Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Debian 11.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Debian 11 Bullseye

Debian 11 Bullseye User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Required packages: wget or curl

Updating Operating System

Update your Debian 11 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install CURL package

The tutorial will be using the curl command to install the package using the following command:

sudo apt install curl -y

Note, wget should be installed automatically but run the command to verify if you are unsure.

Install GPG Key and Repo on Debian 11

Import Brave GPG Key

In the first step, you will need to download the GPG key or your installation of Brave to break as it needs to verify if the source is genuine.

sudo curl -fsSLo /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg

Import and Add the Brave Repository

Next, add the repo as follows:

echo “deb [arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main” | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

Example terminal output:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main"|sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

Install Brave on Debian 11

Brave Browser can now be installed using the following.

First, update your repository list to reflect the new repository changes:

sudo apt update

Now install Brave with the following command:

sudo apt install brave-browser

Example output below:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the installation.

Confirm the version and build of the Brave Browser version installed on your Debian operating system using the following command:

brave-browser -version

Example output:

Brave Browser 92.1.28.106

Run Brave Browser on Debian 11

With the installation complete, you can run brave in a few different ways. First, while you are in your Debian terminal, you can use the following command:

brave-browser

Alternatively, run the brave-browser command in the background to free up the terminal:

brave-browser &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Debian desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Brave Web Browser. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

The first time you open Brave, you will be greeted by the following pop up:

Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

Now you will see Brave Internet Browser finally as per below:

Updating Brave Browser on Debian 11

To update Microsoft Edge Internet Browser, run the APT update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo apt upgrade brave-browser -y

Uninstall Brave Browser on Debian 11

To remove Brave from Debian 11, execute the following terminal command:

sudo apt autoremove brave-browser

Example output:

Type Y, then press the enter key to proceed with the uninstall.

Note, unused dependencies will also be removed.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the Brave repository into the apt source list and install the web browser. Overall, the Brave is an interesting newcomer to the scene of web browsers. Brave’s claims about being so much faster than Google Chrome would be believed as by eliminating ads and ad trackers by default, Brave downloads much less content from a website than any other browser.