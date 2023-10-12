How to Install MariaDB on Arch Linux

Embarking on a journey to install MariaDB on Arch Linux opens up a world of robust database management capabilities for developers and businesses alike. MariaDB, renowned for its high performance, scalability, and versatile usage, has become a preferred database management system for various applications, from small-scale projects to expansive enterprise deployments.

Key Attributes of MariaDB:

Open-Source Nature : MariaDB thrives on its open-source and community-driven development model, ensuring it evolves to meet user needs while offering free usage and distribution.

: MariaDB thrives on its open-source and community-driven development model, ensuring it evolves to meet user needs while offering free usage and distribution. MySQL Compatibility : Designed with MySQL compatibility in mind, MariaDB allows for the seamless use of existing MySQL applications, connectors, and tools without necessitating significant modifications.

: Designed with MySQL compatibility in mind, MariaDB allows for the seamless use of existing MySQL applications, connectors, and tools without necessitating significant modifications. Optimized Performance : Recognized for its enhanced performance and scalability, MariaDB caters to various applications and deployment sizes.

: Recognized for its enhanced performance and scalability, MariaDB caters to various applications and deployment sizes. Diverse Storage Engines : With support for various storage engines, including the default InnoDB and its proprietary Aria, MariaDB allows users to select an engine that best aligns with their specific use cases.

: With support for various storage engines, including the default InnoDB and its proprietary Aria, MariaDB allows users to select an engine that best aligns with their specific use cases. Advanced Security : MariaDB fortifies database management with advanced security features, such as role-based access control, data-at-rest encryption, and plugin-based authentication.

: MariaDB fortifies database management with advanced security features, such as role-based access control, data-at-rest encryption, and plugin-based authentication. Active Development: The MariaDB Foundation, together with the community, actively develops and supports MariaDB, ensuring it remains contemporary and secure.

MariaDB stands out for its technical features, the vibrant community, and the MariaDB Foundation that actively contributes to its development and support. This ensures that users have access to a wealth of knowledge, resources, and assistance, making it a reliable choice for database management.

Now, with a foundational understanding of MariaDB’s capabilities and advantages, let’s transition into the guide, where we will delve into how to install MariaDB on Arch Linux, ensuring a smooth and secure setup for your database management needs.

Step 1: Update Arch Linux Before MariaDB Installation

Initiating the MariaDB installation necessitates an up-to-date Arch Linux system. This preliminary step ensures the system is fortified with the latest security patches and software versions, providing a stable environment for subsequent installations:

sudo pacman -Syu

Executing the above command, sudo pacman -Syu , prompts the system to synchronize the package database and update all installed packages, safeguarding against potential vulnerabilities and ensuring compatibility with the MariaDB installation.

Step 2: Install MariaDB on Arch Linux via Pacman Command

Next, run the following command to install MariaDB on Arch Linux utilizing the pacman package manager and Arch Linux repository:

sudo pacman -S mariadb

Upon executing sudo pacman -S mariadb , the system may request confirmation to proceed with the installation. After the installation, initializing the MariaDB database is paramount, executed with the following command:

sudo mariadb-install-db --user=mysql --basedir=/usr --datadir=/var/lib/mysql

Example output:

Pin Step-by-step through the installation and database initialization of MariaDB on Arch Linux, ensuring a secure and stable setup.

Step 3: Enable MariaDB Service on Arch Linux

Ensuring MariaDB operates seamlessly post-installation involves enabling the service, ensuring its automatic startup upon system boot, and initiating its immediate run the command:

sudo systemctl enable mariadb --now

You can optionally verify the MariaDB installation by checking its version:

mariadb --version

Moreover, to ascertain the operational status of the MariaDB service, utilize the following command:

systemctl status mariadb

Example:

Pin Systemd status confirming MariaDB is operating correctly and has been successfully started on Arch Linux.

Step 4: Run MariaDB Security Script on Arch Linux

Securing MariaDB post-installation is paramount to safeguard data and deter unauthorized access. Fresh installations of MariaDB, while robust, may possess default settings that are potentially susceptible to unauthorized exploitations or intrusions. MariaDB provides a security script designed to navigate users through enhancing the security of their installation.

