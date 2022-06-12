Pale Moon is a web browser built on an independently developed source that offers features and optimizations to improve stability. It was forked off from Firefox/Mozilla code many years ago. Its focus is efficiency in use by carefully selecting what should be included – it has full customization options alongside this growing collection of tools!

Pale Moon provides a balance of features and performance to satisfy the needs for general use while still evolving technology on Web standards. More information about Pale Moon for those that have never heard about the browser before can visit Pale Moon’s information page.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Pale Moon Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about maintaining and removing the browser versions.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid potential conflict issues during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Required Packages

The following dependencies will need to be installed to install Pale Moon successfully. Most of these packages are already on your system, but running the command can help ensure they’re installed.

sudo apt install curl apt-transport-https gnupg2 -y

If you skip and encounter issues, return and just run the command.

Import Pale Moon Repository

The first step is to import the GPG key to verify the authenticity of the packages. In your terminal, execute the following command to import to your keychain.

curl -fsSL https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:stevenpusser/xUbuntu_22.04/Release.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/home_stevenpusser.gpg > /dev/null

Next, import the repository.

echo 'deb http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/stevenpusser/xUbuntu_22.04/ /' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:stevenpusser.list

Now run an APT update to reflect the newly imported repository.

sudo apt-get update

Install Pale Moon Browser

Now that you have imported the repository, you can install the browser.

sudo apt install palemoon -y

Next, confirm the version of your browser in your terminal that will verify the successful installation.

palemoon -v

How to Launch Pale Moon Browser

After the installation, you can run Pale Moon by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Pale Moon

Alternatively, if you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open Pale Moon Browser, a pop-up message will appear asking you to select the browser as the default for your Ubuntu desktop.

This is user choice, select your options and click Ok to proceed.

Example:

Once done, you can begin using and customizing your Pale Moon browser.

Example:

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Pale Moon Browser on your desktop.

How to Update/Upgrade Pale Moon Browser

To update, run the APT update in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

How to Remove (Uninstall) Pale Moon

Users no longer interested in having Pale Moon installed use the command to remove the browser.

sudo apt remove palemoon

Ideally, you will want to remove the repository as well.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/home:stevenpusser.list

Comments and Conclusion

Pale Moon is worth considering if you’re looking for a fast, efficient web browser that doesn’t sacrifice customization or features. Its independently developed source code is also a great option if you’re concerned about your privacy and security online.