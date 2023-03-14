How to Install Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Mixxx is a robust, open-source DJ software designed for music enthusiasts and professional DJs looking to seamlessly mix tracks, craft playlists, and control music. If you aim to install Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its key features is crucial.

Key Features of Mixxx:

Cross-Platform Compatibility : With support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Mixxx is accessible to a broad user base, ensuring a consistent experience across different operating systems.

: With support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Mixxx is accessible to a broad user base, ensuring a consistent experience across different operating systems. Timecode Vinyl Control : For traditionalists who use vinyl records and turntables, Mixxx offers timecode vinyl support, providing an intuitive way to control music.

: For traditionalists who use vinyl records and turntables, Mixxx offers timecode vinyl support, providing an intuitive way to control music. Beatmatching Engine : The software has a built-in beatmatching engine, simplifying and synchronizing the tempo between tracks for smoother transitions.

: The software has a built-in beatmatching engine, simplifying and synchronizing the tempo between tracks for smoother transitions. MIDI Controller Support : Users can leverage MIDI controllers with Mixxx, allowing a customized setup and workflow that aligns with individual preferences and needs.

: Users can leverage MIDI controllers with Mixxx, allowing a customized setup and workflow that aligns with individual preferences and needs. Auto DJ Functionality : The Auto DJ feature in Mixxx enables the creation of automated playlists based on user preferences, ensuring continuous music play without manual intervention.

: The Auto DJ feature in Mixxx enables the creation of automated playlists based on user preferences, ensuring continuous music play without manual intervention. High-Quality Recording: Users can record and share their mixes in high-quality audio formats, showcasing their creativity and sharing their work with a wider audience.

With these features, Mixxx stands out as a user-friendly, versatile DJ software that caters to both novices and seasoned professionals. The subsequent guide will walk you through the straightforward process to install Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, unlocking a world of musical creativity and exploration.

Import Mixxx Team APT PPA on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before Mixxx Installation

Keeping your system up to date is crucial for optimal performance and security. To update your system packages and upgrade any outdated packages, open your terminal and run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This will update your package list and install any available updates.

Step 2: Add Mixxx Launchpad PPA to Ubuntu

You can choose between the stable build and the nightly build. The nightly build updates more frequently; however, you must regularly check for updates.

Choose one of the following commands to import the repository of your choice:

Import Mixxx Stable Repository:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mixxx/mixxx -y

Import Mixxx Nightly Repository:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mixxx/nightlies -y

Install Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Step 1: Install Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

After properly configuring the Mixxx Team PPA, proceed with the Mixxx installation by running the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt install mixxx

This command will install the latest version of Mixxx on your system.

Step 2: Verify Mixxx Installation on Ubuntu

Once you complete the installation, verify the successful installation of Mixxx by running the following command in the terminal:

mixxx --version

This command will display the version number and other information about the installed version of Mixxx.

Launch Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

First, if you still have your terminal window up, you can launch Mixxx immediately using the following command:

mixxx

Alternatively, to launch Mixxx using the application icon on Ubuntu, use the following steps:

Click on the “Activities” button in the top left corner of the screen. Click on the “Show Applications” icon. Search for the Mixxx icon in the application menu. Click on the Mixxx icon to launch the software.

Pin Demonstrative screenshot capturing the moment Mixxx is launched from the application menu on a system running Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Getting Started with Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

After successfully installing Mixxx on Ubuntu, follow these first-time tips to start using the software efficiently:

General Tips for Mixxx with Ubuntu

Explore the Interface : Familiarize yourself with the Mixxx interface. Understanding the layout and where different features are located will streamline your DJing process.

: Familiarize yourself with the Mixxx interface. Understanding the layout and where different features are located will streamline your DJing process. Load and Analyze Tracks : Before mixing, load your tracks into the library and let Mixxx analyze them. This step helps detect BPM and set up the grids, which is crucial for beatmatching.

: Before mixing, load your tracks into the library and let Mixxx analyze them. This step helps detect BPM and set up the grids, which is crucial for beatmatching. Practice Basic Controls: Spend time practicing with the play, cue, sync, and EQ knobs. Knowing these basic controls is fundamental to your DJing experience.

Mixxx Customization Tips with Ubuntu

Select Your Preferred Skin : Mixxx comes with various skins. Navigate to Options > Skins to select one that suits your aesthetic and workflow preferences.

: Mixxx comes with various skins. Navigate to to select one that suits your aesthetic and workflow preferences. Adjust Latency Settings : Adjust the latency settings under Options > Preferences > Sound Hardware for optimal performance. Lower latency provides a faster response but demands more from your CPU.

: Adjust the latency settings under Options > Preferences > Sound Hardware for optimal performance. Lower latency provides a faster response but demands more from your CPU. Customize Keyboard Shortcuts: Mixxx allows you to set custom keyboard shortcuts. Tailor them to your liking for quicker and more efficient control during your sessions.

Other Useful Mixxx Tips with Ubuntu

Use Headphones for Cueing : Connect headphones and set up headphone cueing. This feature is invaluable for preparing your next track without affecting the main output.

: Connect headphones and set up headphone cueing. This feature is invaluable for preparing your next track without affecting the main output. Leverage Auto DJ Feature : Enable the Auto DJ feature when you need a break. It automatically loads and plays tracks from the Auto DJ playlist, giving you time to relax.

: Enable the Auto DJ feature when you need a break. It automatically loads and plays tracks from the Auto DJ playlist, giving you time to relax. Explore Built-in Effects: Mixxx comes with several built-in audio effects. Experiment with them to add flavor and uniqueness to your mixes.

Mixxx Community and Support

Join the Mixxx Community : Engage with other Mixxx users and developers in the community forums and mailing lists. It’s a great place to share experiences, learn tips, and get advice.

: Engage with other Mixxx users and developers in the community forums and mailing lists. It’s a great place to share experiences, learn tips, and get advice. Refer to the Manual: The Mixxx Manual is a comprehensive resource that provides detailed explanations and guides on various features and functionalities.

Following these tips, you’ll familiarize yourself with Mixxx and enhance your DJing skills and enjoyment of the software.

Pin A visual example of what users can expect to see in the default user interface of Mixxx upon first launch on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Additional Commands for Mixxx with Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Remove Mixxx from Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

To uninstall Mixxx on Ubuntu Linux, open the Terminal and run the following command:

sudo apt remove mixxx

This will remove the Mixxx package from your system.

To remove the Mixxx Launchpad PPA from your system with the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:mixxx/mixxx -y

or

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:mixxx/nightlies -y

This will delete the Mixxx Launchpad PPA file from your system.

Conclusion

In this guide, we walked you through installing Mixxx on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. We began by importing the necessary PPA, proceeded with the Mixxx installation, and shared best practices for using this dynamic DJ software. Additionally, we provided clear instructions on removing Mixxx and its associated PPA from your system in the future, should the need arise. With these steps, you are well-equipped to enjoy a seamless and engaging music-mixing experience on your Ubuntu system.