Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. As you would know, installing Rocky Linux 8, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8 is a straightforward task.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+

Rocky Linux 8.+ User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required Packages: wget

Updating Operating System

Update your Rocky Linux 8 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Install WGET command

You will need to have installed the wget package:

sudo dnf install wget -y

Note, if you are unsure, run the command anyway. It will not harm you if you have it already.

GPG Key For Chrome for Rocky Linux 8

Download GPG Key

The first step you will need to do is download the GPG key for the Google Chrome installation. To do this, run the following wget command:

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub

Import GPG Key

Next, import the GPG key as follows:

sudo rpm --import linux_signing_key.pub

Chrome Browser RPM for Rocky Linux 8

Download Chrome RPM package

To install Google Chrome, you need to download the RPM binary package and install it with DNF or YUM package manager. In this process, the default Google Chrome repository will be installed.

To download the RPM package using the following terminal command:

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm

Install Chrome RPM package

Now you can install the RPM package using the DNF or YUM package manager, and it is always recommended to use DNF to keep a standard.

sudo dnf install google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Verify if Chrome repository is installed on your repository system.

dnf repolist

Example output with Google Chrome repository showing:

Lastly, verify your Google Chrome version and build using the following command:

google-chrome --version

Example output:

Google Chrome 92.0.4515.131

Run Google Chrome Browser on Rocky Linux 8

Now that you have installed the RPM package, you can actually launch the application. You can type the following command in the terminal to launch Chrome:

google-chrome

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Rocky Linux 8 desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Chrome. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

The first time you open Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8, you will be greeted by the following pop up:

Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

Now you will see The Google Chrome Internet Browser finally as per below:

Congratulations, you have installed Google Chrome on your Rocky Linux 8 operating system.

Updating Google Chrome

To update Google Chrome, run the DNF update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo dnf update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo dnf upgrade

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the RPM binary package and the GPG key to install Google Chrome’s latest stable version. Overall, Chrome is the most used browser on the planet, with 70% of users using it. Remember, it is probably one of the most targeted Internet Browsers for zero-day exploits. Keep it up to date, and you will be fine.