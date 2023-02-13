How to Install Nginx on Fedora Linux

NGINX is a powerful open-source software for web services, including serving dynamic and static web content, acting as a reverse proxy server, and more. Recently, it has gained immense popularity as a web server, even overtaking Apache in some market share reports. Its popularity is its high performance, stability, and scalability, making it a top choice for hosting websites and web applications.

NGINX was first developed in 2004 by Igor Sysoev, who was looking for a solution to handle the high-traffic demands of his website, Rambler. He wrote the first version of NGINX in C and released it as open-source software. The software quickly gained popularity and became the go-to solution for web server needs. In 2011, NGINX, Inc. was formed to provide commercial support and development for the software.

One of the key features that sets NGINX apart from other web servers is its ability to handle a high number of concurrent connections. This makes it an ideal solution for websites that receive a lot of traffic, as it can take many requests without slowing down. Additionally, NGINX is known for its low memory usage, making it a cost-effective option for hosting websites.

NGINX also strongly focuses on security, providing features like SSL certificate support, password protection, and IP address blocking. It also can act as a reverse proxy, which means it can forward requests from the Internet to another server. This can be useful for load balancing, as it distributes incoming requests among multiple servers, improving the overall performance and reliability of the system.

Another significant aspect of NGINX is its modular design, which allows users to add or remove features as needed. This makes it highly customizable and suitable for many use cases. It also has a rich ecosystem of modules, including third-party modules, which can be added to enhance its functionality.

To summarize, here is a detailed list of features that NGINX provides:

High Performance and Scalability: NGINX can handle many concurrent connections, making it an ideal solution for websites that receive a lot of traffic.

Low Memory Usage: NGINX is known for its low memory usage, making it a cost-effective option for hosting websites.

Strong Focus on Security: NGINX provides features like SSL certificate support, password protection, and IP address blocking.

Reverse Proxy: NGINX can act as a reverse proxy, which means it can forward requests from the Internet to another server.

Modular Design: NGINX has a modular design, which allows users to add or remove features as needed.

Rich Ecosystem of Modules: NGINX has a rich ecosystem of modules, including third-party modules, which can be added to enhance its functionality.

SSL Support: NGINX provides support for SSL certificates, making it easy to secure your website with HTTPS.

Load Balancing: NGINX can distribute incoming requests among multiple servers, improving the overall performance and reliability of the system.

Easy Configuration: NGINX has a straightforward configuration syntax, making it easy to set up

This guide will teach you how to install NGINX on Fedora Linux and configure it for your needs. By the end of this guide, you will have a solid understanding of NGINX and its features and the knowledge to set up and configure your own NGINX web server on Fedora.

Step 1: Update Fedora

Before we install Nginx, it’s a good idea to update your Fedora system to ensure it’s running the latest version of all packages. You can do this by running the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Step 2: Install Nginx

As an upstream release, Fedora offers Nginx as a default option in its repository. This means that the version of Nginx available is either up-to-date or close to it, making the installation and maintenance process simple compared to Long-Term Support (LTS) distributions, where you might need a more frequently updated version of Nginx, mainly if you are not operating in a strict production environment.

To install Nginx on Fedora, open your terminal and execute the following command:

sudo dnf install nginx

After the installation, it is recommended to verify the successful installation of Nginx by using the following command:

nginx -v

Upon executing the command, if the installation was successful, you should receive an output displaying the version of Nginx that has been installed.

By default, Fedora installs the stable version of Nginx. However, for those who require the mainline version of Nginx, a guide is available that explains the steps to enable Nginx mainline on Fedora Linux.

Step 3: Configure FirewallD Rules

When installing Nginx on Fedora, it is essential to note that the firewall rules for standard ports 80 and 443 are not automatically added. To ensure the proper functioning of Nginx, it is necessary to set the firewall rules before proceeding with other configurations. The following instructions will help you set the appropriate firewall rules, depending on the ports you plan to use.

To open port 80 for HTTP traffic:

sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=http

To open port 443 for HTTPS traffic:

sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=https

Once you have set the firewall rules, it is important to reload the firewall to ensure that the changes take effect:

sudo firewall-cmd --reload

By following these steps, you can ensure that the firewall is configured correctly for Nginx, allowing it to serve web content through the desired ports effectively.

Step 4: Verify Nginx Installation

Before proceeding with any further configurations, it is advisable to check that Nginx is installed and functioning correctly. To do this, you can verify the status of Nginx from the backend using the following command:

systemctl status nginx

If the Nginx server is not enabled, run the following command that will start the service immediately and enable it on system startup.

sudo systemctl enable nginx --now

The command will provide information on the status of Nginx, including whether it is active or not and if there are any errors present. In a fresh installation on an uncomplicated server environment, the result should indicate that Nginx is active without any errors. This step is crucial in ensuring that Nginx is properly installed and ready for use.

