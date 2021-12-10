How to Install PyCharm IDE on Fedora 35

PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git).

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational using the third-party repository by phracek/PyCharm or Flatpak.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35

Fedora Linux 35 User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update Operating System

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@fedora ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

Use the following command with the root password to log in to use the root account.

su

Install Dependency Required

Before installing the installation, run the following command to install or check that the package dnf-plugins-core is installed on your Fedora desktop.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core -y

By default, this should be installed.

To ensure that the IDE can successfully load, you will need the default Python 3. xx installed on your Fedora system. If you are using Python versions already, this can be skipped.

sudo dnf install python3 python3-devel python3-distutils-extra -y

Failure to install these may affect loading PyCharm if you skipped and noticed the error return and run the command above.

The tutorial will utilize the terminal, which can be found in your show applications menu.

Example:



Option 1 – Install PyCharm Community with RPM

The first option is to install the third-party repository by phracek/PyCharm. This would be the better solution to install first to keep in line with the DNF Manager and most of your packages on your Fedora system.

Given this is a third-party repository, there are always risks, but this repository has been around for quite a while and is as safe as any other reputable third-party repository, even Fedora themselves recommended it.

First, create and open up the repository file using any text editor:

sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/phracek-PyCharm-fedora-35.repo

Next, copy and paste the following.

[copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:phracek:PyCharm] name=Copr repo for PyCharm owned by phracek baseurl=https://download.copr.fedorainfracloud.org/results/phracek/PyCharm/fedora-$releasever-$basearch/ type=rpm-md skip_if_unavailable=True gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=https://download.copr.fedorainfracloud.org/results/phracek/PyCharm/pubkey.gpg repo_gpgcheck=0 enabled=1 enabled_metadata=1

Next, save the file CTRL+O, then exit CTRL+X.

With this repository, you can only install the Community version. To do this, use the following command.

sudo dnf install pycharm-community

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Note that you will be prompted to import the GPG key during the installation.

Example:

Importing GPG key 0xFF7D24C0: Userid : "phracek_PyCharm (None) <phracek#PyCharm@copr.fedorahosted.org>" Fingerprint: 7161 2B3D 3E98 8966 5267 E041 7281 8A63 FF7D 24C0 From : https://download.copr.fedorainfracloud.org/results/phracek/PyCharm/pubkey.gpg Is this ok [y/N]:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed and complete the installation.

For updates, all you need to do is run the standard dnf update or upgrade commands that you would for the rest of your system packages.

Example:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

To remove PyCharm using this method, use the following command.

sudo dnf remove pycharm-community -y

Optionally, you can remove the repository also.

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/phracek-PyCharm-fedora-35.repo

Option 2 – Install PyCharm with Flatpak

The second option may suit users who prefer using Flatpak, which comes natively installed on Fedora systems. Ideally, this is an alternative backup but still a solid option if you do not want to add the community PyCharm repository.

First, install the Flatpak package if you have removed it.

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

Next, you need to enable Flatpack for Fedora using the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Note the message. This will be covered later on.

are not in the search path set by the XDG_DATA_DIRS environment variable, so applications installed by Flatpak may not appear on your desktop until the session is restarted.

Flatpak only features Community and Professional and not the Educational.

For most, the Community is recommended for first-time use.

Install PyCharm Community:

flatpak install flathub com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Community

Install PyCharm Professional:

flatpak install flathub com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Professional

Example output (Community):

Type Y twice, then press the ENTER KEY twice to proceed with the installation.

YOU MUST RESTART YOUR PC IF THE APPLICATION ICON IS MISSING OR THE APP IS NOT LAUNCHING FOR THE FIRST TIME!

You can log in and out of your session to view the application icon or use the following terminal command.

sudo reboot

Note, if your icon is not missing and your app launches, ignore the above command.

However, if you need to update manually, use the following command.

flatpak update

To remove the Flatpack version of PyCharm, use the following command.

Remove PyCharm Community:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Community -y

Remove PyCharm Professional:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Professional -y

Type Y and then ENTER KEY to proceed with the removal of PyCharm using the Flatpak method.

Note that PyCharm can take longer to load than other installation method options.



Option 3 – Install PyCharm All Versions with Snapcraft (Snap)

The second option is to use the Snap package manager. Ubuntu migrating users would be familiar with Snapcraft, given it’s featured heavily on Ubuntu systems.

First, install Snap as it does not come natively installed like similar distributions.

sudo dnf install snapd -y

By default, Snap service should be started and enabled on startup. If this hasn’t occurred, use the following command.

sudo systemctl enable snapd --now

Next, some packages come in classic, so you need to create a symlink to enable classic snap support.

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

If you are installing Snap for the first time, it is advised to install the core files to avoid conflicting issues:

sudo snap install core

Example output:

core 16-2.52.1 from Canonical✓ installed

Next, it is recommended to restart the snap service at this point.

sudo systemctl restart snapd

Next, verify the Snapd service is running by using the systemctl command:

systemctl status snapd

Example:

Next, install the PyCharm.

Install PyCharm Community:

sudo snap install pycharm-community --classic

Install PyCharm Professional:

sudo snap install pycharm-professional --classic

Install PyCharm Educational:

sudo snap install pycharm-educational --classic

Example output (Community):

pycharm-community 2021.2.3 from jetbrains✓ installed

This informs you that PyCharm was successfully installed and the version number.

YOU MUST RESTART YOUR PC IF THE APPLICATION ICON IS MISSING OR THE APP IS NOT LAUNCHING FOR THE FIRST TIME!

You can log in and out of your session to view the application icon or use the following terminal command.

sudo reboot

Note, ignore the above command if your application icon is not missing and your app launches.

Snap packages are more significant in size than traditional repositories through the DNF package manager. However, the trade-off is more straightforward maintained packages that are often updated to the latest version.

For the future, to update along with and any other packages installed by Snap, run the following command:

sudo snap refresh

If you no longer need PyCharm installed, remove it using the Snap remove command.

Install PyCharm Community:

sudo snap remove pycharm-community

Install PyCharm Professional:

sudo snap remove pycharm-professional

Install PyCharm Educational:

sudo snap remove pycharm-educational

Example output (Community):

pycharm-community removed

How to Launch PyCharm

Now that you have the PyCharm client installed, launching can be done in two ways.

In your terminal type:

Launch PyCharm Community:

pycharm-community

Launch PyCharm Professional:

pycharm-professional

Launch PyCharm Educational:

pycharm-educational

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance:

Launch PyCharm Community:

flatpak run com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Professional flatpak run com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Community

Launch PyCharm Professional:

flatpak run com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Professional

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > PyCharm.

If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you launch PyCharm, you will potentially come across two pop-ups.

The first pop-up is the standard terms of use.

Press the accept button to continue.

Example:

The second pop-up is requesting if you would like to share anonymous data to help improve the application.

Choose either to send or not to send to continue.

Example:

Once you open PyCharm, you will see the first default landing screen.

Example (Community):

Congratulations, you have successfully installed and launched PyCharm.



In the tutorial, you have learned how to install PyCharm on your Fedora 35 desktop using two different methods, which you can change in the future if you prefer using one package manager over another.

Overall, it is worth installing PyCharm if you are heavily developing using the Python programming language. If you are learning Python, you do not need to be an expert, and it will help you understand just as well, if not better, than any of the more prominent names in the IDE field.

For further information, visit the official PyCharm documentation.