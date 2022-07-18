The Arduino IDE is free and open-source software to write and upload your programming code. It consists of an editor with features like assisted editing enabled by the compiler so you can do everything from within one program without switching between files or windows as often – it does help streamline things! The tool also enables better compiling because errors will be noticed before uploading. This means less time wasted on coding and more time spent on the project.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop with APT, Snap, or Flatpak method using the command line terminal along with instructions on how to update and remove the software in the future if required.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Arduino IDE – APT Method

The first and easiest method is to install Arduino using the Ubuntu Jammy repository. This version is often up-to-date, but if you prefer working with the latest versions, then using the Flatpak or Snapcraft version would be best.

sudo apt install arduino -y

Install Arduino IDE Client – Snapcraft Method

The second option is to install Arduino as a snap. The Snapcraft package manager should be installed on your Ubuntu desktop unless you have removed it previously and is often the easiest solution to install packages quickly on Ubuntu systems.

For users that removed snapd , re-run the following command.

sudo apt install snapd -y

Once installed, you will need to restart your system, or else the icons may not appear; if you skip a repeat and notice any issues, reboot.

reboot

Snap installed? Skip the following few lines and proceed straight to the installation with Snap

Next, some packages come in classic, so you need to create a symlink to enable classic snap support, so it is best to run this command for the best snap compatibility.

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

Install the core files to avoid conflicting issues.

sudo snap install core

Next, enter the following snap command to install.

sudo snap install arduino

Install Arduino IDE – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Next, you can install the standard v1 of Arduino IDE or the newer version of Arduino IDE v2, currently in beta.

Install Arduino IDE Stable

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide -y

Install Arduino IDE Beta

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.IDE2 -y

Once installed, you can proceed to launch.

How to Launch Arduino IDE

The IDE application can be found by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > Arduino IDE

Example:

Alternatively, you may want to use it for applications quite frequently. Right-click the icon and add it to favorites, making the icons appear on the taskbar.

Once open, you will land at the default application start screen, where you can begin.

Example version 1.x:

Example 2.x:

Granted Permissions for Arduino IDE

Users that install Arduino may encounter the following message “The Arduino IDE will not be able to upload programs to boards because this user (joshua) does not have permission to access USB boards.”. This may not occur for every user and can be ignored or skipped if you are not uploading to boards.

Example:

As above, to fix this, use the following command replacing “username” with your own.

sudo usermod -a -G dialout username

Lastly, reboot your system.

sudo reboot

How to Update/Upgrade Arduino IDE

Next are the commands to run in your terminal to check for updates. These commands will blanket check all installed packages on your system that match the installation package manager. Ideally, you should run this regardless, even if auto-updates are set up to ensure your system is up-to-date and no update errors occur for newer users.

Update Arduino IDE APT Method

sudo apt update

Update Arduino IDE Snapcraft Method

sudo snap refresh

Update Arduino IDE Flatpak Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Arduino IDE

Remove Arduino IDE APT Method

For users that installed the APT version, remove the application as follows.

sudo apt autoremove arduino --purge -y

Remove Arduino IDE Snapcraft Method

sudo snap remove --purge arduino

Remove Arduino IDE Flatpak Method

To remove the Flatpack version of Arduino, run the following command.

Remove the stable version:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data cc.arduino.arduinoide -y

Remove the beta version:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data cc.arduino.IDE2 -y

Another handy hint can be to use the following command to ensure Flatpak has not left behind any unnecessary packages as it is known to sometimes.

flatpak remove --unused

Arduino IDE is a text editor with different features. It helps write code, compile it, and upload the code to Arduino boards. The software has been designed keeping in mind simplicity and ease of use. So far, there have not been any major complaints about the software. If you are an Arduino beginner, you should start using the Arduino IDE to code your projects.