How to Install Nmap on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

Nmap, which stands for Network Mapper, is an open-source tool that has become a cornerstone for network administrators, cybersecurity professionals, and enthusiasts worldwide. This powerful software allows users to discover hosts and services on a computer network, thereby creating a “map” of the system.

Nmap is widely recognized for its efficiency, flexibility, and comprehensive features. It is often used for tasks such as network inventory, managing service upgrade schedules, monitoring host or service uptime, and even for more sophisticated tasks such as penetration testing, network auditing, and vulnerability detection.

Here’s why you, as an Ubuntu user, might find Nmap incredibly useful for your desktop or server:

Network Security Auditing: You can use Nmap to identify open ports and the services running on those ports. This knowledge can help you shore up your defenses, close unnecessary ports, and manage the services allowed on your network.

You can use Nmap to identify open ports and the services running on those ports. This knowledge can help you shore up your defenses, close unnecessary ports, and manage the services allowed on your network. Troubleshooting and Network Analysis: Nmap can diagnose network problems and analyze your network’s overall performance, making it an invaluable tool for system and network administrators.

Nmap can diagnose network problems and analyze your network’s overall performance, making it an invaluable tool for system and network administrators. Flexibility and Compatibility: Nmap is versatile and can handle a variety of tasks efficiently. Moreover, being compatible with numerous platforms, including Ubuntu, it can be easily integrated into existing workflows.

Nmap is versatile and can handle a variety of tasks efficiently. Moreover, being compatible with numerous platforms, including Ubuntu, it can be easily integrated into existing workflows. Discovery and Inventory: With Nmap, you can discover devices on your network, their operating systems, the services they are running, and even the type of packet filters and firewalls they are using.

With Nmap, you can discover devices on your network, their operating systems, the services they are running, and even the type of packet filters and firewalls they are using. Open-Source Nature: Being open-source, Nmap has a vast community support, which means continual updates, extensive resources, and a wealth of shared knowledge.

Being open-source, Nmap has a vast community support, which means continual updates, extensive resources, and a wealth of shared knowledge. Scripting Engine: One of Nmap’s unique features is its powerful scripting engine. Users can write their own scripts to automate a variety of networking tasks.

As a crucial addition to any Ubuntu desktop or server, Nmap’s wide array of features are indispensable in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and operational continuity of your systems. This tool will prove to be an asset, whether you’re securing a small home network or managing enterprise-scale operations.

In the following guide, we will demonstrate how to install Nmap on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using CLI commands utilizing the APT package manager or by source, along with getting started on some basic Nmap commands. You’ll find the process straightforward and, with a bit of practice, the use of Nmap could transform your approach to network management and security.

Section 1: Install Nmap with Ubuntu Repository

Step 1: Updating Your Ubuntu System

Before embarking on the installation of any new software, it’s important to make sure your Ubuntu system is up-to-date. This step ensures the smooth installation of new packages and fortifies your system’s security by applying the latest patches and fixes.

Let’s initiate the system update by executing the following command in the terminal. This command performs an update check for all packages and then upgrades those packages to their latest version:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

The sudo command allows you to run the update as a superuser, ensuring you have the necessary permissions to execute these operations. apt update fetches the package information from all configured sources – essentially, it’s making sure it has the latest list of packages from each repository. Following the && , apt upgrade installs new versions of packages you’ve already installed, effectively updating your system.

Step 2: Installing Nmap from the Ubuntu Repository

Now that your Ubuntu system is fully updated, you’re ready to proceed with the installation of Nmap. Thankfully, Ubuntu includes Nmap in its primary software repositories, meaning you can install Nmap directly without having to add any additional repositories or compile any source code.

You can initiate the installation of Nmap by running the following command:

sudo apt install nmap

This command will fetch Nmap from the repository, resolve any dependencies, and proceed with the installation.

Step 3: Verifying the Installation

After the installation process is complete, it’s crucial to verify that Nmap has been correctly installed and is ready to use. One straightforward method to confirm this is by checking the version of Nmap that’s been installed on your system.

Use the following command to check the version of Nmap:

nmap --version

The command nmap --version will provide output detailing the installed version and build of Nmap. This not only confirms that Nmap is installed correctly but also ensures you’re working with the most recent version.

Section 2: Installing Nmap by Compiling from Source

In some cases, users might require the latest version of Nmap, or the pre-packaged version provided in Ubuntu’s repositories, might not meet their specific needs. Compiling Nmap from source provides a solution for such users, ensuring you have the absolute latest features and updates. This method involves extra steps, and you would need to check for updates and re-compile regularly, but it could provide benefits for advanced users or specific requirements.

