the terminal and run the following command to remove Spotify:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data flathub com.spotify.Client

After uninstalling Spotify, you can run the following command for any leftover clean-up:

flatpak remove --unused

Snap Remove Method

Open the terminal and run the following command to remove Spotify:

sudo snap remove spotify

With these steps, you can successfully uninstall Spotify from your Ubuntu machine, regardless of the installation method you used.

Conclusion

In summary, installing Spotify on Ubuntu is a straightforward process with multiple options available to users. Whether using APT, Flatpak, or Snapcraft, users can quickly and easily install Spotify on their machines and access its vast music and audio content library.

