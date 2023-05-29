How to Install HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Seeking a dependable video conversion solution? HandBrake is your answer. This guide will detail the steps to install HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. Renowned for its comprehensive suite of features, HandBrake is an essential tool for casual users and professionals navigating the realm of video transcoding.

Key Features of HandBrake on Ubuntu:

Open-Source Integrity : HandBrake thrives on its open-source foundation, ensuring transparency and fostering community-driven enhancements.

: HandBrake thrives on its open-source foundation, ensuring transparency and fostering community-driven enhancements. Universal Accessibility : With its cross-platform design, HandBrake ensures that users across various operating systems can leverage its capabilities.

: With its cross-platform design, HandBrake ensures that users across various operating systems can leverage its capabilities. Format Flexibility : HandBrake supports many video formats, ensuring adaptability for diverse projects.

: HandBrake supports many video formats, ensuring adaptability for diverse projects. Tailored Outputs : Users can tweak settings, from video quality to frame rate, ensuring the final product aligns with their vision.

: Users can tweak settings, from video quality to frame rate, ensuring the final product aligns with their vision. Efficient Batch Conversion: Streamline your workflow by converting multiple video files in one go.

HandBrake’s comprehensive feature set underscores its reputation as a top-tier video converter for Ubuntu platforms. In the subsequent sections, we’ll guide you through the installation process of HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, detailing methods like APT and Flatpak via the Flathub repository.

Install HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT

HandBrake is a powerful video transcoder, popular among Linux users for its utility and ease of use. This section provides a comprehensive guide on installing HandBrake on Ubuntu systems using APT (Advanced Package Tool).

Step 1: Update Your Ubuntu System Before HandBrake Installation

The initial step in the installation process involves updating your Ubuntu system. Keeping your system updated ensures that all existing software packages are current, which can help prevent potential conflicts when installing new software. We ensure that our system’s existing software runs the latest version, guaranteeing a smoother installation of HandBrake.

To update your Ubuntu system, you’ll need to use the following commands:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Install HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT Command

sudo apt install handbrake

For a new version of HandBrake, consider using Flatpak, as section 2 will demonstrate below.

Install HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via Flatpak and Flathub

If your system is yet to have Flatpak installed, consider referring to our detailed guide on “How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu” for a step-by-step tutorial on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

This section will explore an alternative method of installing HandBrake employing the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak, similar to Snap, is a universal package manager for Linux distributions. It bundles dependencies with applications, making applications more stable and secure as they run in isolated environments. Additionally, it provides access to a vast range of applications that may not be available in your distribution’s default repositories.

Step 1: Enable Flathub on Ubuntu for HandBrake

Before installing HandBrake via Flatpak, enabling the Flathub repository is crucial. Flathub is a primary hub for distributing applications on Flatpak, harboring various applications, HandBrake included.

You’ll employ the following command to add the Flathub repository to your Flatpak configuration. This action ensures broader access to numerous applications:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Upon executing this command, the Flathub repository becomes integral to your Flatpak configuration, paving the way for installing HandBrake and many other applications.

Step 2: Install HandBrake via Flatpak Command on Ubuntu

With Flathub successfully enabled, you can install HandBrake using the flatpak install command. Execute the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub fr.handbrake.ghb -y

This command fetches and installs HandBrake from the Flathub repository, equipping your system with the latest version of this powerful video transcoder.

Launch HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now that HandBrake has been successfully installed using the APT or Flatpak method, it’s time to learn how to launch this powerful video transcoder.

Method 1: Launching HandBrake from the Terminal on Ubuntu

One method to launch HandBrake is directly from your terminal. This can be achieved by using a simple command:

handbrake

However, the command changes slightly if you have installed HandBrake using Flatpak. Flatpak applications require a unique application ID when launching from the terminal. To launch HandBrake installed via Flatpak, use the following command:

flatpak run fr.handbrake.ghb

While this is certainly an effective way to launch HandBrake, it might not be the most practical, especially if you prefer using a graphical interface over the terminal.

Method 2: Launching HandBrake from the Desktop Environment on Ubuntu

A more user-friendly way to launch HandBrake involves utilizing Ubuntu’s desktop environment. Here is the path to launch HandBrake:

Activities: Locate and click on the Activities button, usually located at the top left corner of your desktop. This will display all running applications and provide access to the application launcher. Show Applications: Find and click on the ‘Show Applications’ button, often symbolized by a grid of dots. This will reveal a list of all the installed applications on your Ubuntu system. HandBrake: Scroll through your applications or use the search bar to locate HandBrake. Click on the HandBrake icon to launch the application.

