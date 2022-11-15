How to Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Plex Media Player is a renowned software that is a one-stop solution for managing and accessing digital media content. If you aim to install Plex Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its features and benefits is crucial.

Key Features of Plex Media Player:

Organized Media Library : Plex categorizes your media content, including TV shows and movies, facilitating easy and quick access.

: Plex categorizes your media content, including TV shows and movies, facilitating easy and quick access. Multi-Platform Support : With compatibility for various platforms and client applications, Plex offers flexibility in accessing content.

: With compatibility for various platforms and client applications, Plex offers flexibility in accessing content. User-Friendly Interface : The intuitive interface ensures a seamless user experience, even for those new to media servers.

: The intuitive interface ensures a seamless user experience, even for those new to media servers. Secure Sharing : Plex allows secure content sharing with friends and family, providing control over who accesses your media.

: Plex allows secure content sharing with friends and family, providing control over who accesses your media. Privacy Controls : With robust security and privacy features, Plex puts you in charge of your content’s accessibility and protection.

: With robust security and privacy features, Plex puts you in charge of your content’s accessibility and protection. Remote Access: Plex supports reverse proxy creation with Nginx for users wishing to access content remotely, although this isn’t necessary for internal home networks.

With its organized structure, security features, and user-friendly design, Plex Media Player is preferred for managing and accessing digital content on Ubuntu systems. The subsequent guide will walk you through the detailed steps to install Plex Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, ensuring a smooth and secure installation process.

Import Plex Media Server APT Repository on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Step 1: Update Ubuntu Before Plex Installation

Before proceeding with the tutorial, ensuring your system is up-to-date with all existing packages is good.

sudo apt update

Proceed to upgrade any outdated packages using the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

Step 2: Import Plex Media Server APT Repository on Ubuntu

For the Plex Media server installation, you must create a repository file that pulls directly from the Plex repository. This ensures you install and update straight from the official source using the apt package manager.

First, ensure the following packages are installed:

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common apt-transport-https curl -y

Import the GPG key using the following terminal command.

curl -fsSL https://downloads.plex.tv/plex-keys/PlexSign.key | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/plex.gpg

Next, import the repository with the following command.

echo deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/plex.gpg] https://downloads.plex.tv/repo/deb public main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/plexmediaserver.list

Run the apt update command to reflect the new repository imported before installing Plex:

sudo apt update

Install the Plex Media Server on Ubuntu using the following apt install command:

sudo apt install plexmediaserver

The Plex Media service should start automatically by default. Verify this by using the following systemctl status command.

systemctl status plexmediaserver

Pin Successful Activation: Plex Media Server’s Systemd Service Status on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If the service is not active, use the following command to start Plex Media Server:

sudo systemctl start plexmediaserver

Next, enable on system boot:

sudo systemctl enable plexmediaserver

To restart the service, use the following:

sudo systemctl restart plexmediaserver

Configure Plex Media Server UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 (Optional)

Before proceeding, configure your UFW firewall. By default, the firewall should be enabled for most users. If not, enable it with the following command:

sudo ufw enable

Add the Plex Media Server port 32400; you can customize the port later. Ensure you delete this rule if you allow another and swap it in the Plex Media server dashboard:

sudo ufw allow 32400

Configure Ubuntu Server SSH on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 For Plex

Users with Plex Media Server on a remote Ubuntu 22.04 server must set up an SSH tunnel on their local computers for initial setup to enable outside connections.

Replace {server-ip-address} with your specific example, such as 192.168.50.1.

Example:

ssh {server-ip-address} -L 8888:localhost:32400

For users new to SSH, you may need to install it.

sudo apt install openssh-server -y

Next, start the service.

sudo systemctl enable ssh -y

Now, you can access the Plex Media Server by accessing the localhost in your web browser.

http://localhost:8888/web

Or the alternative if the above address does not work.

localhost:32400/web/index.html#!/setup

Through an SSH tunnel, the HTTP request redirects to http://localhost:32400/web on the remote server. After the initial setup, access your Plex Media Server using the remote server’s IP address.

https://{server-ip-address}:32400

Install Plex Media Server in WebUI on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

After installing Plex on your system, configure and complete the setup via the WebUI. Open your preferred Internet browser and navigate to http://127.0.0.1:32400/web or http://localhost:32400/web.

Pin Access Plex: Sign-In Page on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now, you can log in using an existing social media account listed above or with your e-mail to register a new account if you are new to Plex. Once logged in, you will begin the initial configuration setup.

Step 1: How Plex Works

The first configuration page describes Plex and how it works in a concise example.

Navigate to GOT IT! and leave a click to proceed to the next page.

