How to Install Nextcloud Client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

The Nextcloud desktop client is a great way to keep your files synchronized between your computer and your Nextcloud server. Any file you add, modify, or delete on your computer will be updated on the server, and any changes made on the server will be reflected on your computer. This is a great way to keep your photos, videos and documents backed up and accessible from anywhere.

In addition, the desktop client allows you to work offline with your files, so you can continue to work even if you are not connected to the internet. Thanks to the Nextcloud desktop client, you can have peace of mind knowing that your files are safe and always accessible.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Nextcloud Desktop Client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA or Flatpak with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Nextcloud Client – APT PPA Method

First, one of the best methods is to install the Nextcloud client using the APT package manager method to import and install the PPA by the “Nextcloud development” team.

The PPA comes in both stable and development for those who want to use the latest bleeding-edge release. Both of these share the same installation, so if you import both PPAs, the newest version is selected, which will be from the alpha branch.

Import Nextcloud Client Stable

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nextcloud-devs/client -y

Import Nextcloud Client Alpha

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nextcloud-devs/client-alpha -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the application.

sudo apt install nextcloud-client -y

Install Nextcloud Client – Flatpak Method

The next option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager unless you have it pre-installed already.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install software using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub com.nextcloud.desktopclient.nextcloud -y

How to Launch Nextcloud Client

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, the software can be launched using the following command.

nextcloud

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run com.nextcloud.desktopclient.nextcloud

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open the software, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> Nextcloud

Example:

Once you have launched the Nextcloud client, you can log in and proceed to use the desktop client with Nextcloud.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Nextcloud Client

The best method to ensure your installation is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) Nextcloud Client

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove nextcloud-client

Next, for users that installed the PPA version, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use the software again.

Remove Stable PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:nextcloud-devs/client -y

Remove Alpha PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:nextcloud-devs/client-alpha -y

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.nextcloud.desktopclient.nextcloud

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

The Nextcloud desktop client is a powerful and convenient way to keep your files synchronized between your devices. Whether you are working on a project at home and need access to the duplicate files on your work computer or want to ensure that all of your photos and videos are backed up securely online, the Nextcloud desktop client is the perfect solution for you. Try it today!