qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04 and Linux Mint 20)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Updating Operating System

First, before anything, update your Ubuntu operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop via PPA

By default, qBittorrent is included in the default Ubuntu software repository. However, like most packages, this is quite often out of date for new features and bug improvements. If you are going to use qBittorrent, you highly recommend using the PPA maintained by the qBittorrent team.

First, open your Ubuntu terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) and install the PPA with the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-stable -y && sudo apt update

The above terminal command will automatically add the PPA repository and then update and fresh your repository list for safe measure.

Now you can install qBittorrent using the following command:

sudo apt install qbittorrent

The following packages will be installed along with qBittorrent:

Type (Y) and press the ENTER key to proceed and complete the installation.

Just a word of note, the PPA also works on other Linux distributions that are based on Ubuntu, such as Linux Mint and Elementary OS. Also, if you have installed qBittorrent already, an older version, you can safely add the PPA, which will then update your software to the latest build. You do not need to back up your torrents doing this, and it will be safe as any normal upgrade. All you are doing is swapping repositories and updating software.

To launch qBittorrent, type the following command in your Ubuntu terminal:

qbittorrnet

Alternatively, you can find the program in your Ubuntu Desktop Application Menu.

On first-time use of the program, you will get a pop-up window with a Legal notice. This covers qBittorrent from legal responsibilities as most know torrents are still a major part of illegal downloads today.

After agreeing to the Legal notice, you will see your newly installed torrent software window appears as below:

Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 20.04 Server via PPA

qBittorrent can be installed on a headless Ubuntu server and easily managed on a WebUI interface accessed from your favorite Internet Browser.

First, add the PPA and update as your repositories:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-stable -y && sudo apt update

Next, you will now install the qBittorrent client (qbittorent-nox) instead of (qbittorent ) with the following command:

sudo apt install qbittorrent-nox

qBittorrent-nox is the default go-to for headless clients designed to run through a Web interface accessible on the default localhost location at http://localhost:8080. The Web UI access is secured by default, and the default account username is (admin), and the password is (adminadmin).

Unlike the desktop version, using the terminal command (qbittorrent-nox) would not be advised as a headless server; you won’t be able to do anything while qBittorrent is running, which isn’t practical. Instead, you will create a systemd service unit to run in the background and start at system boot.

First, create (qbittorrent-nox) user and group so the service can run as an unprivileged user.

sudo adduser --system --group qbittorrent-nox

Note, if you were wondering what (–system) means, you created a system user instead of a normal user.

Next, add your username to the qbittorrent-nox user group:

sudo adduser your-username qbittorrent-nox

Second, create a systemd service file for qbittorrent-nox:

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/qbittorrent-nox.service

Thirdly, you need to copy and paste the following lines into the file.

[Unit] Description=qBittorrent Command Line Client After=network.target [Service] #Do not change to "simple" Type=forking User=qbittorrent-nox Group=qbittorrent-nox UMask=007 ExecStart=/usr/bin/qbittorrent-nox -d --webui-port=8080 Restart=on-failure [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X). Now, reload your systemd daemon for changes to be active:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Now you can start qBittorrent-nox with the following command.

sudo systemctl start qbittorrent-nox

If you want qBittorrent-nox to be started on boot, use the following:

sudo systemctl enable qbittorrent-nox

Before you continue, it would be ideal for checking the status to make sure everything is working correctly:

systemctl status qbittorrent-nox

If no errors and status in the green, proceed to the next part of the tutorial.

Accessing qBittorrent Web UI on Ubuntu Server

qBittorrent can be accessed through your favorite Internet Browser on its Web UI from your local network. To do this type, the server’s internal IP address is followed by the port number (8080), for example, 192.168.55.156:8080, or use if hosted locally, use the localhost address 127.0.0.1:8080.

You should see the following page:

The default username is (admin), and the default password is (adminadmin).

Once entered, the application will start as below:

Before you do anything else, you should immediately change the default username and password, this can be found following the path Tools > Options > Web UI > Authentication.

You can change the username and password. Example below:

Congratulations, you have installed qBittorrent on your Ubuntu server.

Uninstall qBittorrent

If you would like to remove qBittorrent, this is an easy process. First, you must remove the custom PPA if you have installed this as per the above tutorial.

Remove the PPA installed with the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-stable

Next, remove qBittorrent using the command below:

sudo apt remove qbittorrent

And that is it; repeat the tutorial to re-install qBittorrent if you wish it back on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

In the tutorial, you have learned to install the latest, most up-to-date version of qBittorrent on both Desktop and Server versions of Ubuntu 20.04 and the latest 21.04 Hirsute operating systems. Overall, qBittorrent is a solid choice if you are using torrents on Linux and any operating system. It comes with more features than the traditional lightweight Transmission or similar torrent software client, but without being too bloated and adware-ridden like Utorrent.