Pin Dive Deep: Working of Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Depending on your Internet browser, you may need to take specific actions. Firefox users, for instance, will see a message that prompts them to enable DRM

Enabling DRM is necessary for the proper function of Plex WebUI; without it, the interface may malfunction on Firefox-based browsers.

Step 2: Optional Plex Pass

You may see a prompt for you to upgrade to Plex Pass, which is optional. Plex Pass offers HDR options and access to Beta builds.

If you prefer to skip this, click the “X” in the top right-hand corner.

Pin Premium Experience: Plex Pass Premium Option Displayed on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Step 3: Server Setup

Name your server, choosing any name you desire. You also have the option to disable the “Allow me to access my media outside my home” feature. The system enables access to outside media by default; untick the feature if you don’t need it.

Once configured, click the NEXT button.

Pin Getting Started: Initial Server Setup for Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Step 4: Media Library

The Media Library page gives you the option to pre-add your media directories.

If you have a media drive or folder ready, click the ADD LIBRARY button.

Pin Optional Stage: Adding Media to Plex Libraries on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Select the media type for organizing your folders: TV shows, movies, music, etc.

Click the NEXT button to proceed to add folders.

Pin Explore Choices: Different Library Types in Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Click the BROWSE FOR MEDIA FOLDER button and select the media directory.

You can skip this step and add media later, as often happens.

Pin Locating Content: Browsing Media Folders with Plex on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

The last option is that the Advanced options appear once the folder is added. Here, you can further customize Plex to your liking.

Once done, click ADD LIBRARY to continue back to the initial configuration setup installation.

Pin Fine-Tuning: Utilizing Advanced Settings in Plex While Adding Library on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Step 5. Finishing up

Next, hit the NEXT button to finish the initial setup with or without adding a Media Library. The next screen informs you that you are all set.

Click the DONE button to proceed to the Plex Dashboard.

Pin Installation Complete: Plex Media Server via WebUI on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Now, you will arrive at your Plex Dashboard.

Pin Post-Installation View: Plex Media Server Dashboard on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

Configure Media Files & Folders Permissions with Plex Media Server on Ubuntu

During the initial setup, you might have noticed your media not appearing or encountering issues when adding content that Plex won’t pick up. This issue often arises because Plex creates a dedicated user account named ‘plexuser’, which requires read and execute permissions on your media directories.

You can set Ubuntu permissions using either ‘chown’ or ‘setfacl’; both methods are effective. Below are some examples of how to apply these permissions:

For ‘setfacl’:

sudo setfacl -R -m u:plex:rx /media/yourfolder/

sudo setfacl -R -m u:plex:rx /media/yourfolder/tv sudo setfacl -R -m u:plex:rx /media/yourfolder/movies

These commands require the installation of the ACL package. If missing, install it using the command:

sudo apt install acl -y

For ‘chown’:

sudo chown -R plex:plex /media/yourfolder/

For individual files within the hard drive where there are other folders you don’t want Plex to access, use:

sudo chown -R plex:plex /media/yourfolder/tv sudo chown -R plex:plex /media/yourfolder/movies

Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 For Plex Media Server

You can set up a reverse proxy to access Plex Media Server from a remote computer or network. In this example, the tutorial will set up an Nginx proxy server.

First, install Nginx:

sudo apt install nginx -y

Ensure that Nginx is activated and error-free:

systemctl status nginx

Pin Smooth Operation: Nginx Systemd Status OK for Plex Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

If Nginx is not enabled by default, activate it using the following command:

sudo systemctl enable nginx --now

Now, create a new server block as follows:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/plex.conf

Purchase an active domain name for as little as 1 to 2 dollars if you don’t already have one. NameCheap offers the best affordable domains.

After you have created your sub-domain, add the following to the server block file:

server { listen 80; server_name plex.example.com; location / { proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:32400; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; #upgrade to WebSocket protocol when requested proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "Upgrade"; } }

Save the file (CTRL+O), then exit (CTRL+X).

Now do a dry run to make sure there are no errors in the Nginx configuration or your server block:

sudo nginx -t

If everything is working correctly, the example output should be:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Reload Nginx for the change to take effect:

sudo systemctl reload nginx

If you have set up your domain and DNS records to point to your server IP, you can now access your Plex Media Server at plex.example.com.

Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL Free Certificate For Plex Media Server on Ubuntu

Run your Nginx on HTTPS using a Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate. Let’s Encrypt, a free, automated, and open certificate authority, operates under the nonprofit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG).

First, execute the following command to install the certbot package:

sudo apt install python3-certbot-nginx -y

After installation, initiate your certificate creation with this command:

sudo certbot --nginx --agree-tos --redirect --hsts --staple-ocsp --email you@example.com -d www.example.com

During installation, a notice will appear asking if you want to receive e-mails from the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Select ‘Y’ or ‘N’, and the system will automatically install and configure your TLS certificate.