To ensure that Nginx is appropriately configured and functioning, you can perform a test by accessing the Nginx test page using the server’s IP address. To obtain the server’s IP address, you can use the following command:

curl -4 icanhazip.com

If the above command does not work, you may need to install the curl package on your system.

sudo dnf install curl

If the previous steps were executed successfully, the expected output should be as follows:

XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX IP address

With your server’s IP address obtained, you can now test the default landing page of Nginx by opening your preferred internet browser. Enter the server’s IP address in the address bar and verify that the default landing page is functioning correctly.

http://your_server_ip

or

http://localhost

Upon successful completion of the previous steps, you should be able to see the following page in your internet browser:

By visiting the Nginx test page using the server’s IP address, you can verify that Nginx is appropriately set up and ready for use. This step is an integral part of the Nginx installation and configuration process, ensuring that the software functions as expected.

Step 5: Create Server Block Directories

This section guides you through the first stages of setting up a domain using the example domain “example.com.” However, it is essential to replace this with your actual domain name. We will create the necessary web directories and configure the site files in the parent directory /var/www/.

The first step is to create the directory for your domain using the following command and the “-p” flag, which creates any necessary parent directories:

sudo mkdir -p /var/www/your_domain/html

Once the directory has been created, it is essential to assign the owner of the directory to ensure that the necessary permissions are in place. This can be done by executing the following command:

sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/your_domain/html

The next step is to assign the necessary permissions to the directory. This ensures that the owner has the necessary read, write, and execute permissions for the files while granting only read and execute permissions to groups and others. The following command can be used to assign the permissions:

sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/your_domain

It is important to note that while it is possible to use the /usr/share/nginx/html directory instead, it is recommended for new users to use the /var/www directory method, as it is a more straightforward approach.

Step 6: Create an HTML Test Page

To verify that your Nginx installation and server block directories are correctly set up, it is necessary to create a test page. This test page will serve as confirmation that your Nginx server is operational.

To create the test page, you can use the nano editor by executing the following command:

nano /var/www/your_domain/html/index.html

In the newly created file within the nano editor, you can enter the following content:

<html> <head> <title>Welcome to your_domain!</title> </head> <body> <h1>Success! The your_domain server block is working!</h1> </body> </html>

Once you have entered the content, it is important to save the file by using the following keyboard shortcut:

CTRL+O

After saving the file, you can exit the nano editor by using the following keyboard shortcut:

CTRL+X

By creating this test HTML page, you can verify that your Nginx installation and server block directories are correctly set up and ready for use.

Step 7: Create Nginx Server Block

By default, Nginx server blocks are typically managed in the /etc/nginx/conf.d directory. However, the exact method for managing server blocks may vary depending on the version and distribution of Nginx being used. For this guide, we will be using the sites-available and sites-enabled directories.

To create the necessary directories, execute the following commands:

sudo mkdir /etc/nginx/sites-available sudo mkdir /etc/nginx/sites-enabled

Next, you will need to open the nginx.conf file and make some changes. Specifically, you will need to remove or comment on the “include /etc/nginx/default.d/.conf;” line and add the line “include /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/.conf;”

sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

The updated nginx.conf file should look similar to the following example:

user nginx; worker_processes auto; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log; pid /run/nginx.pid; # Load dynamic modules. See /usr/share/doc/nginx/README.dynamic. include /usr/share/nginx/modules/*.conf; events { worker_connections 1024; } http { log_format main '$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] "$request" ' '$status $body_bytes_sent "$http_referer" ' '"$http_user_agent" "$http_x_forwarded_for"'; access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log main; sendfile on; tcp_nopush on; tcp_nodelay on; keepalive_timeout 65; types_hash_max_size 4096; include /etc/nginx/mime.types; default_type application/octet-stream; ###EDIT HERE### # # include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf; include /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/*.conf; }

Once you have made the necessary changes, save the file (CTRL+O) and exit (CTRL+X).

With the directories and nginx.conf file set up, you can now create the server block configuration file for your domain. For this guide, we will use the file name “your_domain.conf”, but you can choose any name you prefer. To create the file, execute the following command:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/your_domain.conf

You can then paste the following example code into the file, which is an HTTP-only example for basic testing purposes:

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name your_domain www.your_domain; root /var/www/your_domain/html; index index.html index.htm; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ =404; } }

In this example, the server listens for two server names, “your_domain” and “www.your_domain,” on port 80. You will need to replace “your_domain” and “www.your_domain” with your actual domain names and the root directory with the location of the root directory you created earlier.

