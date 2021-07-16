Nginx Optimization Tuning with Caching





















Nginx is a powerful web application software to host websites with. In time, Nginx has finally surpassed Apache in the most used web server software after its launch in the early 2000s, mainly due to performance plus the ability to be more than a traditional web server. One of the many things Nginx is used for is being deployed as a reverse proxy or load balancer.

However, a key feature is missed most times when deployed as a front for back end servers. That is the ability Nginx has over HAProxy in catching static resources quite easy with writing to disk or if you have a beefy server with quite an abundance of RAM adding the cache to memory for ultimate performance.

In the following tutorial, you will see some examples of how to do this, which will instantly give your Nginx server a boost if you use Nginx in a reverse proxy situation.

Pre-requisites

Recommended OS: Any Linux operating system with Nginx installed.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Create Nginx cache (Tradition Disk cache)

In the first example, you will create a directory and add a zone to your Nginx server block with the traditional method of caching static files to a disk. In the long term, If you are not using an SSD, this can sometimes be a negative factor. Also, even with SSD, constant writing can shorten the life expectancy depending on the age and quality of the hard drive.

First, create the directory to store the cache data:

sudo mkdir -p /cache/nginx/

Next, add the following to your server block, modify the existing proxy server block, and add the extras.

proxy_cache_path /cache/nginx/ keys_zone=my_zone:10m inactive=1d; server { ... location / { proxy_cache my_zone; proxy_cache_key $scheme$request_method$proxy_host$request_uri; proxy_cache_valid 404 302 1m; proxy_cache_valid 200 1d; proxy_http_version 1.1; add_header X-Cache-Status $upstream_cache_status; } ... }

Note, make sure the (proxy_cache_path) goes into the HTTP part and not the server block. Also, the file paths must be absolute or else it will not work. Overall, the guide has the files not touched for 24hours removed and cache validation for 24 hours before being refreshed.

Here is a breakdown of the Nginx terminology.

keys_zone : sets up a shared memory zone for storing the cache keys and metadata such as usage timers. Having a copy of the keys in memory enables NGINX to quickly determine if a request is (HIT) or a (MISS) without having to go to disk, greatly speeding up the check. A 1‑MB zone can store data for about 8,000 keys, so the 10‑MB zone configured in the example can store data for about 80,000 keys.

: sets up a shared memory zone for storing the cache keys and metadata such as usage timers. Having a copy of the keys in memory enables NGINX to quickly determine if a request is or a without having to go to disk, greatly speeding up the check. A 1‑MB zone can store data for about 8,000 keys, so the 10‑MB zone configured in the example can store data for about 80,000 keys. inactive: specifies how long an item can remain in the cache without being accessed. In this example, a file that has not been requested for 60 minutes is automatically deleted from the cache by the cache manager process, regardless of whether or not it has expired. The default value is 10 minutes (10m) . Inactive content differs from expired content. NGINX does not automatically delete content that has expired as defined by a cache control header (Cache-Control:max-age=120 for example) . Expired (stale) content is deleted only when it has not been accessed for the time specified by inactive. When expired content is accessed, NGINX refreshes it from the origin server and resets the inactive timer.

specifies how long an item can remain in the cache without being accessed. In this example, a file that has not been requested for 60 minutes is automatically deleted from the cache by the cache manager process, regardless of whether or not it has expired. The default value is 10 minutes . Inactive content differs from expired content. NGINX does not automatically delete content that has expired as defined by a cache control header . Expired content is deleted only when it has not been accessed for the time specified by inactive. When expired content is accessed, NGINX refreshes it from the origin server and resets the inactive timer. max_size : sets the upper limit of the size of the cache (to 10 gigabytes in this example). It is optional; not specifying a value allows the cache to grow to use all available disk space. When the cache size reaches the limit, a process called the cache manager removes the files that were least recently used to bring the cache size back under the limit.

: sets the upper limit of the size of the cache (to 10 gigabytes in this example). It is optional; not specifying a value allows the cache to grow to use all available disk space. When the cache size reaches the limit, a process called the cache manager removes the files that were least recently used to bring the cache size back under the limit. proxy_cache_path : the file path to the cache folder you created.

: the file path to the cache folder you created. add_header X-Cache-Status $upstream_cache_status: adds an X-Cache-Status HTTP header in responses to clients

Additional options below may benefit your server in conjunction with the original proxy cache configuration:

proxy_cache_min_uses 3; proxy_cache_revalidate on; proxy_cache_use_stale error timeout updating http_500; proxy_cache_background_update on; proxy_cache_lock on; proxy_cache_bypass $cookie_nocache $arg_nocache$arg_comment; proxy_no_cache $http_pragma $http_authorization; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000;

Nginx cache in RAM

If your server has the resources, caching into RAM will always be better than caching files to disk, this even applies to the state of the art SSD drives. This is aimed towards self-managed servers and has abundant resources such as ram sitting around doing nothing. You can potentially set up some great memory caching that’ll have immediate impacts on your website loading.

First, create a new directory for caching in RAM:

sudo mkdir -p /cache/nginx/ramcache

Secondly, mount the created directory in RAM with (tmpfs) using the following command:

sudo mount -t tmpfs -o size=2g tmpfs /cache/nginx/ramcache

This mounts (/data/nginx/ramcache) in RAM allocating 2 GB. This can be adjusted increasing or decreasing. Smaller servers would start with 512MB instead of 2g. However, there is no right or wrong answer as each server is different.

If you need to unmount, execute the following code:

sudo umount /cache/nginx/ramcache

To finish the setup with RAM caching with Nginx, you need to add the following to (/etc/fstab), so when the server is automatically rebooted, the RAM cache directory gets re-created.

Open the (/etc/fstab) file using nano:

sudo nano /etc/fstab

Enter the following and adjusting to your cache location and size:

tmpfs /cache/nginx/ramcache tmpfs defaults,size=1g 0 0

Example in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS:

Nginx Browser Catching

Browser caching is a great way to reduce the load on servers, especially if you run blogs or other content similar. You can set extended time to shopping and bullet forums where dynamic content changes more often than not.

The most common examples of popular catching are below. Enter this in your server block.

location ~* \. (webp|js|jpg|jpeg|gif|png|css|tgz|gz|rar|bz2|doc|pdf|ppt|tar|wav|bmp|rtf|swf|ico|flv|txt|woff|woff2|svg)$ { expires 365d; add_header Pragma "public"; add_header Cache-Control "public"; log_not_found off; access_log off; }

To save on disk IO and logging, you can declare these resources off in your access log to increase performance on the server if you are struggling with higher load times.

Comments and Conclusion

In the tutorial, you learnt how to use the Nginx proxy cache using files and RAM. For further information on Nginx caching, visit Nginx Caching documentation to learn much as it’s quite extensive and additional options. Extras can be done as the guide has just scratched the surface of what really can be done.

If you have questions, feel free to leave a comment below.