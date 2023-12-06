How to Install GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

This guide will demonstrate how to install GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection, on Ubuntu versions 22.04 or 20.04. GCC is a pivotal tool for developers, offering a versatile suite for compiling C, C++, and other programming languages. Known for its efficiency and reliability, GCC is a staple in software development environments.

Highlighted Features of GCC:

Versatile Language Support: Compiles C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, and Go.

Compiles C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, and Go. Optimization Capabilities: Offers various levels of optimization to enhance performance.

Offers various levels of optimization to enhance performance. Cross-Platform Functionality: Supports cross-compiling for different platforms and architectures.

Supports cross-compiling for different platforms and architectures. Debugging Features: Includes powerful debugging options for thorough code analysis.

Includes powerful debugging options for thorough code analysis. Open Source: Freely available and regularly updated by a community of dedicated developers.

Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting, GCC is an essential tool in your development toolkit. The following steps will guide you through a straightforward installation process on Ubuntu. To cater to different needs, we’ll explore two installation avenues: one via Ubuntu’s default repository and the other through the Ubuntu Toolchain Launchpad PPA. The latter houses the latest GCC versions, including GCC 13, 12, 11, 10, and 9, offering you access to the most recent advancements. Let’s get started with the installation, ensuring you’re equipped with the right version for your projects.

Install GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 via APT

Step 1: Update Ubuntu before GCC Installation on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Before you begin, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid any conflicts during the installation.

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Select GCC Installation Method on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Method 1: Install GCC with the Ubuntu Repository

The first recommended option to install GCC is to install either the GCC package directly or the build-essential package containing GCC and many other essential development tools such as make, g++, and dpkg-dev.

To begin the installation, use the following command.

sudo apt install gcc

Or

sudo apt install build-essential

Once installed, verify the installation and check the version using the following command.

gcc --version

Method 2: Install GCC with Ubuntu via Toolchain PPA

The following method will install the latest GCC Compiler or alternative versions you may seek from the Ubuntu Toolchain PPA. To import this PPA, run the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntu-toolchain-r/ppa -y

After importing the PPA, update your Ubuntu sources list to reflect the changes made by running the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

To install a specific version of the GCC compiler on your Ubuntu system using the Ubuntu ToolChain PPA, use the following commands in your terminal:

GCC Compiler 13

sudo apt install g++-13 gcc-13

GCC Compiler 12

sudo apt install g++-12 gcc-12

GCC Compiler 11

sudo apt install g++-11 gcc-11

GCC Compiler 10

sudo apt install g++-10 gcc-10

GCC Compiler 9

sudo apt install g++-9 gcc-9

After running the appropriate command for the version you want to install, the GCC compiler will be successfully installed on your Ubuntu system.

Configure Alternative Versions of GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

You may need to install multiple GCC compiler versions as a developer or specific user. Follow these steps to configure alternative versions of GCC on your Ubuntu system.

First, install the versions of GCC you need. You can install multiple versions of GCC along with G++ using the following command:

sudo apt install gcc-9 g++-9 gcc-10 g++-10 gcc-11 g++-11 g++-12 gcc-12 g++-13 gcc-13

Once you have installed the necessary versions, use the update-alternatives command to configure the priority of each version. The following example command sets the priority split between GCC 9, GCC 10, GCC 11, and the latest GCC 12.

sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-13 90 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-13 --slave /usr/bin/gcov gcov /usr/bin/gcov-13 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-12 100 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-12 --slave /usr/bin/gcov gcov /usr/bin/gcov-12 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-11 80 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-11 --slave /usr/bin/gcov gcov /usr/bin/gcov-11 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-10 60 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-10 --slave /usr/bin/gcov gcov /usr/bin/gcov-10 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/gcc gcc /usr/bin/gcc-9 40 --slave /usr/bin/g++ g++ /usr/bin/g++-9 --slave /usr/bin/gcov gcov /usr/bin/gcov-9

The above commands set GCC 12 as the highest priority with a value of 100. However, you can configure the priorities based on your preferences, such as if you need to work with the latest GCC 13.

To confirm that GCC 12 is the default version on your system, run the following command:

gcc --version

Example output:

Pin Example of how the GCC compiler version output looks on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS.

You can reconfigure the default GCC version on your system by using the update-alternatives command. First, use the following command to list the priorities you previously set:

sudo update-alternatives --config gcc

Example output:

Pin Demonstration of how to view alternative GCC compiler versions on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS.

This command will display a list of installed GCC versions and their priorities. You can then select the default version by entering the corresponding number.

That’s it! You have successfully configured alternative versions of GCC on your Ubuntu system.

Create a Test Application on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 (Optional)

To test compiling with GCC, create the famous “Hello World” program in C using any text editor. This tutorial will use nano.

Open the nano text editor and create a new file named hello.c:

nano hello.c

Add the following code to the file:

#include <stdio.h> int main() { printf("Hello, World from Linuxcapable.com!"); return 0; }

Save the file by pressing CTRL+O, then exit nano by pressing CTRL+X.

To compile the Hello World program, use the following command:

gcc hello.c -o hello

This command compiles the program and generates an executable file named hello .

Next, run the compiled program by entering the following command:

./hello

You should see the following output in your terminal:

Hello, World from Linuxcapable.com!

Once installed, GCC can compile and run C and C++ programs on your Ubuntu system. With the addition of the manual pages package, you can also access comprehensive documentation on how to use GCC and its various features. Whether a novice or an experienced developer, having GCC installed on your Ubuntu system is essential for developing and running C and C++ programs.

For further reading and information, visit the GCC official documentation.