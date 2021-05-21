How to Install Microsoft Edge Beta Ubuntu 20.04





















It is still funny to say Microsoft Edge and Linux. Microsoft does have a working beta, and it has been in development for several months with a fair bit of attention in weekly builds. It’s something Microsoft wants to get onto the Linux market as soon as possible.

A stable launch is not too far away in the future, but I suspect it will be in the next few months to the end of the year. I doubt Microsoft will want to waste time, given how much work has already gone on it.

With Linux getting ever so popular as a new alternative to Windows and Mac OSX, Microsoft needs to capitalize on the Linux market to stay relevant.

But how does one install Microsoft Edge Beta if we want to try it now? Follow our guide below:

Option 1 – Desktop Visual Install

Download Microsoft EDGE Beta Ubuntu

Visit the Official Microsoft Edge. For Ubuntu 20.04/21.04 Desktop, we choose the Debian package naturally.

The next screen will pop up with Microsoft’s Software License Terms, hit accept, and download.

The download manager pop-up asked to save or open with, in this guide, we choose to save the file.

Hit right-click in your Downloads directory or the nominated directory you saved Microsoft Edge Beta to select Open With Software Install. You will see a new screen pop up from the Software Install screen, just hit install.

Install Microsoft EDGE Beta Ubuntu

Find your newly installed Microsoft Edge in your Show Applications menu, right-click it and add to favorites, so it’s accessible from your desktop.

Open up Microsoft Edge, which will take you to a Welcome to the Beta Dev Channel where you can contribute and find out more information. Congrats, you have successfully installed Microsoft Edge Beta.

Please note that Microsoft added its repository so that Edge will update as per your Software & Update rules. You can check it by going in and confirming the repository is added, just like below.

Option 2 – Terminal Install

Download Package and Key of Microsoft EDGE Beta Ubuntu Terminal

Open your Ubuntu terminal by shortcut key Ctrl+Alt+T, and we will next acquire the Microsoft Edge package by typing the following command:

curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | gpg --dearmor > microsoft.gpg

Installation of Microsoft EDGE Beta Ubuntu Terminal

After completing this, we now move to the installation phase, which is quite a simple process. Type the following sudo commands:

sudo apt update

sudo apt install microsoft-edge-dev -y

Please note to remove Microsoft Edge at anytime you can do so by this command:

sudo apt remove Microsoft-edge-dev

I tested out Microsoft Edge on both Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04, and they both work very well for a Beta. I did not notice glitches visiting the usual websites I go to, and it’s pretty refreshing to know now I got another option If I get feed up with Firefox or Google Chrome.

Most people in the Linux community will put Microsoft Edge last as a default goes to Browser. Still, if Microsoft put in the work and doesn’t repeat some past mistakes, Microsoft could see it slowly gain some traction in the Linux community once we have an official launch and not in development mode.

I must admit this is an exciting move by Microsoft in the long run, and maybe we might see some more Linux/Microsoft Conversions, native OneDrive app next?