Once you have made the necessary changes, save the file (CTRL+O) and exit (CTRL+X).

Finally, you will need to create a symbolic link from the sites-available directory to the sites-enabled directory. This can be done using the following command:

sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/your_domain.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

This will allow Nginx to pick up the server block configuration for your domain.

Before you finalize the configuration of your Nginx server block, it is essential to access and modify the default nginx.conf file. This can be accomplished by using the following command in your terminal:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Uncomment the following line or add it if it is not present. This step is crucial to prevent potential issues with your Nginx configuration. In case of accidental duplication, the nginx test command will reveal this and provide information for resolution.

server_names_hash_bucket_size 64;

Adjusting the server name’s hash bucket size is essential as this can prevent difficulties that may arise when adding additional servers. Before properly restarting the Nginx service, it is recommended to perform a test to ensure proper functionality. The following command can be used to test Nginx:

sudo nginx -t

The output should be if there are no errors in the syntax:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

If the test returns a positive result, indicated by the “ok” output, it is necessary to restart the Nginx server to apply the changes made during configuration. This can be done using the following command:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

Finally, to verify that your Nginx server block is live, open your preferred internet browser and enter the server domain name into the address bar. If the configuration was successful, you should be able to access and view the content hosted on your Nginx server.

Note: If you are facing problems with the display of the test page, it could be due to the presence of a preset server block in the nginx.conf file. In such cases, you may need to remove this block from the nginx.conf file.

Additional Tips

Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL Free Certificate

To enhance the security of your Nginx server, it is recommended to run it on HTTPS using an SSL certificate. One of the most convenient and efficient ways to obtain such a certificate is through Let’s Encrypt, a free, automated, and open certificate authority run by the non-profit organization Internet Security Research Group (ISRG). To obtain a certificate from Let’s Encrypt, you must install the certbot package. The installation process can be performed using the following command:

sudo dnf install python3-certbot-nginx

After successfully installing the certbot package, you can proceed to create your SSL certificate by executing the following command:

sudo certbot --nginx --agree-tos --redirect --hsts --staple-ocsp --email you@example.com -d www.example.com

To fully secure your Nginx server, it is recommended to implement force HTTPS 301 redirects, a Strict-Transport-Security header, and OCSP Stapling. Before executing the commands, adjust the email address and domain name to match your specific needs.

With these optimizations in place, your URL will change from HTTP://www.example.com to HTTPS://www.example.com, with an automatic redirect from the old HTTP URL to the new HTTPS URL.

To further simplify the process of maintaining a secure Nginx server, it is possible to set up a cron job to renew the SSL certificates using certbot automatically. The certbot package provides a script that automates this process, and it is recommended to perform a dry run before fully implementing the renewals to ensure proper functioning.

sudo certbot renew --dry-run

To proceed with setting up automatic certificate renewals, you will need to access your crontab window through the terminal. This can be done by executing the following command:

sudo crontab -e

If your Fedora system does not have the Cron utility installed by default, you can easily install it using the following command:

sudo dnf install cronie

After accessing your crontab, you will need to specify the frequency of automatic certificate renewals. It is recommended to check for renewals daily, and the renewal script will only update the certificate if necessary. If you need assistance determining the best time for renewals, you can use the crontab.guru free online tool for guidance.

00 00 */1 * * /usr/sbin/certbot-auto renew

To save the changes made to your crontab, press (SHIFT) and (:) followed by typing (wa) and then exit the editor by typing (qa).

Observing the terminal output lets you verify if the task was added successfully.

crontab: installing new crontab

Managing Nginx Service

With Nginx now successfully set up on your server, it is important to keep in mind the following management guidelines:

To stop the Nginx webserver:

sudo systemctl stop nginx

To start the Nginx webserver:

sudo systemctl start nginx

To restart the Nginx webserver:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

To reload the Nginx webserver (For more minor changes not requiring a restart):

sudo systemctl reload nginx

To disable Nginx on server boot:

sudo systemctl disable nginx

To start Nginx on server boot (Automatically enabled on installation):

sudo systemctl enable nginx

Access Nginx Server Logs

First, navigate to the logs directory and list files:

cd /var/log/nginx/ ls

In this directory, you will find the access.log and error.log files, which contain valuable information about the incoming requests to your server and any possible errors.

Regularly monitoring these logs can detect potential issues, diagnose problems, and track your server’s performance. Additionally, log files can be helpful for auditing purposes, as well as for troubleshooting and debugging.

It is recommended to set up log rotation to prevent the logs from growing too large and consuming too much disk space. A log rotation solution can automatically archive and compress old logs and can be set to run at specified intervals, such as daily, weekly, or monthly.

