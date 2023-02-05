How to Install balenaEtcher on Fedora Linux





balenaEtcher is a popular and open-source tool used to create bootable USB drives. Its user-friendly interface is a preferred tool for many Fedora users. If you are new to Fedora, this guide will help you understand how to install BalenaEtcher on your system and get started with creating bootable USB drives.

What is balenaEtcher? balenaEtcher is a tool that allows you to create bootable USB drives in a fast and easy way. It is perfect for those who want to install a new operating system or transfer data from one computer to another. With balenaEtcher, you can easily create a bootable USB drive in a few clicks.

Why Choose balenaEtcher?

User-friendly interface

Cross-platform compatibility

Support for multiple image formats

Fast and reliable

This article aims to guide you through installing BalenaEtcher on your Fedora desktop using a third-party RPM repository. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date guide to help you get the most out of BalenaEtcher on Fedora.

First, before proceeding with the installation, it’s important to ensure that your system is up to date to avoid any potential conflicts. Updating your system will guarantee that all existing packages are current and ready for installation.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Step 2: Import balenaEtcher Repository

The initial step is to add the official balenaEtcher repository to your system. Fedora users will find this to be a straightforward process, as the Balena team has created a convenient bash script that automates the import process. Simply download the script, and you’ll be ready to proceed with the installation.

To download the bash script, use the following command in your terminal.

curl -1sLf \ 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/balena/etcher/setup.rpm.sh' \ | sudo -E bash

In the event that the above commands do not succeed, it is likely that the curl package is not installed on your system. To resolve this, simply use the following terminal command.

sudo dnf install curl -y

Then, repeat the steps to download the bash script once again.

The command will initiate the bash script and import the balenaEtcher repository into your system. Should you have missed any of the required dependencies listed earlier in the tutorial, the script will automatically attempt to install them for you.

Upon completion, you will find instructions displayed at the end of the terminal output.

Example:

Step 3: Install balenaEtcher

With the repository added, it’s now time to install the balenaEtcher software. Simply use the following command in your terminal.

sudo dnf install balena-etcher

It is important to note that you should not install the “balena-etcher-electron” package as it is outdated and may not function properly. This package is expected to be removed in the near future, so it is recommended to either run the provided command or remove the package and reinstall “balena-etcher”.

Step 4: Launch balenaEtcher

To launch the GUI of balenaEtcher, use the following path.

Activities > Show Applications > balenaEtcher

Example:

From here, you have successfully installed balenaEtcher on Fedora, and you can start creating bootable USB drives.

Additional Commands & Tips

As a desktop user, it is recommended to regularly check for updates in your terminal, even if you have auto-updates enabled. This will ensure that all packages are updated, and nothing is missed. Use the “upgrade –refresh” command in your terminal, just as you would with any DNF package or system update check, to stay on top of any available updates.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Remove (Uninstall) balenaEtcher

Uninstalling BalenaEtcher is a simple process. To begin, use the following command in your terminal.

sudo dnf remove balena-etcher

This command will thoroughly remove the application and any related dependencies. If you no longer wish to have the repository on your Fedora system, use the following command to remove it as well.

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/balena-etcher.repo

Conclusion

balenaEtcher is a versatile and reliable tool that allows Fedora users to create bootable USB drives. With its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various operating systems, balenaEtcher is an excellent choice for anyone looking to transfer data or install a new operating system on Fedora.

