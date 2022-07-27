How to Install Google Chrome on Linux Mint 21 LTS

Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth. It is an excellent option for Linux Mint because it is faster than Firefox, the default installed browser on your desktop. Additionally, Chrome has a ton of features that make browsing the web a better experience. For example, Chrome has a built-in PDF viewer, making it easy to open PDFs without downloading them first. Chrome also has an incognito mode, allowing you to browse the web privately without saving your history or cookies. Finally, Chrome is synced with your Google account, so your bookmarks and passwords will be available on all your devices. Overall, Google Chrome is the best browser for Linux Mint users.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Linux Mint 21 release series in three alternative ways: stable, beta, or unstable versions, along with some essential command tips for users.

Update Linux Mint

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install Required Packages

To successfully install the browser, you must install the following packages; run this command if you are unsure; it will not harm your system.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https wget ca-certificates gnupg2 -y

These are pretty generic dependencies that may be already installed. Run the command regardless if unsure, as many other installations will require these on your system.

Install Google Chrome Browser

Import Google Chrome GPG Key

The first step in installing Google Chrome is to import the GPG key for the digital signature; without this, your installation will not complete successfully.

Import the GPG key, and use the following command.

sudo wget -O- https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg

Import Google Chrome Repository

Once the GPG import is complete, you must import the Google Chrome repository.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Install Google Chrome – Stable

The next step is to update the repository list using the apt update command to reflect the new additions to the apt sources list.

sudo apt update

Next, install the Google Chrome stable edition, the recommended option for most users.

sudo apt install google-chrome-stable -y

Install Google Chrome Beta / Unstable

Alternatively, you can install Google Chrome Beta or Unstable. These two versions are not recommended for daily use, especially not on a main desktop or production server. However, you can install alternative versions for those who want to live on the edge.

Install Google Chrome Beta

sudo apt install google-chrome-beta -y

Install Google Chrome Unstable (Nightly Build)

sudo apt install google-chrome-unstable -y

How to Launch Google Chrome Browser

If your terminal is open with Google Chrome installed, use the following command to launch the browser.

google-chrome

For most desktop users, you would launch the browser using the following path to the application icon, which may vary depending on the desktop environment you originally installed.

Taskbar > Internet > Google Chrome {version}

Example:

The first time you open Google Chrome, you will be greeted by the following pop-up asking to assign a new password to a keychain, along with to make Google Chrome the default browser for your MX desktop with the standard asking for consent to send data back to Google.

Example:

Untick or leave as is by setting Chrome to the default Browser over what is typically Firefox, along with the option of sending Google data and crash reports.

Click the OK button to continue.

Next, you will be prompted to sign in, skip this, or sign in optionally.

Click on the X in the Chrome Browser tab to skip.

Example:

Congratulations, you have installed Google Chrome on your desktop.

Ideally, you should check for updates using the terminal often; sometimes, the GUI update notifications may update Google Chrome; run the APT update command in your terminal.

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo apt upgrade

Note this will update all packages (recommended), for example, to upgrade the Chrome package.

sudo apt upgrade google-chrome-stable

How to Uninstall (Remove) Google Chrome Browser

Remove Google Chrome Stable

Remove the browser using the following command for users no longer interested in the stable Google Chrome Browser.

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-stable --purge

Users who have installed the non-stable versions use the following command to suit your installation.

Remove Google Chrome Beta

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-beta --purge

Remove Google Chrome Unstable (Nightly Build)

sudo apt autoremove google-chrome-unstable --purge

Next, remove the repository that was imported with the following commands.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google*

Lastly, remove the GPG key.

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/google*

Troubleshooting Multiple Sources.list

Please note you can install all three. However, each installation will create a new sources list in your /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ directory. When you use the apt update command, you will have multiple sources.list for Google Chrome, and some will be ignored.

Just remove the extras and keep the original one. If you accidentally delete them, copy the import directory code in this tutorial.

Example of a quick fix.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google*

Then re-add the one repository.

echo deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/google-chrome.gpg] http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

Remember to run an APT update.

sudo apt update

This should fix the issue in the future, and you will still receive updates for all three browsers.

If you’re not already using Google Chrome, we highly recommend giving it a try. You may find that it’s a better fit for your needs than the default browser on Linux Mint. Chrome has many features that make browsing the web a better experience, and it’s also faster and more secure than other browsers.