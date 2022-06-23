Krita is a free and open-source graphics editing program for digital painting, 2D animation, or general image manipulation. It runs on Windows, macOS (both Intel 64bit), Linux hits, Android & Chrome OS and is one of the more popular paint applications for users with digital photos.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Krita on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the official PPA to install the command terminal’s digital editor.

Update Ubuntu

The first step is ensuring your system is up-to-date to avoid issues during the installation and for good practice. This is done by opening your terminal and using the following command.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Krita

The best method to install Krita is by importing the official PPA constantly updated by the team. This will ensure you have the latest stable release with any new features compared to installing the default version from Ubuntu’s standard repository, which you can still do alternatively.

First, make sure the following dependencies are installed.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https -y

For users who want to install the stable version, use the following command to import the PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kritalime/ppa -y

Next, run an APT update to reflect the new changes.

sudo apt update

Now run the following command to install Krita.

sudo apt install krita -y

Translations are also available as follows.

sudo apt install krita-l10n -y

How to Launch Krita

Now that you have the digital paint software installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

Users with an open command terminal use the following command to launch the paint program immediately.

krita

Desktop users would mostly prefer opening Krita using the application icon, which you would use the following path on your desktop.

Activities > Show Applications > Krita.

Example:

launch krita ubuntu 22.04 lts

Next, you will arrive at the default landing screen of Krita, where you can begin to use the painting program.

Example:

Krita ubuntu 22.04 lts

How to Update Krita

For future updates since you have installed the PPA, run the standard APT commands to check for an update manually. You should be notified along with the rest of your system updates, given that it is an APT install.

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove (Uninstall) Krita

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

sudo apt autoremove krita krita-l10n -y

Use the following for users who installed Krita using one of the PPAs.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:kritalime/ppa -y

Comments and Conclusion

If you’re an artist or want to dabble in digital art, Krita is a great program to check out. It’s free and open-source, so it’s perfect for artists on a budget. Plus, the developers are constantly working to improve the program to ensure you’re getting the best possible tools.