Click this HandBrake icon to launch the application on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Tips on Getting Started with HandBrake on Ubuntu

HandBrake is a highly versatile tool for video transcoding, and understanding how to navigate and utilize its features effectively is crucial. Below, I have provided some tips and tricks to help you start with HandBrake on Ubuntu Linux.

Understanding HandBrake’s Interface on Ubuntu

HandBrake’s user interface, although feature-rich, is straightforward and intuitive. However, there are a few elements you should familiarize yourself with:

Source Selection: This is where you select the video file or DVD that you want to convert. HandBrake can handle various input formats.

This is where you select the video file or DVD that you want to convert. HandBrake can handle various input formats. Destination: Here, you choose where to save the converted file and what to name it.

Here, you choose where to save the converted file and what to name it. Presets: HandBrake offers various preconfigured settings for different devices and quality levels. These can be a great starting point.

Customizing Your HandBrake Settings on Ubuntu

The beauty of HandBrake lies in its flexibility. You can customize numerous settings according to your specific requirements:

Output Settings: HandBrake provides extensive options for customizing your output, including file format (MP4, MKV), video codec, framerate, quality, and more.

HandBrake provides extensive options for customizing your output, including file format (MP4, MKV), video codec, framerate, quality, and more. Audio and Subtitles: HandBrake allows for detailed control over audio and subtitles, including selecting audio tracks, choosing audio codecs, and including or excluding subtitles.

HandBrake allows for detailed control over audio and subtitles, including selecting audio tracks, choosing audio codecs, and including or excluding subtitles. Filters: You can apply various filters to your video, such as deinterlacing, denoising, and adding grayscale.

Remember, while customizing your settings, always consider the device or platform on which you’ll play the video.

Essential HandBrake Tips on Ubuntu

Here are some additional tips to enhance your HandBrake experience:

Batch Conversions: HandBrake supports batch conversions, meaning you can queue up multiple videos for conversion. This is incredibly useful when you have a series of videos to convert.

HandBrake supports batch conversions, meaning you can queue up multiple videos for conversion. This is incredibly useful when you have a series of videos to convert. Preview Window: Before you start a long conversion process, use the preview window. This feature lets you see how your video will look with the current settings.

Before you start a long conversion process, use the preview window. This feature lets you see how your video will look with the current settings. Constant Quality versus Average Bitrate: HandBrake provides two primary methods for controlling video quality. Constant Quality aims to maintain a specific quality level throughout the video, while Average Bitrate tries to achieve a specific file size. You need to choose what works best for your specific use case.

HandBrake provides two primary methods for controlling video quality. Constant Quality aims to maintain a specific quality level throughout the video, while Average Bitrate tries to achieve a specific file size. You need to choose what works best for your specific use case. Presets: Don’t forget about the presets. They are a fantastic way to start if you’re unsure about settings. You can always modify a preset to fit your needs better.

Remember, the best way to get comfortable with HandBrake is to experiment. Try out different settings, explore all the features, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. That’s how we learn.

HandBrake’s default dark theme interface on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

Managing HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This guide segment will walk you through crucial aspects of maintaining HandBrake on your Ubuntu Linux system. As an Ubuntu user, knowing how to update and uninstall applications is just as important as knowing how to install them. Both these tasks can be performed with ease using a terminal window.

Update HandBrake on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

HandBrake, like any other software, receives updates regularly. These updates often provide new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes, enhancing the overall user experience. On Ubuntu Linux, it’s recommended to manually check for updates periodically, as automatic notifications might occasionally fail to show. Depending on your installation method, use the appropriate command:

APT Update Method for HandBrake Installations

If you installed HandBrake using APT, use the following command to update:

sudo apt update

Flatpak Update Method for HandBrake Installations

For those who used Flatpak for installation, the following command will check for updates:

flatpak update

Uninstall HandBrake from Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If you no longer need HandBrake, it can be uninstalled from your system. Again, the procedure varies based on the installation method you originally chose.

APT Removal Method for HandBrake Installations

If HandBrake was installed using APT, the following command will remove it from your system:

sudo apt remove handbrake

Flatpak Removal Method for HandBrake Installations

For HandBrake installations performed via Flatpak, use the below command for uninstallation:

flatpak remove --delete-data fr.handbrake.ghb -y

Conclusion

In this comprehensive guide, we’ve explored the various aspects of managing the powerful video transcoder, HandBrake, on Ubuntu Linux. We delved into installation methods, launching the application, getting started with essential tips, and how to keep it updated and uninstalled when required.