How to Install, Configure Tripwire IDS on Debian 10

At the end of this guide, you will know how to install Tripwire IDS on your Debian 10 Buster operating system.

Pre-requisites

Recommended OS: Debian 10 Buster

Debian 10 Buster User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Before you begin, make sure your Debian 10 operating system is up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

How to Install

Tripwire comes as a default package in Debian’s repositories, making it ideal and easy to install. To begin the installation of Tripwire, execute the following command:

sudo apt install tripwire -y

Type and enter (Y) to continue the installation.

As the installation begins, you will get a pop-up postfix configuration screen as below show up:

Proceed by pressing (TAB) to highlight the (Ok) selection and hit enter to continue the installation set-up.

In the next screen, select the postfix configuration option that suits your needs and press (ENTER) to proceed to the next screen of creating a system name.

Now you can provide your system mail name and hit (ENTER) to proceed to the next screen of entering your site key passphrase. Before the passphrase, you will notice a warning as per below:

This is a generic warning that during the installation proceeds, the next screen where you set your passphrase will be temporarily unencrypted, leading to potentially being exploited. This should not affect most people if your system is new and, better yet, existing with a secure setup.

Devices being installed on common networks where loopholes and other users are present, or malware or vulnerabilities are being actively exploited need to worry about this.

Press tab to select (Ok) and hit (ENTER) to proceed to the passphrase screen:

If you do not want to set a passphrase, press your tab key button and select (No), else if you do, hit (ENTER) on (YES) to proceed to the next screen, which is another copy of the previous warning you saw.

As you can see, it explains the process of using pair of keys to sign into various files and also the warning about the installation process of the key being encrypted during install. Press your tab key to select (Ok) and hit (ENTER) to continue to the create passphrase.

Press the (ENTER) button key to continue to rebuild the Tripwire configuration file.

Enter your site passphrase and then hit (TAB) key and enter to continue to the confirm screen:

Re-type the site passphrase and hit the (TAB) key to select (Ok) and press (ENTER) to continue to the next screen, which will prompt you to rebuild tripwire, but this time with the second key option, the local key:

Press the (ENTER) key to continue to the next tripwire local key passphrase screen:

As before with the site key passphrase, press (ENTER) to proceed to the next typing screen and confirm your passphrase as you did with the (site key). Once complete, you will get the final screenshot of Tripwire installed:

Press the (ENTER) key for the last time to complete the installation.

How to Configure

Now the long journey of never-ending pop-ups is complete, and now it’s time for you to configure the basics of your Tripwire installation on your Debian operating system.

The first thing you need to do is generate Tripwire keys and initialize the database. You can use any text editor on Debian to configure Tripwire. For the guide, we will use nano.

Go to the directory and bring up your (twcfg.txt) configuration file by executing the following command:

cd /etc/tripwire/ && sudo nano twcfg.txt

The default settings are ok here, and it’s recommended you change the default (REPORTLEVEL=3) to (REPORTLEVEL=4). Once done, hit (CTRL+O) to save then (CTRL+X) to exit.

Now you will generate a new configuration file by executing the following terminal command:

sudo twadmin -m F -c tw.cfg -S site.key twcfg.txt

You will be prompted for your site passphrase as the example below, enter the passphrase and hit enter:

Example output:

Now you will create the following file (twpolmake.pl) file to optimize Tripwire policy using the nano text editor.

sudo nano twpolmake.pl

Then enter the following code into your file:

#!/usr/bin/perl $POLFILE=$ARGV[0]; open(POL,"$POLFILE") or die "open error: $POLFILE" ; my($myhost,$thost) ; my($sharp,$tpath,$cond) ; my($INRULE) = 0 ; while () { chomp; if (($thost) = /^HOSTNAME\s*=\s*(.*)\s*;/) { $myhost = `hostname` ; chomp($myhost) ; if ($thost ne $myhost) { $_="HOSTNAME=\"$myhost\";" ; } } elsif ( /^{/ ) { $INRULE=1 ; } elsif ( /^}/ ) { $INRULE=0 ; } elsif ($INRULE == 1 and ($sharp,$tpath,$cond) = /^(\s*\#?\s*)(\/\S+)\b(\s+->\s+.+)$/) { $ret = ($sharp =~ s/\#//g) ; if ($tpath eq '/sbin/e2fsadm' ) { $cond =~ s/;\s+(tune2fs.*)$/; \#$1/ ; } if (! -s $tpath) { $_ = "$sharp#$tpath$cond" if ($ret == 0) ; } else { $_ = "$sharp$tpath$cond" ; } } print "$_

