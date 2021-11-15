RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Fedora and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of Fedora’s default packages that could not be included due to Fedora being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat.

The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your Fedora 35 operating system.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35

Fedora Linux 35 User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[[email protected] ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Install Dependency Required

Before you proceed with the installation, run the following command to install or check that the package dnf-plugins-core is installed on your Fedora desktop.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core -y

By default, this should be installed.

Check for RPM Fusion

The first task is to check if RPM Fusion repositories are already enabled. When installing Fedora, you did have the option to set up third-party repositories.

Open your terminal, and use the following grep command, which will print out any hits from your dnf repo list.

dnf repolist | grep rpmfusion

If you do not have any RPM Fusion repositories in your dnf repo list, the result will come back with nothing. If this is the case, proceed to the next part of the tutorial.

Install & Enable RPM Fusion Repositories

To install the RPM Fusion repo’s in your terminal, you will execute the following commands.

Note, if you an open-source fan, only install the free repository. For all other users, install both.

To enable the Free repository, use:

sudo dnf install \ https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

To enable the Non-Free repository:

sudo dnf install \ https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

Next, verify the installation.

dnf repolist | grep rpmfusion

Example output:

rpmfusion-free RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free rpmfusion-free-updates RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free - Updates rpmfusion-nonfree RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree rpmfusion-nonfree-updates RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree - Updates

RPM Fusion Examples

Search for Packages

Many popular applications that do not come in Fedora’s default repository, such as Discord or Telegram, can now be installed.

Install Discord Example:

sudo dnf install discord -y

Install Telegram Example:

sudo dnf install telegram -y

To search for packages to see if they are available using the DNF package manager, which RPM Fusion is now a part of, use the dnf search command.

sudo dnf search discord

Example output:

Additionally, installing the dnf-utilities package can yield better results.

sudo dnf install dnf-utils -y

Then use the repo query command. The example will continue to use Discord.

sudo repoquery -i discord

Example output:

As you can see, the Discord package is coming from the RPM Fusion Non-Free repository. Ideally, you can use the dnf search and check with the dnf repoquery command to investigate any package that utilizes the dnf package manager.

Install RPM Fusion AppStream Meta Data

The RPM Fusion repository provides packages for GNOME and KDE Discover.

sudo dnf groupupdate core

Example output:

Type Y and then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Install RPM Fusion Multimedia

RPM Fusion repositories also provide packages and updates to play multimedia files and GStreamer compatibility.

Install multimedia packages for GStreamer Enabled Applications:

sudo dnf groupupdate multimedia --setop="install_weak_deps=False" --exclude=PackageKit-gstreamer-plugin

Example output:

Type Y and then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Install sound and video packages required by some applications:

sudo dnf groupupdate sound-and-video

Example output:

Type Y and then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Tainted RPM Fusion Repos

RPM Fusion has what is known as “tainted” repositories for free and non-free. To sum it up, these repositories contain software that is illegal in certain countries, such as playing DVDs with libdvdcss.

Install Taint RPM Fusion Free support (For Floss Packages) and libdvdcss:

sudo dnf install rpmfusion-free-release-tainted sudo dnf install libdvdcss

Example output:

Type Y and then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Install Taint RPM Fusion Non-Free support (For Non-Floss Packages):

sudo dnf install rpmfusion-nonfree-release-tainted sudo dnf install \*-firmware

Example output:

Type Y and then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

Once done, use the grep command to check the dnf repolist of all the RPM Fusions now installed.

dnf repolist | grep rpmfusion

Example output:

rpmfusion-free RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free rpmfusion-free-tainted RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free tainted rpmfusion-free-updates RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free - Updates rpmfusion-nonfree RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree rpmfusion-nonfree-tainted RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree tainted rpmfusion-nonfree-updates RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree - Updates

How to Remove (Uninstall) RPM Fusion Repo

To remove the repositories from your Fedora system is relatively easy. To remove repositories, you need to find the name and use the dnf remove command, but first, make sure to have the full name. This can be done using the following command.

rpm -qa 'rpmfusion*'

Example output:

rpmfusion-free-release-35-1.noarch rpmfusion-nonfree-release-35-1.noarch rpmfusion-nonfree-appstream-data-35-1.fc35.noarch rpmfusion-free-appstream-data-35-1.fc35.noarch rpmfusion-free-release-tainted-35-1.noarch rpmfusion-nonfree-release-tainted-35-1.noarch

Now open your terminal and use the following.

To remove the Free repository, use:

sudo dnf remove rpmfusion-free-release -y

To remove the Non-Free repository, use:

sudo dnf remove rpmfusion-nonfree-release -y

To remove the Free (Tainted) repository, use:

sudo dnf remove rpmfusion-free-release-tainted -y

To remove the Non-Free (Tainted) repository, use:

sudo dnf remove rpmfusion-nonfree-release-tainted -y

To re-install the Fusion drive, repeat the process at the start of the tutorial.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install the RPM Fusion repository free and non-free along with the tainted repositories on your Fedora 35 operating system.

Overall, RPM Fusion is also used on RHEL type distributions, and it’s a well-respected option for getting packages that are not available by default while still utilizing the dnf package manager and not manually installing or using a third-party service like flatpak or snap.

To search the RPM Fusion repository database for packages, visit here.