Executing the MariaDB Security Script

Initiate the security script by executing the following command:

sudo mariadb-secure-installation

Throughout the execution of the script, several prompts will appear, each about a specific security enhancement:

Defining the Root Password : Establish a robust password for the root user to ensure exclusive access to authorized users.

: Establish a robust password for the root user to ensure exclusive access to authorized users. Restricting Remote Root Access : Limit root access strictly to the local host, negating unauthorized remote access.

: Limit root access strictly to the local host, negating unauthorized remote access. Eliminating Anonymous Users : Purge any anonymous user accounts that may have been instantiated during installation.

: Purge any anonymous user accounts that may have been instantiated during installation. Deleting the Test Database: Remove the default test database, which anonymous users could potentially access.

Respond with “Y” to each prompt to affirmatively apply the respective security enhancement.

Example Output

Here is an example of how the mariadb-secure-installation script output might look with the appropriate responses:

[joshua@arch-linux ~]$ sudo mariadb-secure-installation NOTE: RUNNING ALL PARTS OF THIS SCRIPT IS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL MariaDB SERVERS IN PRODUCTION USE! PLEASE READ EACH STEP CAREFULLY! In order to log into MariaDB to secure it, we'll need the current password for the root user. If you've just installed MariaDB, and haven't set the root password yet, you should just press enter here. Enter current password for root (enter for none): OK, successfully used password, moving on... Setting the root password or using the unix_socket ensures that nobody can log into the MariaDB root user without the proper authorisation. You already have your root account protected, so you can safely answer 'n'. Switch to unix_socket authentication [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. Enabled successfully! Reloading privilege tables.. ... Success! You already have your root account protected, so you can safely answer 'n'. Change the root password? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. New password: Re-enter new password: Password updated successfully! Reloading privilege tables.. ... Success! By default, a MariaDB installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone to log into MariaDB without having to have a user account created for them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a production environment. Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. ... Success! Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from 'localhost'. This ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network. Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. ... Success! By default, MariaDB comes with a database named 'test' that anyone can access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed before moving into a production environment. Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. - Dropping test database... ... Success! - Removing privileges on test database... ... Success! Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far will take effect immediately. Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y <---- Type Y then press the ENTER KEY. ... Success! Cleaning up... All done! If you've completed all of the above steps, your MariaDB installation should now be secure. Thanks for using MariaDB!

Pin Ensuring a secure MariaDB setup by executing the provided security script after initial installation on Arch Linux.

Step 5: MariaDB Database Tables Upgrade Tool

In instances where you’ve performed an upgrade from a previous MariaDB version, you must verify your database tables’ compatibility and fix any issues that emerged during the upgrade. MariaDB provides a specialized tool, the MariaDB Database Tables Upgrade Tool, to ease this process.

Engaging the MariaDB Database Tables Upgrade Tool

To deploy the MariaDB Database Tables Upgrade Tool and ensure the optimal condition of your database tables, employ the following command:

sudo mariadb-upgrade

Example output (the database was already updated):

Upgrade your MariaDB installation securely with the mariadb-upgrade command, demonstrated on Arch Linux.

Additional Commands for MariaDB on Arch Linux

Remove MariaDB from Your Arch Linux System

In specific scenarios, you might find that MariaDB no longer aligns with your project needs or system requirements on your Arch Linux. Should you decide to uninstall it, the following steps will guide you through a clean and complete removal process.

Executing MariaDB Uninstallation

To uninstall MariaDB and concurrently manage the removal of most unused dependencies related to its installation, utilize the following command:

sudo pacman -R mariadb

Executing this command will remove MariaDB and help maintain a clean system by eliminating its associated components. This ensures your Arch Linux system stays organized without unnecessary files and configurations.

Conclusion

To wrap up, when you install MariaDB on Arch Linux, you follow a series of straightforward steps. First, update the system, proceed with the installation, and finally, conclude by configuring essential settings to enhance security and functionality. Although the process is technical and precise, step-by-step guidance makes it accessible, ensuring new and experienced Linux system users can successfully set up MariaDB. Crucially, it is vital to manage and maintain the database system effectively to ensure data integrity and security in your projects after installation. Overall, you should have successfully installed MariaDB on Arch Linux.