" ; } close(POL) ;

Once complete, save the file (CTRL+O) then exit the nano editor (CTRL+X). Next, execute the command:

sudo perl twpolmake.pl twpol.txt > twpol.txt.new / sudo twadmin -m P -c tw.cfg -p tw.pol -S site.key twpol.txt.new

You will see the following output:

Please enter your site passphrase: Wrote policy file: /etc/tripwire/tw.pol

Now you will create a new Tripwire database by executing the following command in your terminal:

sudo tripwire -m i -s -c tw.cfg

Example output:

Please enter your local passphrase: ### Warning: File system error. ### Filename: /var/lib/tripwire/debian10.twd ### No such file or directory ### Continuing...

Note, to display the generated database, use the following command:

sudo twprint -m d -d /var/lib/tripwire/debian10.twd

Example output:

Open Source Tripwire(R) 2.4.3.7 Database Database generated by: root Database generated on: Tues 14 July 2021 08:06:19 AM UTC Database last updated on: Never =============================================================================== Database Summary: =============================================================================== Host name: debian10 Host IP address: 45.58.38.142 Host ID: None Policy file used: /etc/tripwire/tw.pol Configuration file used: /etc/tripwire/tw.cfg Database file used: /var/lib/tripwire/debian10.twd Command line used: tripwire -m i -s -c tw.cfg =============================================================================== Object Summary: =============================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Section: Unix File System -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To keep the tripwire IDS database you created up to date, execute the following command:

sudo tripwire --update --accept-all

Example output:

### Error: File could not be opened. ### Filename: /var/lib/tripwire/report/debian10-20210509-084141.twr ### No such file or directory ### Exiting...

Now, it’s a good idea to test the tripwire system by running it. Execute the command to do so:

sudo tripwire -m c -s -c /etc/tripwire/tw.cfg

Tripwire files its reports to the default location at (/var/lib/tripwire/report/):

cd /var/lib/tripwire/report/ && ls

Note if you like to review any report located in the directory. Use the following print command:

sudo twprint -m r -t 4 -r /var/lib/tripwire/report/<report file name>.twr

How to Verify

Now you have installed and configured your tripwire system, and it’s best to do some quick tests to make sure the tripwire is working correctly at this point. The ideal way is to create a few files and run the tripwire against them to detect the files.

First, create some files:

sudo touch test1 test2 test3

The next step is to run the Tripwire to make sure the Tripwire can successfully detect the files:

sudo tripwire --check --interactive

If you have no errors in your Tripwire IDS, you should see the newly created files in the following output:

output

Note, you can also check the generated reports at any given time by executing the following command:

sudo twprint --print-report --twrfile /var/lib/tripwire/report/debian10-20210509-084636.twr

How to Setup Cronjob Report

To set up a cronjob to have automatic reporting at desired times, type the following command:

sudo crontab -e

Now make up the desired time you want to run your report. If unsure of how to set a time, use Crontab.Guru.

Run every 12 hours example:

00 */12 * * * /usr/sbin/tripwire --check

The reports will be generated and stored at the file location(/var/lib/tripwire/report/).

Comments and Conclusion

To rounds things up, you have installed and configured Tripwire IDS on Debian 10 Buster. Overall, hackers usually try to contaminate a hijacked system with trojans, backdoors, and manipulated files. Tripwire helps prevent this problem by encrypting information (checksums, file sizes, Mtime, ctime, inode, etc.) and important directories and files and storing the information in a database.

If you have questions, feel free to leave a comment below.