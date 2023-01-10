How to Install Discord on Linux Mint 21/20

Discord is an innovative communication platform that has quickly become the go-to solution for gamers across various platforms. It provides users with multiple features such as voice chat, text messaging, media sharing, custom emojis, and integrations with various games and services. This makes it particularly useful for Linux gamers who may not be able to use voice chat solutions built into some games. The platform’s robust API also unlocks exciting new possibilities by allowing developers to create custom integrations and bots that can significantly enhance the user experience.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Discord on Linux Mint 21 or Linux Mint 20 using two different methods with the command line terminal.

Update Linux Mint – Upgrade System Packages

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid any conflicts during the installation.

sudo apt update

Optionally, you can list the updates for users who require review or are curious.

sudo apt --list upgradable

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

Method 1: Install Discord with Debian Package

The second option is to install Discord with the Debian package using the wget command. The following command should always download the latest version available.

wget "https://discord.com/api/download?platform=linux&format=deb" -O discord.deb

Once you have completed the download, proceed to install the .deb package.

sudo apt install ./discord.deb -y

Method 2: Install Discord with Flatpak and Flathub

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. This comes installed on Linux Mint unless you remove it.

Situational – Re-install Flatpak

First, re-install Flatpak if you have removed the package manager previously. Remember, this should already be installed on your system.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users re-installing Flatpak, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur in odd issues, such as wrong icon paths.

reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Run Discord Flatpak installation

Next, you must enable Flathub using the following command in your terminal, which is done with the following command.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now begin the installation using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub com.discordapp.Discord -y

Troubleshoot Discord Flatpak Installation

First, the most common error when installing a Flatpak from Flathub is the following error output.

"error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can't fetch summary from disabled remote 'flathub,"

The fix is simple, run the following command to enable Flathub.

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

This will fix the issue the above issue. The next issue can be access to system files. I would only recommend using the following command if you have access permission with your installation accessing files; use the override command below.

sudo flatpak override com.discordapp.Discord --filesystem=host

Please do not use this command by default unless it is needed.

How to the Launch Discord

With the installation complete from one of the installation methods, you can run Discord immediately from your terminal.

First, while in your terminal, you can use the following command.

discord

Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run com.discordapp.Discord

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Taskbar > Internet > Discord.

Example:

Now open Discord, and you will notice various updates will download and install the first time you open it; these will continue on the odd occasion.

Example:

and you will come to the login page, either create an account or use an existing one; you have successfully installed Discord on your desktop.

Example:

Additional Commands & Tips

How to Update Discord

Updates should appear in notifications, but if these fail to show sometimes, it is recommended to check using the terminal regardless of the following commands to check for updates.

Discord APT Update Method

For in-client updates will be handled automatically by Discord. Binary upgrades, you will be prompted to do this by your Discord client, re-follow the APT manual method, and upgrade.

Discord Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Discord

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

Discord APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove discord --purge -y

Discord Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak remove --delete-data com.discordapp.Discord -y

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-ups required, similar to the autoremove command described for the apt remove example command.

flatpak remove --unused

Conclusion

Installing Discord on Linux Mint is a straightforward process. Once installed, Discord offers several benefits for Linux Mint users compared to similar software such as TeamSpeak. For example, it has a highly intuitive and user-friendly interface, excellent voice quality, and a wide range of customization options. It also strongly supports integrations with other popular gaming platforms and services. In addition, the Discord community is very active and helpful, making it easy to get assistance with any issues that may arise.