This setup automatically applies force HTTPS 301 redirects, adds a Strict-Transport-Security header and enables OCSP Stapling. Ensure you replace the placeholder e-mail and domain name with your actual information.

Your URL will then change from HTTP://www.example.com to HTTPS://www.example.com, with the old HTTP URL automatically redirecting to HTTPS.

For automatic certificate renewal, consider setting up a cron job. Certbot provides a script for this purpose. Run a dry test to ensure functionality:

sudo certbot renew --dry-run

If successful, open your crontab window with the terminal command:

sudo crontab -e

Then, set the auto-renewal schedule. Check for renewal daily; the script will update the certificate if needed.

00 00 */1 * * /usr/sbin/certbot-auto renew

Additional Tips Getting Started with Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

After successfully installing Plex Media Server on Ubuntu, follow these initial tips to start using the software:

General Plex Media Server Tips with Ubuntu

Check System Requirements : Ensure your system meets the minimum requirements for running Plex Media Server if you are experiencing issues with hardware.

: Ensure your system meets the minimum requirements for running Plex Media Server if you are experiencing issues with hardware. Use Static IP: Assign a static IP address to your server to ensure that other devices can connect reliably. You can do this by editing the /etc/network/interfaces file.

sudo nano /etc/network/interfaces

Configure Firewall: If a firewall is enabled, ensure the ports are open for Plex. The default port is 32400 , this was covered earlier in the guide.

sudo ufw allow 32400/tcp

Enable Remote Access: Enable remote access in Plex to access your media server from outside your home network. Go to Settings > Remote Access and follow the instructions.

Plex Media Server Customizations with Ubuntu

Organize Media Libraries : Create and organize your media libraries for an optimal experience. Name your libraries, and organize your media files in a logical structure.

: Create and organize your media libraries for an optimal experience. Name your libraries, and organize your media files in a logical structure. Metadata Management : Customize the metadata settings to ensure correct information and artwork is displayed for your media. You can set this under Settings > Library.

: Customize the metadata settings to ensure correct information and artwork is displayed for your media. You can set this under Settings > Library. Install Plugins: Enhance your Plex experience by installing plugins. Although Plex has discontinued its plugin directory, you can still manually install plugins by placing the plugin files in the Plug-ins directory of your Plex installation.

cd ~/Library/Application\ Support/Plex\ Media\ Server/Plug-ins

Use Skins: Customize the look of your Plex server with different skins. Explore the available skins and find one that suits your taste.

Other Plex Media Server Tips with Ubuntu

Optimize Streaming Performance : Adjust the server’s transcoding settings to suit your hardware capabilities. This can be done under Settings > Transcoder.

: Adjust the server’s transcoding settings to suit your hardware capabilities. This can be done under Settings > Transcoder. Enable Subtitles : If you prefer subtitles, enable and configure them under Settings > Server > Languages.

: If you prefer subtitles, enable and configure them under Settings > Server > Languages. Monitor Server Performance : Utilize the built-in dashboard or third-party tools to monitor server performance, view real-time bandwidth usage, and diagnose issues.

: Utilize the built-in dashboard or third-party tools to monitor server performance, view real-time bandwidth usage, and diagnose issues. Backup Your Configuration: It’s wise to back up your Plex configuration and database regularly, especially before making major changes. Use the built-in backup feature or manually copy the necessary files.

cp -r ~/Library/Application\ Support/Plex\ Media\ Server/ ~/backup-location/

These tips better prepare you to enjoy your Plex Media Server on Ubuntu.

Update Plex using the standard apt update command that you typically use to upgrade packages on your system.

To check for updates:

sudo apt update

If one is available, use the upgrade command:

sudo apt upgrade plexmediaserver -y

Remove Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04

To remove Plex from your Ubuntu system, run the following command:

sudo apt autoremove plexmediaserver --purge -y

If you have installed the Nginx reverse proxy, disable it and delete your domain’s configuration file as necessary.

Then, if you don’t plan to reinstall Plex, delete the repository in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ with:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/plexmediaserver.list

Finally, for enhanced security and maintenance, remove the GPG key from usr/share/keyrings/:

sudo rm usr/share/keyrings/plex.gpg

Conclusion

In this guide, we meticulously walked through the installation process of Plex Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. The initial steps involved securely importing the Plex APT repository and installing the service. We verified its successful installation and ensured the service was operational and enabled.

Subsequently, we delved into the Plex Web UI, providing a straightforward walkthrough for setting up the Plex dashboard. Tips were shared for enhancing security through UFW, configuring SSH for remote installations, and managing media file permissions effectively. These insights and steps equip users to create a secure, efficient, seamless media management environment with Plex on Ubuntu.