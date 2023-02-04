How to Install PHPUnit 10 on Fedora Linux





PHPUnit is a widely used and well-established testing framework for PHP developers. It was created in 2002 by Sebastian Bergmann and has since become an integral part of the PHP development community. PHPUnit provides developers with a tool to write and run tests on their PHP code, allowing them to verify its functionality and identify any potential issues before releasing it to the public. The framework mimics real-world scenarios, helping developers ensure their code works as expected under various conditions.

A summary of PHPUnit features, pros, and cons as follows:

Features of PHPUnit:

Assertion methods: PHPUnit provides multiple assertion methods that developers can use to test the behavior of their code.

Data-driven testing: The framework supports data-driven testing, allowing developers to run the same test against multiple data sets.

Functional testing: PHPUnit makes it possible to test the interactions between different parts of the code, helping to ensure that the application works as expected.

Test-Driven Development (TDD): PHPUnit supports TDD, a software development methodology where tests are written before the actual code.

Test reporting: PHPUnit generates detailed test reports, providing developers with a clear picture of the code’s behavior and performance.

Pros of using PHPUnit:

Improved quality and stability: By catching bugs and potential issues early in the development process, PHPUnit helps improve the overall quality and stability of the application.

Increased efficiency: The framework makes fixing bugs easier and more cost-effective, reducing the risk of defects making their way into production.

Better informed decisions: PHPUnit provides developers with a clear picture of their code’s behavior and performance, allowing them to make informed decisions about improving it.

One of the cons of PHPUnit is that it has a steep learning curve for new users. Additionally, it requires a significant investment of time and resources to set up and configure, especially for larger projects. However, once set up, the benefits of using PHPUnit are numerous and well worth the investment.

Overall, PHPUnit is an essential tool for PHP developers. With the step-by-step guide in this article, you’ll have PHPUnit up and running on your Fedora system in no time by installing the latest version using the command line terminal and utilizing the Remi PHP repository for the latest version.

Please note that the latest major version of PHPUnit 10 requires PHP ≥ 8.1 and is not backward compatible with previous versions. To accommodate this requirement, the PHPUnit package is designed to be installed alongside versions 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. This allows you to continue using earlier versions of PHPUnit for existing projects while also taking advantage of the new features and improvements offered by the latest version.

Step 1: Update Fedora

Before installing PHPUnit, it’s important to ensure that your Fedora system is fully up-to-date with the latest packages. You can do this by running the following command in your terminal.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This will check your system for available upgrades and prompt you to proceed with the upgrades if desired. By keeping your system up-to-date, you can ensure a smooth and successful installation of PHPUnit.

Step 2: Import Remi RPM for Fedora Linux

By default, Fedora’s repositories provide access to an older version of PHPUnit. Although Fedora is an upstream release, it is not a rolling release Linux distribution, so it may not always have the latest versions of PHPUnit and PHP. To install the latest version of PHPUnit, it is recommended to import the Remi PHP RPM. This will provide access to the most up-to-date PHPUnit version, ensuring you have access to the latest features and bug fixes.

At the moment, Remi provides support for Fedora 37, Fedora 36, and Fedora 35. To install the Remi RPM for PHP, you must use one of the following commands that match your specific Fedora distribution version.

For Fedora 37:

sudo dnf install http://rpms.remirepo.net/fedora/remi-release-37.rpm -y

For Fedora 36:

sudo dnf install http://rpms.remirepo.net/fedora/remi-release-36.rpm -y

For Fedora 35:

sudo dnf install http://rpms.remirepo.net/fedora/remi-release-35.rpm -y

Now, if you prefer to work with a specific version of PHP, list the available versions from Remi Repository.

sudo dnf module list php

Then enable the version you want to work with; for example, work with PHP 8.2

sudo dnf module enable php:remi-8.2

Please remember that for PHP 10, a minimum requirement of PHP 8.1 is necessary.

sudo dnf module enable php:remi-8.1

Step 3: Install PHPUnit

Once you have met the prerequisites, you can install PHPUnit 10 on Fedora. The easiest way to install PHPUnit is to use the package manager, DNF. To install PHPUnit, run the following command.

sudo dnf --enablerepo=remi install phpunit10

Example output:

Alternatively, if you have specific requirements or limitations, you can also choose to install older versions of PHPUnit, such as PHPUnit 9 or PHPUnit 8. This can be done by specifying the desired version when installing PHPUnit using the dnf command. For example.

sudo dnf --enablerepo=remi install phpunit9

or

sudo dnf --enablerepo=remi install phpunit8

Alternatively, run the complete installation of all available versions.

sudo dnf --enablerepo=remi install php-phpunit-PHPUnit

By installing an older version of PHPUnit, you can ensure compatibility with existing projects or applications that may not support the latest version.

Step 4: Using PHPUnit on Fedora Linux

Creating a Test Case

To get started with PHPUnit, you need to create a test case. A test case is a piece of code that tests a specific aspect of your project. Create a new file with the “.php” extension in your project directory to create a test case.

In this file, include the following code.

<?php declare(strict_types=1); use PHPUnit\Framework\TestCase; final class ExampleTest extends TestCase { public function testAddition(): void { $this->assertSame(2, 1 + 1); } }

This code creates a simple test case that tests adding two numbers.

Running Tests

To run the tests in your test case, use the following command.

phpunit path/to/testcase.php

Conclusion

Installing PHPUnit on Fedora Linux is a straightforward process. With the step-by-step guide in this article, you should have PHPUnit up and running on your Fedora system in no time. PHPUnit is an essential tool for PHP developers, and with it installed, you’ll be able to automate your testing process and ensure the quality of your code.