Step 1: Preparation – Installing Developer Tools

Before delving into the source code world, we need to prepare our system with the right tools. The package ‘build-essential’ contains an informational list of packages that are considered essential for building Ubuntu packages, including the gcc compiler, make, and other required tools. This package will allow us to compile and build Nmap from the source. To install ‘build-essential’, open your terminal and enter:

sudo apt install build-essential

Step 2: Acquiring the Nmap Source Code

The next step is to download the Nmap source code. This can be obtained from the official Nmap download page. Here, we’re going to use the ‘wget’ command to download the latest stable release. Please note that at the time of this guide, the latest stable release is 7.93, but this may vary. Always check the download page for the newest version number and link, and adjust the command accordingly.

To download the Nmap source code, use the following:

wget https://nmap.org/dist/nmap-7.93.tar.bz2

Step 3: Extracting the Nmap Source Code

Having downloaded the Nmap source code, we now need to extract the files from the archive. To do this, use the following commands:

bzip2 -cd nmap-7.93.tar.bz2 | tar xvf - cd nmap-7.93

Step 4: Configuring the Build

We’re now ready to start the configuration process. This prepares the Nmap source code for compilation on your specific system, ensuring compatibility and optimized performance. To configure the build, run the following:

./configure

Step 5: Compiling Nmap

With the build configured, we can now compile the source code. This is done using the ‘make’ command, which reads the ‘Makefile’ in the Nmap source directory and compiles the source code accordingly:

make

Step 6: Installing Nmap

Now that we’ve successfully compiled the source code, we can install Nmap. This step places the compiled program in appropriate directories on your system. To install Nmap, use the following:

make install

Step 7: Verifying the Installation

After installation, it’s crucial to confirm that Nmap has been correctly installed from the source and it’s the latest version. To check this, use the command:

nmap --version

This command will display the installed version of Nmap, which should correspond to the version of the source code you downloaded. With this, you’ve successfully compiled and installed the latest version of Nmap from source on your Ubuntu system.

Section 3: Mastering Basic Nmap Commands

Nmap offers a multitude of commands that provide powerful and varied functionality, but it’s important to start with the basics. Understanding these fundamental commands will form a solid foundation for building more complex network scanning and mapping strategies. This section explores some of these basic commands and their respective functions.

Step 1: Performing a Basic Scan

A simple ping scan is the most straightforward scan you can perform with Nmap. This scan tests whether a host is reachable and responsive. This is achieved by sending Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) echo request packets to the target hosts and waiting for a response.

Execute the following command to perform a simple ping scan:

nmap -sn 192.168.1.0/24

In the above command, -sn instructs Nmap to perform a ping scan. The 192.168.1.0/24 specifies the range of IP addresses to be scanned – in this case, it’s all IP addresses from 192.168.1.1 to 192.168.1.254 inclusive.

Step 2: Scanning Specific Ports

Nmap can also be directed to scan specific ports on a host. This can be useful when you want to investigate a particular service or when you suspect a specific port may be vulnerable.

Use the following command to scan a specific port:

nmap -p 80 192.168.1.1

In this command, -p followed by 80 tells Nmap to scan port 80 (typically used for HTTP web services). The 192.168.1.1 is the IP address of the target host.

Step 3: Scanning Multiple Ports

In situations where you want to scan more than one port at the same time, Nmap provides an easy way to do this. You simply need to list the ports separated by commas.

Execute the following command to scan multiple ports:

nmap -p 80,443 192.168.1.1

Here, -p followed by 80,443 instructs Nmap to scan both port 80 and port 443 (commonly used for HTTPS services).

Step 4: Performing a Full Port Scan

Sometimes, you may need to perform a comprehensive scan of all 65535 ports. While this type of scan is time-consuming, it gives you the most complete view of the open ports on a host.

Here’s the command to perform a full port scan:

nmap -p- 192.168.1.1

In this case, -p- instructs Nmap to scan all ports on the host 192.168.1.1 .

Closing Thoughts on Installing Nmap on Ubuntu Linux

In conclusion, we’ve delved into the realm of network security and exploration with Nmap, a powerful and flexible tool essential for anyone working in cybersecurity, network administration, or related fields. We’ve covered the process of installing Nmap on Ubuntu, both 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and 20.04 Focal Fossa, ensuring your system’s packages are up-to-date beforehand. We’ve also explored some basic yet fundamental Nmap commands for network scanning.

This journey into Nmap’s functionalities is only the beginning, as the tool offers extensive features and capabilities beyond what we’ve touched on. It provides an arsenal of techniques for network discovery, port scanning, version detection, and more, making it a must-have addition to your toolbox.

Additional Resources and Links

We encourage further exploration of Nmap and its various functionalities. Here are some excellent official resources that provide comprehensive information about Nmap: