Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Debian 11.
Table of Contents
- 1 Prerequisites
- 2 Install GPG Key and Repo on Debian 11
- 3 Install Brave on Debian 11
- 4 Run Brave Browser on Debian 11
- 5 Updating Brave Browser on Debian 11
- 6 Uninstall Brave Browser on Debian 11
- 7 Comments and Conclusion
Prerequisites
- Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye
- User account: A user account with sudo or root access.
- Required packages: wget or curl
Updating Operating System
Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Install CURL package
The tutorial will be using the curl command to install the package using the following command:
sudo apt install curl -y
Note, wget should be installed automatically but run the command to verify if you are unsure.
Install GPG Key and Repo on Debian 11
Import Brave GPG Key
In the first step, you will need to download the GPG key or your installation of Brave to break as it needs to verify if the source is genuine.
sudo curl -fsSLo /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg
Import and Add the Brave Repository
Next, add the repo as follows:
echo “deb [arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main” | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list
Example terminal output:
echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main"|sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list
Install Brave on Debian 11
Brave Browser can now be installed using the following.
First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:
sudo apt update
Now install Brave with the following command:
sudo apt install brave-browser
Example output below:
Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.
Confirm the version and build of the Brave Browser version installed on your Debian operating system using the following command:
brave-browser -version
Example output:
Brave Browser 92.1.28.106
Run Brave Browser on Debian 11
With the installation complete, you can run brave in a few different ways. First, while you are in your Debian terminal, you can use the following command:
brave-browser
Alternatively, run the brave-browser command in the background to free up the terminal:
brave-browser &
However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Debian desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Brave Web Browser. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.
The first time you open Brave, you will be greeted by the following pop up:
Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.
Now you will see Brave Internet Browser finally as per below:
Updating Brave Browser on Debian 11
To update Microsoft Edge Internet Browser, run the APT update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.
sudo apt update
If one is available, use the upgrade option:
sudo apt upgrade brave-browser -y
Uninstall Brave Browser on Debian 11
To remove Brave from Debian 11, execute the following terminal command:
sudo apt autoremove brave-browser
Example output:
Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the uninstall.
Note, unused dependencies will also be removed.
Comments and Conclusion
In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the Brave repository into the apt source list and install the web browser. Overall, the Brave is an interesting newcomer to the scene of web browsers. Brave’s claims about being so much faster than Google Chrome would be believed as by eliminating ads and ad trackers by default, Brave downloads much less content from a website than any other browser.