To view logs in real-time in your terminal, use the sudo tail -f /location/of/log path command.

sudo tail -f /var/log/nginx/access.log

This command will display the most recent logs in real-time and continue to update as new logs are added. This can be useful for troubleshooting any issues that may arise with your Nginx server. Additionally, you may want to periodically review your logs to monitor the performance and usage of your server.

To display the last 30 lines of a log file, you can use the following command:

sudo tail -f /var/log/nginx/access.log -n 30

This command lets you quickly view the recent activity in the log file, making it a helpful tool for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes.

Configure Nginx Log Rotate

Logrotate is a tool that automatically manages the compression and archiving of log files generated by Nginx. The tool is pre-configured and installed with Nginx, but you can modify its settings to suit your needs.

To modify the log rotation settings, access the Nginx log rotation configuration file located in the /etc/logrotate.d/ directory. This file can be edited to specify the desired log rotation frequency, compression, and other settings per your requirements.

sudo nano /etc/logrotate.d/nginx

The Nginx log rotation configuration file can be found in the exact location of the logs themselves. You can modify the log rotation settings to meet your specific needs, such as rotating logs weekly instead of daily or retaining a certain number of log files. However, leaving the default settings in place is recommended unless there is a specific requirement for software such as fail2ban monitoring.

/var/log/nginx/*.log { daily missingok rotate 14 compress delaycompress notifempty create 0640 www-data adm sharedscripts prerotate if [ -d /etc/logrotate.d/httpd-prerotate ]; then \ run-parts /etc/logrotate.d/httpd-prerotate; \ fi \ endscript postrotate invoke-rc.d nginx rotate >/dev/null 2>&1 endscript }

Daily/Weekly/Monthly: This option determines the frequency of log file rotation. The default setting is daily, which rotates the logs every day, and you can change this to weekly or monthly if you prefer. Rotate: This option determines the number of log files to keep. The default setting is 14, meaning Nginx will keep the last 14 logs and remove the older ones. You can change this to any number that suits your needs. Compress: This option determines if the rotated log files should be compressed. By default, the rotated logs are compressed, but you can turn this off if you prefer. Delaycompress: This option determines if the compression of the rotated log files should be delayed. By default, the compression is not delayed, but you can turn this on if you prefer. Missingok: This option determines if logrotate should continue even if the log file is missing. By default, missingok is set to “no,” meaning logrotate will stop if the log file is missing. Copytruncate: This option determines if the log file should be truncated instead of rotated. By default, copytruncate is set to “no,” which means that the log file will be rotated. Create: This option determines the ownership and permissions of the rotated log files. By default, the rotated logs are owned by root and have permissions set to 644. Sharedscripts: This option determines if the postrotate script should be run after all logs have been rotated. By default, sharedscripts is set to “yes,” which means that the postrotate script will be run after all logs have been rotated.

Understanding these options and their implications is essential before making any changes to the Nginx logrotate settings. The default settings are suitable for most users, but you can make changes if necessary to suit your specific requirements.

Update Nginx

To ensure a smooth and successful upgrade process, it is recommended to back up the Nginx configuration file, nginx.conf, before proceeding with the upgrade. This step is crucial as it protects the configuration settings and customizations made to the file. You can back up the nginx.conf file using the following command:

sudo cp /etc/nginx/nginx.conf /etc/nginx/nginx.conf.bak

By running this command, you are creating a copy of the nginx.conf file in the same directory with a .bak extension. In case of any issues during the upgrade process, you can restore the original configuration file from the backup.

Alternatively, you can back up the entire Nginx directory, which includes all configuration files, modules, and other components, by using the following command:

sudo tar -czvf nginx_backup.tar.gz /etc/nginx/

This command creates a gzipped tar archive of the entire Nginx directory and saves it in the current working directory.

To update Nginx to the latest version, run the following command:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

If an upgrade is available, run the upgrade.

Remove Nginx

To uninstall Nginx, you can execute the following terminal command:

sudo dnf remove nginx

This command will not only remove Nginx but also remove any dependencies that were installed along with Nginx but are no longer in use.

Conclusion

In conclusion, installing Nginx on Fedora Linux is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps. By following the tutorial, you can have a working web server up and running in no time. It is essential to back up your Nginx directory or your nginx.conf file before upgrading or uninstalling Nginx. Additionally, configuring your Nginx server block, setting up a test HTML page, and securing your server with Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates are essential to ensure your website runs smoothly. With Nginx installed, you can start serving dynamic web content and host multiple websites on the same server, making it a versatile and robust web server.

